Canadiens using speed to overwhelm opponents

By Joey AlfieriOct 26, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
Heading into the 2018-19 NHL season, the expectations weren’t very high for the Montreal Canadiens. After all, a team that has struggled to score goals five-on-five traded away Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk. But thanks to their newfound identity, they’ve managed to exceed all expectations  and boast a 5-2-2 through nine games.

The Canadiens don’t have a superstar up front or an elite player on defense (Shea Weber is still injured), and Carey Price hasn’t even been dominant yet, but they’ve managed to remain competitive thanks to their ability to move the puck quickly. Also, newcomers like Max Domi, Tomas Tatar, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Xavier Ouellet have fit in really nicely, and they’ve all contributed to the speed the team is playing with.

Not every player on the roster is fast, but Claude Julien and his staff have found a way to change their approach after a horrendous year in 2017-18. Coaching additions like Dominique Ducharme and Luke Richardson have also helped with that change.

When things are going well for the Canadiens, you can tell by the little time they spend in their own end. Last season, it seemed like they would get hemmed in the defensive zone all the time. Now, their defenders have found a way to move the puck quicker. The fact that the forwards have made themselves more available to receive those quick passes has helped the team get out of their own end with relative ease. Moving the puck allows the Canadiens to play a quick transition game, which eventually leads to some offensive output.

That’s why a veteran like Karl Alzner hasn’t been able to get into the lineup consistently. The Habs have favored skating defensemen like Jeff Petry, Victor Mete, Noah Juulsen, Mike Reilly and Ouellet, and it’s made all the difference.

The other interesting thing about Montreal, is that they can come at you with four lines. Some nights, Brendan Gallagher, Phillip Danault and Tatar will lead the way. Other times, it will be Jonathan Drouin, Domi and Artturi Lehkonen. The team has also used Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Paul Byron together, and they have fourth-line options that include Andrew Shaw, Matthew Peca, Charles Hudon, Nikita Scherbak and Nicolas Deslauriers.

“I wouldn’t say we’re superstars, but everybody is working hard,” Tatar said. “That’s the key. Without that, you’re not able to win a game. We have four lines rolling and everyone is chipping in. That’s a strength for sure.”

Even though they’re coming off a loss in Buffalo last night, no one predicted that they’d have just two regulation defeats in their first nine games, especially because they went up against Toronto and Pittsburgh (twice).

The biggest question mark surrounding the Canadiens is whether or not they can keep this up. Playing fast and being aggressive on the forecheck every night takes its toll on a team. Keeping that in mind, they’re not an overly big team, either, so they might wear down a little quicker, too.

When they hit the dog days of the season, they’ll need Price to be stellar. For now, they just have to find a way to keep this going for as long as they can.

PHT Morning Skate: Kucherov on Panarin; Schmidt deal a win for both sides

By Joey AlfieriOct 26, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Mark Borowiecki has accepted the fact that he’s been suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. (Ottawa Citizen)

• The contract Nate Schmidt signed with the Vegas Golden Knights makes sense for both parties, per TSN’s Travis Yost. (TSN)

• The Roxy bar in Vancouver was notorious for making opposing players slugging before games, but it’s a spot that guys stay away from now. (Washington Post)

• Glenn Healy, who is the executive director of the NHL Alumni Association, says that they’re “all in” when it comes to cannabis research. (Times Colonist)

• In this interview with Sports-Express in Russia, Nikita Kucherov admitted that he’d love to see Artemi Panarin join the Lightning. (Raw Charge)

• We’re less than a month into the regular season, and the Bruins have already been hit pretty hard by the injury bug. (NBC Sports Boston)

• The Los Angeles Kings have had the worst power play in the NHL since the start of the season. Why is that? Well, their zone entries are less than stellar. (Jewels from the Crown)

Erik Gustafsson has turned into an offensive contributor for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. He’s been a pleasant surprise. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• For the Columbus Blue Jackets to be successful this season, they’ll have to push through adversity because these awkward situations with Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin aren’t going anywhere. (Union and Blue)

• Rangers defender Neal Pionk is a curious case. He posts solid offensive numbers, but his possession numbers aren’t very good. So where should he fit in with the Rangers? (Blue Seat Blogs)

• Let’s just say the San Jose Sharks have spent a good chunk of this season playing on special teams. That’s different from what they’re used to. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

The Buzzer: Halak is back; Domi continues tear

By Scott BilleckOct 26, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

He still has game. Halak stopped all 26 shots the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way in a 3-0 win for his Boston Bruins. The Bruins backup already had one shutout this season over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4 and now has his second before the month is through. What’s interesting about this is that with Tuukka Rask‘s struggles (.901 save percentage), Halak is creating a goaltending controversy in Boston.

