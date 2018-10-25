Getty

Torts on Bobrovsky’s struggles: ‘Bob has not been Bob’

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
No player makes a bigger impact on a hockey game than a goalie, yet they’re very tough to forecast for a host of reasons.

For one thing, they’re basically the opposite of NFL QBs. While quarterbacks begin every (non-Wildcat?) play with the ball in their hands, wielding incredible decision-making power, goalies must let pucks come to them. Those pucks are usually going very quickly, changing directions rapidly, and generally placed in ways that make their lives more difficult. No wonder netminders are so eager to handle the puck … even, seemingly, to their detriment.

So, it’s unfair to say that a contract year is putting the same vise-like pressure on Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky that Bob felt during postseason struggles.

It is fair, however, to claim that there’s been some impact, as Bob himself admitted as much. Heading into this season, he simply explained: he’s only human.

That human has struggled to stop pucks by virtually every measure early in 2018-19.

Bobrovsky sports an ugly 3.87 GAA and hideous .872 save percentage through six games, making his 2-4-0 record almost look lucky. For some perspective, consider that – for all the upheaval modern NHL goalies experience – Bob has only been under a .900 save percentage once in his career: a .899 mark over 29 games in 2011-12, his last season with the Flyers. Bobrovsky’s overall career save percentage underlines his most-of-the-time brilliance: a fantastic .919 mark, which goes up to .922 if you only look at his seven years with Columbus.

Bob’s numbers don’t really get healthier when you dig deeper into stats like goals saved above average, either:

While Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella doesn’t brutally throw Bobrovsky under the bus, he acknowledges to the Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger that something’s been off so far this season.

“Bob has not been Bob,” Tortorella said. “It’s a unique position, that goaltender position, but the past two games the opposing goaltender has been better than our goaltender. That doesn’t happen often with Bob, but it has been there this year.”

Breaking down his struggles a bit more

When your numbers are as bad as Bobrovsky’s so far, it might seem like pouring salt in open wounds to peek any deeper. So, Bob, it’s OK if you click on another story.

Bob gone now? Fair enough, let’s consider that: Bobrovsky’s even-strength save percentage is .882 so far, ranking him ninth-worst in the NHL. That’s not ideal, yet it’s in the same neighborhood as Jake Allen and Martin Jones, struggling-but-certified starters.

The penalty kill is where Bob is really hurting, and might be the area where Torts and company should dig deepest for answers. So far, Bob’s save percentage on the PK is just .778, as he’s allowed six power-play goals on 27 shots. Last season, Bobrovsky wasn’t as effective at that phase of the game as Joonas Korpisalo, yet his .831 save percentage in PK situations would be a welcome improvement nonetheless.

Team in front of him

Checking Natural Stat Trick’s handy team stats, the Blue Jackets are in the top third of NHL teams in Corsi For percentage, and they’re a top-five team when it comes to limiting scoring chances against. The worry really isn’t quality chances allowed over quantity, either, as the Blue Jackets rank as a top-five team when it comes to limiting high-danger scoring chances, too.

While those numbers make Bobrovsky’s struggles more confounding and frustrating, it’s promising that Columbus might be able to put Bob in positive situations where he can work things out.

Maybe most promising, though, is that Seth Jones is back. Tonight’s game against the Blues marks the Norris-level defenseman’s mere second game of 2018-19, so it won’t hurt to play in front of another elite talent.

Granted, it’s not yet clear if Bob will actually start tonight. There’s an argument for sitting him for a game or two to try to sort things out and regain his bearings.

Either way, six games is an incredibly small sample size, and even the best of goalies suffer through similar slumps. Bob has been there himself, although one of the things that makes him stand out is how rare these cold streaks occur.

The odds are high that Bob will be Bob again soon enough.

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
As the Carolina Hurricanes hold their spot atop the Metropolitan Division they’re about to welcome back a big piece in goal.

Following a conditioning stint in AHL Charlotte, Scott Darling has been recalled one day before their game against the San Jose Sharks.

Darling made one start in the AHL, stopping 25 of 26 shots during a 3-1 victory on Wednesday. It was his first start in goal since suffering a lower-body injury during the team’s final preseason game on Sept. 30. Considering he hasn’t played in nearly a month, the stint in Charlotte was part of the recovery process, allowing him to face shots again and mentally prepare himself for an NHL return.

“It’s just encouraging that he got through it and felt good about his game, team felt good about it,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour on Thursday. “He can put that all behind him now, get back up here and get ready to go.”

Brind’Amour didn’t say when Darling would start, leaving it at “soon.”

