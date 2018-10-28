The Buzzer: Price shuts out Bruins, Grabner helps Coyotes rout Lightning

Three Stars
1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. Price moved into sole possession of second place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list on Saturday, passing Patrick Roy with his 290th win. He now trails only Jacques Plante’s 314. Price did it on Saturday with a 33-save shutout over the Boston Bruins, which was only his second shutout since the start of the 2017-18 season. The win improves the Canadiens to a surprising 6-2-2 on the young season.
2. Anders Lee, New York Islanders. The New York Islanders were the latest team to feast on the Philadelphia Flyers’ dreadful defense and goaltending with a 6-1 laugher. Leading the way in the win was Anders Lee with four points, including three assists. Lee, currently playing in a contract year, now has three goals and six assists for nine total points in his first nine games of the season.
3. Artemi Panarin Columbus Blue Jackets. Coach John Tortorella was absolutely furious with his team’s third period effort, calling it a soft effort and pretty much hating everything about the way his team played in a 5-4 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And he had every reason to be mad given that they allowed a two-goal lead to slip away. But they did still get a win thanks in large part to Artemi Panarin who scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Panarin is off to an incredible start to the season with 15 points in the Blue Jackets’ first 10 games, including five multi-point games. He has recorded at least three points in each of the Blue Jackets’ past two games.
Highlights of the Night
This Cam Atkinson goal was a thing of beauty for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Factoids
After a miserable start to the season offensively the Arizona Coyotes have been on a little bit of a role with wins in four of their past five games. They have scored at least four goals in each of those wins, including Saturday night’s seven-goal outburst against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Michael Grabner played a big role in that performance.
Big night for Mitch Marner as he helped spark a late rally for the Toronto Maple Leafs following the injury to Auston Matthews.
Scores
New Jersey Devils 3, Florida Panthers 2
New York Islanders 6, Philadelphia Flyers 1
Edmonton Oilers 5, Nashville Predators 3
Washington Capitals 4, Calgary Flames 3 (SO)
Montreal Canadiens 3, Boston Bruins 0
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Winnipeg Jets 2
Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)
Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
St. Louis Blues 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3
Arizona Coyotes 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vancouver Canucks 0
