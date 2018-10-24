Devils’ Brian Boyle says his cancer is in remission

Just before the start of the 2017-18 season, New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.
Even after the diagnosis Boyle remained determined to get back on the ice as soon as possible, and after missing the first month of the season was able to return to game-action on Nov. 1 and ended up playing in 69 games for the Devils, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists, while also appearing in all five of the team’s playoff games.
Along with his return to the lineup, he ended up participating in the NHL All-Star weekend and was the winner of the 2017-18 Masterton trophy, which is given out annually to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.”
On Wednesday, Boyle had some great news to share as he announced that his cancer is now in full remission after receiving his most recent blood tests on Monday.
“A test (BCR-ABL1) looks for the leukemia cells in your blood and when I was first diagnosed, it was at 75 percent,” Boyle said Wednesday. “At the end of last season, it was at .08 percent, and in July I was .04 percent. The results showed all zeros on Monday. It’s full molecular remission, and I feel really good. It was kind of the way the progression was happening the last few tests. When I told my wife, she was excited and got emotional.
“The game plan has been working well, and now I’m just going to continue with it. It was good news, but it doesn’t change a whole lot for me and I’ll continue taking the medicine.”
Boyle was originally told that it could take up to 18 months for the cancer to reach full remission, but it happened for him in just a little more than 12 months.
He has appeared in all six games for the Devils this season, already scoring three goals (including one in each of the past two games) and an assist.
Boyle is set to play in his 700th career game on Thursday night when the Devils take on the Nashville Predators.
He is currently in the second year of a two-year, $5.1 million contract he signed with the Devils in the summer of 2017.
Early season games tend to be treated as throw away games because, well, they are early and there is always the assumption that even if a team starts slow there is plenty of time to get back on track and make up the points.
It doesn’t really work that way. Two points in October are the same as two points in March, and while nobody is going to win the Stanley Cup based on what they do in the first month of the season, teams can cost themselves a chance to win it by not making the playoffs at all based on what they do in these early games.
There are a couple of teams that were thought of as potential playoff teams at the start that are currently running the risk of putting themselves in early season holes they may not be able to dig themselves out of.
It is not crazy to worry about a slow start; it is crazy to not worry about a slow start.
Let’s start with the Florida Panthers who are doing it again!
There was some real excitement for the Panthers heading into this season, largely because of the way they finished the 2017-18 season, going 25-8-2 over their final 35 games.
On top of that they were bringing back a good, strong core built around Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck up front, and added a top-six winger in Mike Hoffman for next to nothing. There was reason to put stock in them as a potential playoff team.
But as they showed last season it really does not matter how well you play in the second half of the season if you completely fall on your face and lay an egg in the first half. For as good as they were over the final 35 games, it still was not good enough to get them in the playoffs as they fell just a single point short.
They have only played seven games so far this season but they are in danger of putting themselves in a similar hole if they do not turn things around. Quickly.
After Tuesday’s loss to the New York Rangers — an especially ugly loss considering the current state of the Rangers — they have managed to win just one of their first seven games, and are still searching for their first win in regulation.
This is potentially problematic.
How problematic?
Let’s just look back over the past 10 years as an example and look at teams that won only one of their first seven games to start a season. There have been 15 of them before this season. Only four of them were able to make the playoffs after that start: The 2015-16 Anaheim Ducks, the 2012-13 Washington Capitals, and the 2008-09 and 2013-14 Philadelphia Flyers.
None of those four made it out of the first round of the playoffs.
If you’re looking for some optimism as a Panthers fan there is the possibility that the return of Roberto Luongo could help solidify a goaltending situation that has been abysmal to start to the year, as well as the fact they have lost a couple of coin flip games in overtime and the shootout, and that they’re not that far away from having three or four wins right now.
But the point is, they don’t have them, and those are important points that have been left on the table for one reason or another. Those points are hard to get back because everyone else in the conference is going to keep collecting points, and as the season progresses whatever games in hand a team may have are not necessarily *wins* in hand.
They are not alone.
Then there is the Los Angeles Kings.
While the Panthers at least have some reason to believe they can maybe get back on track at some point, the Kings don’t really have anything going in their favor.
The Kings are already nine games into their season, and as of Wednesday have won just two of them and they have not looked particularly good in any of them, including during their current five-game losing streak where four of the losses have been by at least three goals … and three by at least four goals.
Over the same 10-year time span mentioned above, there have been 25 teams that have won just two of their first nine games.
Only three ended up making the playoffs (2015-16 Ducks, 2013-14 Flyers, 2012-13 Capitals).
So, yeah, it is early.
But recent history suggests teams that start like these two have (both of whom are already at least five points back of the playoff teams ahead of them) do not usually make the playoffs.
Not saying they absolutely can not; but recent history is not on their side.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are not only a fresher team as the visitors against the Colorado Avalanche, but they’re also a solid commodity as a road favorite.