The Hurricanes were concerned but not overly desperate for coverage in goal considering they brought in Petr Mrazek over the summer and picked up Curtis McElhinney on waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs a day before Darling was placed on injured reserve. Carolina sits 5-3-1 in the division and the pair of goalies have combined for a .916 even strength save percentage through nine games.

No one was placed on waivers by the Hurricanes on Thursday meaning they will stick with three goaltenders on the roster for time being. It’s not a long-term decision considering how well the team’s been playing, but at some point a move will have to be made one way or another. For now, Brind’Amour is leaving that up to general manager Don Waddell.

It’s going to be an important season for Darling. His first year in Carolina was forgettable as he posted an .897 ESSV% in 43 appearances in 2017-18. An injury to start this season wasn’t ideal, but being eased into a situation to grab back the reins of the No. 1 job could be the plan to get his game back.

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it.

Several times in practice already this season, the Florida Panthers goaltender has braced for a shot up high because he is wearing smaller, more formfitting chest and arm protectors required by the NHL.

”I’ve never flinched in my life,” Reimer said. ”I consider myself a tough guy. I’m from the country. I can take a few bruises here and there. But at what point? At what point is one guy going to let one loose and a guy’s going to break his arm?”

Those are some of the questions goalies around the league are asking, and some of them have the bruises to show for it after equipment changes agreed to by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. Goalie pads and pants have already been tweaked with the overall aim of boosting scoring while rewarding athletic ability in the crease.

The league is trying to address concerns. The hope is to make goalies feel safe in chest protectors that are roughly an inch smaller and tighter to the body than past models.

”I think the guys that have tried multiple units, they’ve found something that has pleased them and they go out there and do their job,” said NHL vice president of hockey operations Kay Whitmore, the former goalie who’s in charge of this department at the league office. ”I deal with each one of those guys on a daily basis and trying to make them understand what they need and what we can get them, and get them out there and feeling comfortable. It’s been working.”

Whitmore fielded complaints through training camp, but last week said the number has dwindled. Some goalies eased their concerns by adding some more padding or switching to another chest protector, while others are still dealing with the change.

Philadelphia’s Brian Elliott complained of bruises early in the season in an interview with the Courier-Post, and two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of the Blue Jackets last week told the Columbus Dispatch he fears getting hit by pucks and called the equipment change ”terrible.” Coming off winning the Stanley Cup with Washington, Braden Holtby is less concerned about bruising and more worried about a significant injury.

”Sooner or later someone’s going to get hurt pretty bad,” Holtby said after feeling the sting of a few shots at a morning skate. ”You can deal with bumps and bruises and stuff. It’s when you hope someone doesn’t get a broken bone or some sort out of it. If they keep making things like that, they’re going to have to start monitoring the stick technology because guys shoot so hard right now we’ll have no choice but to be bigger.”

Whitmore is the man in the middle of it all trying to satisfy the 31 general managers who recommended the change while also working with the Players’ Association, goaltenders and manufacturers to make things right. That’s a continuing process, though the NHL is confident goalies are not in danger because of the rule change.

”I’m not throwing these guys out there in harm’s way where they can’t even play,” said Whitmore, who played 155 games over 15 years during his professional career. ”It’s going to continue to evolve as we go, but not from the standpoint where we’re worried on a nightly basis about what’s going to happen to a guy.”

Remembering previous changes to smaller pads and pants, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist noticed the difference right away with his new chest protector. When it didn’t feel right, he talked to Whitmore and made the necessary adjustments to be compliant and comfortable.

”It was tight and hard to move and you got exposed in a couple areas where you had to talk to Kay and make sure it was OK to cover your shoulders,” Lundqvist said. ”I just made some adjustments just make sure it was exactly the way I wanted and the league wanted it, so it’s all good now.”

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury added an extra undershirt to provide some more padding, and Holtby is working in a new chest protector after wearing a CCM model since junior hockey. Reimer, who got his new chest protector mid-summer and wanted to make changes, said he ordered a new one weeks ago but won’t be able to receive it until the end of the month because companies are backed up with orders.

”What am I supposed to do, play the first month with a chest protector that’s not as protective?” Reimer said. ”It’s unfortunate that the whole situation is like this.”

The goal was to level the playing field where goalies weren’t wearing oversized chest protectors just to get a competitive advantage. Reimer wants the NHL to allow goalies to go back to last year when he felt they were protected, but Whitmore is putting the onus on companies to adapt and make better products.

”We’re not changing it now,” Whitmore said. ”We’ve thought long and hard about the shape we wanted guys to look like.”