In five starts this season, Halak has a 3-0-2 record with a very impressive .945 save percentage.

2. Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens 

His team didn’t win, but that wasn’t Domi’s fault. He did his part, scoring twice in the game — two wicked wrist shots that Buffalo Sabres goalie had no chance on. Domi has been on a tear as of late, highlighted by a five-game point streak and 10 points in his first nine games for of the season. Putting Domi at center with the Canadiens has paid dividends so far.

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Whenever you start to feel that Sid has taken a step back he proves otherwise. You’ll see below what I mean. Crosby’s three points helped the Penguins demolish the Calgary Flames 9-1 in Cow Town. Crosby led the way, but Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist each had two goals and Matt Murray made 38 saves (although the one he didn’t make ruined an otherwise solid performance). Crosby is now up to three goals on the season. Three days ago he didn’t have one.

Honorable mention — Jason Dickinson of the Dallas Stars

Dickinson broke out with two goals and three points as the Stars cruised to a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Prior to Thursday’s game, Dickinson had three goals and six points in his brief NHL career.

Highlights of the Night

Crosby. No need for comment:

Nugent-Hopkins dazzles on this one:

Blunder of the night 

Matt Murray was cruising to a near-40 save shutout when James Neal threw out a knuckle puck. Brutal way to end a shutout bid.

“Oh, wow.”

Factoids

Scores

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

Sabres 4, Canadiens 3

Predators 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Blue Jackets 7, Blues 4

Wild 4, Kings 1

Blackhawks 5, Rangers

Stars 5, Ducks 2

Oilers 4, Capitals 1

Penguins 9, Flames 1

Coyotes 4, Canucks 1

Crosby continues goal-scoring resurgence with another backhand beauty

By Scott BilleckOct 25, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Halloween is fast approaching and Sidney Crosby is reminding the NHL that he’s still the wizard.

Crosby’s latest sorcery? His backhand shot.

The victims? The Edmonton Oilers and now the Calgary Flames. Crosby is casting spells on Alberta and there’s not a darn thing they can do about it.

The proof? Here’s Flames forward Sam Bennett. He’s draped himself all over Crosby, presumably to try and stop any sort of shenanigans. Crosby, unfazed, decides to score anyway as he forces his backhand shot (which appeared to be a one-handed effort) past Mike Smith.

It’s sort of unfair.

Crosby’s latest goal — his third of the season and third in his past two games after a slow start — comes after making particularly nasty work of Oilers forward Ryan Strome on Monday.

You can only feel bad for Strome here. There wasn’t a thing he could have done as Crosby did Crosby and scored an incredible backhand goal to steal back the best-player-in-the-league title.

Crosby’s slow start had people wondering if, finally, the man would start to slow down. It seems now that he was just lying in wait.

Foster to help Blackhawks for some morning skates

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Foster is going to help the Chicago Blackhawks at some optional morning skates after his memorable appearance as an emergency goaltender last season.

Foster joined regular goalies Corey Crawford and Cam Ward for practice Thursday morning before Chicago’s game against the New York Rangers.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Foster was receptive when they told him about the opportunity.

”I think he likes the idea, yeah,” a grinning Quenneville said. ”It beats the beer league.”

Foster is part of a crew of recreational goaltenders who staff Chicago’s home games in case of emergencies for either team. He was pressed into action March 29 against Winnipeg and stopped all seven shots he faced over the final 14 minutes of the Blackhawks’ 6-2 victory.

The 36-year-old Foster, an accountant who played college hockey for Western Michigan, became a fan favorite after his successful NHL debut. He was honored at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas, and the team also paid tribute to him at its fan convention.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports