Auston Matthews expected to miss a month with shoulder injury

By Scott BilleckOct 29, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
Here we go again.

A hard hit, a grimacing Auston Matthews and a lengthy spell without one of the best players in the game.

For the second time inside a calendar year, a bone-crushing hit from an opponent will see the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar miss an extended period of time with a shoulder injury. The Maple Leafs announced on Monday that Matthews, the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals and 16 points, will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Matthews was walloped by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba on Saturday night. The clean hit sent Matthews immediately to Toronto’s bench and shortly after that, right down the tunnel. He was not seen again on the ice and is now on injured reserve.

Back in February, Matthews was caught between a rock and a hard place when two New York Islanders converged on him. The sandwiching hit knocked him out of the game that night as well and Matthews missed the next 10 games with a right shoulder injury, returning at the end of March.

Saturday’s hit caught Matthews on his left side.

The Leafs play 15 times over the next four weeks, so the impact of Matthews’ latest ailment is well-pronounced.

He’s been one of the best players in the NHL to start the season and a big reason why the Leafs have marched out to an 8-3-0 record.

The silver lining? Toronto faired reasonably well without Matthews during that 10-game chunk last season, going 5-3-2. And that was when they didn’t have the refuge of John Tavares in the lineup.

Every single Maple Leafs player will tell you that you don’t replace a talent like Matthews, and that is 100 percent accurate.

You manage.

The Leafs looked better equipped this time to do so this time around. You only have to look at Saturday’s game after Matthews was hit for some proof. Down 2-0 to the Jets, Toronto engineered a third-period comeback with three unanswered goals to take the game 3-2.

That said, Toronto’s depth is about to get tested.

The other worry here is Matthews’ proneness to injuries over the past two seasons. He played the full 82-game schedule during his rookie year but was limited to 62 games last season.

Injuries now to both shoulders, his back and a concussion have sidelined Matthews inside the past year. The Leafs were 11-7-2 during those times without the 21-year-old.

His, shoulders, specifically, have been a source of concern dating back before he entered the NHL.

And what becomes of the William Nylander talks now? Perhaps a little more leverage for the Swede?

Nylander still remains unsigned by the club, who could now use his scoring prowess. It’s unlikely the Leafs cave to his demands, but it has to be a little more appealing given the current circumstances.

PHT Morning Skate: The Dundon Effect; Laine eager for Finland show

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Buzzer: Lee shines again for Islanders, Martinez ends Kings’ streak

AP
By Adam GretzOct 29, 2018, 1:14 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks. Huge game for Timo Meier on Sunday night as he recorded his first career three-point game in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks. Meier scored two goals, giving him eight on the season, including the game-winning goal in overtime. After scoring 21 goals in his first full NHL season a year ago, Meier looks like he is well on his way to topping all of his point totals as he already has 12 points in 11 games for the Sharks.

2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. For the second day in a row Anders Lee makes the three stars. He factored into both Islanders goalies in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and is now riding a four-game point streak. He is still maintaining a point-per-game average, now sitting with 11 points in the Islanders’ first 10 games.

3. Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings. The Kings entered Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers riding a six-game losing streak, had one of the worst records in the league, had the worst offense in the league, and seemingly put their coach on the hot seat. In other words: They needed a win. Fortunately for them the New York Rangers were on the schedule and the Kings were able to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from defenseman Alec Martinez. It is Martinez’s first goal of the season and helped the Kings erase what was a 2-0 deficit midway through the game. This will never be confused with the big overtime goal Martinez scored against the Rangers a few years ago, but it was still a much-needed goal for a Kings team that may already be in too deep of a hole when it comes to the playoffs.

Highlights of the Night

It came in a losing effort, but Pontus Aberg‘s goal for the Anaheim Ducks was a work of art. Unfortunately for the Ducks they were not able to give John Gibson much additional support as he stopped 45 shots and took the loss, something that has happened to him quite a few times already this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights were 4-3 overtime winners against the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Jonathan Marchessault penalty shot goal. Penalty shots are rare. Overtime penalty shots are even rarer.