MIGHTY QUINN

In his first season as Rangers coach, David Quinn hasn’t been afraid to send a message to underperforming players of all ages by scratching them. Defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Neal Pionk and Adam McQuaid and forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Pavel Buchnevich have already gotten the healthy-scratch treatment. Shattenkirk had two assists and a shootout goal in his second game back, Pionk responded to his benching with a three-point night and the message seems to be getting through to a young, rebuilding bunch.

”Guys have done a good job coming back from it,” Quinn said. ”This is all about making them the best player they can possibly be. We all need to be held accountable, and sometimes you need a little bit of a wakeup call. These guys have handled it well.”

NO BULL

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette bet his players that if the Predators swept the Flames and Oilers on their swing through Alberta, he’d wear a full bull mask for his postgame interview. Laviolette made good on that promise Saturday night after backup Juuse Saros shut out Edmonton 3-0 to help Nashville improve to 7-1-0.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets visit Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in a matchup of Canada’s best bets to win the Stanley Cup.

PHT Morning Skate: Devils partner with William Hill; Housley’s future

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Ever wonder what Little Caesars Arena looks like in the form of 30,000 Legos? Wonder no more. [MLive]

• The New Jersey Devils team are now the second NHL team to ink a deal with bookmaker William Hill. [Forbes]

• Like gifs? Check out the NHL on NBC gif page. [Giphy]

• Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on the team’s start. [LA Times]

John Tavares’ first trip back to face his old team will now be played at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 28. The New York Islanders will now play 21 games this season at their old barn on Long Island. [Islanders]

• Time for the Calgary Flames to say goodbye to Mike Smith. [Yahoo]

• The upcoming seven-game homestand would be a good chance to start a turnaround for the St. Louis Blues. [Post-Dispatch]

• It’s easy to point out the Anaheim Ducks’ flaws, but fixing them might require some patience. [OC Register]

• Should the Buffalo Sabres fire Phil Housley or keep him a little longer? [Die by the Blade]

• Meanwhile, Housley was none too happy with his team during Wednesday’s practice. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Excuses? Keep them away from Henrik Lundqvist. The New York Rangers netminder is thinking about winning only. [NY Post]

• Former NHLer Peter Worrell writes about the racist incident in his hockey career that’s stayed with him. [CBC]

• A chat with Mike Bolt, one of the keepers of the Stanley Cup. [RMNB]

• A great interview with NBC’s Jeremy Roenick about his iconic status in NHL ’94. [Puck Junk]

• What adjustments, if any, is Todd McLellan making for the Edmonton Oilers? [Oil on Whyte]

• Can Zach Parise keep up this level of production with the Minnesota Wild? [Gone Puck Wild]

• The NWHL is changing up its playoff format and now all five teams will compete for the Isobel Cup. [The Ice Garden]

• When talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest defensemen, where does Kris Letang rank? [Pensburgh]

• With a new arena sponsorship from Hertz, the ECHL’s Florida Everblades will be playing on yellow ice when they open up their season this weekend. [Scotty Wazz]

here's Teemu Hartikainen scoring a goal…with his face in the KHL:

Vegas signs suspended Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights agreed to a $35.7 million, six-year contract extension Wednesday that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The team announced the move late Wednesday night after losing 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. Schmidt’s new deal is worth $5.95 million per year.

The 27-year-old Schmidt was banned 20 games last month for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He can return to the Golden Knights on Nov. 18.

”He is the kind of defenseman that every team in this league is looking for now,” Vegas general manager George McPhee said. ”He is unique, excellent defensively and has become a shutdown defenseman for us playing against the other clubs’ top players. But he also brings a lot of pace to the game and he brings offense.”

Schmidt led the Western Conference champions in ice time last season at 22:14 per game. He had five goals, 31 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 76 games. He added three goals and four assists with four penalty minutes in 20 playoff games for the expansion Golden Knights, who lost to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

In five NHL seasons, Schmidt has 13 goals, 66 assists and 64 penalty minutes in 276 career games. The native of Minnesota was selected by Vegas from Washington during the 2017 expansion draft.

”He means a lot,” coach Gerard Gallant said. ”He’s a top player for us. He’s done a great job playing defense for us last year. Obviously he got a real nice contract that he deserves, and we miss him a lot. So he’s a big player for our group and we’re happy to have him for long term.”

Schmidt insisted he didn’t intentionally take a banned substance and couldn’t have gotten any performance benefit from the ”trace amount” that got into his system.

He and the Golden Knights released statements disagreeing with the penalty, though neither specified the substance. Schmidt said one of the experts testifying on his behalf at the appeal hearing likened the amount to a pinch of salt in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The appeal, which was heard by a neutral arbitrator, was denied.