Factoids

It was a vintage Carolina Hurricanes loss on Sunday as they badly outshot a team and lost … 2-1. The good news for the Hurricanes: Sebastien Aho continued his incredible start and assisted on their lone goal.

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Edmonton Oilers to extend their current winning streak. They are winning some games!

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a tough start this season but finally got their first win on home ice on Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

 

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Dallas Stars 2

New York Islanders 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Edmonton Oilers 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Aberg’s incredible goal not enough as Ducks again leave Gibson out to dry

YouTube/NHL
By Adam GretzOct 29, 2018, 12:28 AM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks are trending in the wrong direction.

After starting the season with a 5-1-1 mark in their first seven games, mostly on the back of goaltender John Gibson, the team lost its fifth game in a row on Sunday night, losing in overtime, 4-3, to the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks were able to at least get a point in this game thanks to a rally that saw them overcome a two-goal deficit. The tying goal, scored by Pontus Aberg, came midway through the third period and was one of the prettiest goals of the young season as he forced a turnover in the neutral zone and then completely undressed Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan.

Look at this play!

Incredible.

Unfortunately for the Ducks that was as close as they would get to winning as San Jose’s Timo Meier won it in overtime with his second goal of the game (and eighth of the season) just two minutes into the extra period. His game-winning goal came on San Jose’s 49th shot of the game as the Ducks were once again outshot by a completely ridiculous margin.

So far this season the Ducks have been outshot in all but two of their games, and in only one of those two did they outshoot their opponents (they outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 27-21 in the third game of the season).

They have been outshot by at least 10 shots in nine of their games, including seven games where they have been outshot by at least 15 shots. They have what is, by far, the worst shot differential in the league and after Sunday’s game are 39.1 shots per game. That is two more per game than any other team in the league and more than nine shots per game worse than the league average.

Gibson, who made 45 saves on Sunday night, has now stopped at least 40 shots in four of his first 10 starts. He has only won one of those four starts.

To look at it another way, there have only been 11 games this season where a goalie has stopped 40 shots in a game and lost. Gibson has three of those losses.

Another way to look at it: Since the start of the 2017-18 season, teams whose goalies stop at least 40 shots in a game have a .647 points percentage in those games. The Ducks are .375 in such games with Gibson this season.

It almost defies logic to have a goalie make that many saves and still lose that often. And it is a bad sign that they are because there is nothing in the way the Ducks are playing that seems to suggest those shots against numbers are going to decline anytime soon, especially since that seems to be the calling card of every Randy Carlyle coached team.

Their only hope is for Gibson to keep standing on his head. Problem is, even when he does it is no guarantee the Ducks are going to win.

Senators’ Borowiecki ejected in return from suspension

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 28, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
(UPDATE: Borowiecki will have another chat with the DoPS on Monday.)

Mark Borowiecki did not play for the Ottawa Senators on Friday night as he was serving a one-game suspension for elbowing Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen last week.

He might be hearing from the NHL’s department of player safety once again.

In the first period of Sunday’s game agains the Vegas Golden Knights, Borowiecki’s first game back after serving his suspension, he was given a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct for charging Cody Eakin.

Here is a look at the play.

Eakin did not return.

The DoPS looks at everything, and the first thing they do as part of the process is simply look at the play itself, eliminating all names, past histories, and results of the play, to try and determine if it is worthy of supplemental discipline. If it is, that is when past histories and the result will come into play. And that would not be a good thing for Borowiecki.

[Related: Senators’ Borowiecki suspended for elbowing]

Not only was the player he hit injured as a result of the play, but Borowiecki has already been suspended two times in his career and was literally just returning from the second of those suspensions.

The Senators ended up losing on Sunday to the Golden Knights in overtime by a 4-3 margin.