The Lightning, anchored by defenseman Victor Hedman, are the -140 road betting favorite on the NHL odds with the host Colorado Avalanche coming back at +120 for Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The total is set at 6.5 goals.
Tampa Bay is 6-3 in its last nine regular-season games as a road favorite, as well as 14-6 in its last 20 road games against Western Conference teams. The Lightning have had two days off since their last game, while the Avalanche have the shorter turnaround after completing a four-game road trip along the East Coast on Monday.
Tampa Bay is 5-1-1 on the season as it embarks on the middle game of a five-game road trip through the Western Conference. The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring at 3.86 goals per game. The Lightning, who have won in each of their last three visits to the Pepsi Center, are also solid on special teams, particularly with a penalty killing unit that is operating at an NHL-best 96.6 percent efficiency.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage on the season.
Colorado is a somewhat surprising 6-1-2 on the season, with the likes of center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen leading the way for an attack that is scoring at a 3.64 goals per game clip. The Avalanche are 8-1 in interconference home games since the last time the Lightning came to the Mile High City, but those kind of trends are hard to maintain, especially in a situation where a team is re-adapting to home climes after a road trip.
Not unlike the Lightning, the Avalanche have one of the league’s most efficient penalty kills, ranking third at 90.5 percent, but they are also allowing a league-worst 4.67 power plays per game and few teams can afford that against the highly potent Lightning.
Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov has a 1.64 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. Colorado has one notable injury with center J.T. Compher (concussion) out indefinitely.
The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay’s last eight games when it was favored on the road, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has gone UNDER in four of Colorado’s last six home games against Eastern Conference teams.
PHT Time Machine: When the Red Wings’ Russian Five wasn’t celebrated
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at the Detroit Red Wings’ Russian Five and the questions they initially faced.
History will remember the Detroit Red Wings from the mid-1990s to, let’s say, 2002, as one of the NHL’s all-time great teams.
That is how they should be remembered, anyway. During that run they boasted an extensive list of Hall of Famers, won more games than any team in the league, played in four Stanley Cup Finals in eight years, and won three of them, including one of the few sets of back-to-back titles in recent history.
But if we go back in time to 1995, before the team started its run of championships, the Red Wings were looked at in an entirely different light.
The Background
Even though the team had successfully emerged from the “Dead Wings” era and rebuilt itself into a contender, having played in the Stanley Cup Final during the 1994-95 season where they ultimately lost to the New Jersey Devils, the pressure (and criticism) was still beginning to mount on the core that was in place.
The franchise was riding a Stanley Cup drought that dated back to 1955, and there was serious doubt as to whether or not the team the Red Wings had built was the right team to end it.
Because the NHL at this time was becoming a “bigger is better” kind of game, where everyone thought Stanley Cups were won on the backs of rugged-looking North Americans from Ontario and Minnesota that could grind teams down, the Red Wings were thought to be too small.
They were thought to be too European.
They were thought to lack grit and toughness.
But it did not stop there. Even the players that weren’t “too small” or “too European” faced questions and criticism. Steve Yzerman’s leadership was doubted and there was substantial talk about possibly moving him, even into the 1995-96 season when trade buzz swirled around him, Dino Ciccarelli and Ray Sheppard.
Eventually, a trade did get made on Oct. 24, 1995 when the Red Wings sent Sheppard to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for veteran forward Igor Larionov.
This would prove to be a significant move and forever change the Red Wings, and to an extent, the NHL.
The addition of Larionov gave the Red Wings five prominent players from the former Central Red Army team as he was reunited with Sergei Fedorov, Slava Kozlov, Slava Fetisov, and Vladimir Konstantionov.
Eventually, Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman (whose vision and genius was obvious the moment the trade was made) started using all of them together as a five man unit that would be known as the Russian Five.
Today they are celebrated as a legendary unit that dazzled fans and helped make the Red Wings a championship team.
When they were first assembled, they were not celebrated quite as much.
The reaction
As mentioned above, the mindset that dominated the NHL during this time period was that teams had to be big and physical, and that it was impossible to win with a championship with a team that had too much of a European influence because, well, few teams had actually done it. Nobody stopped to think that it hadn’t been done because not many team actually tried it. The belief was that European hockey wasn’t right for the NHL, and that European players — specifically Russians — just did not care about winning the Stanley Cup.
You can call it a lot of things, but you should probably start with what it was: A very xenophobic way of looking at the sport and the league.
Bowman was having none of it.
Take this article from the Detroit Free Press the day after the Sheppard-for-Larionov trade was made, the “prejudicial question” about internal problems the number of non-North American players can cause, and Bowman’s response to a question about “how many Russians is too many?”
This was, again, at a time that critics of the Red Wings felt they need to get bigger and tougher, especially on defense, and instead opted to trade for another undersized Russian forward, one that was yet another center.
But Bowman had a vision for all of these players.
He saw Larionov as a valuable two-way player that was as good on the penalty kill as he was on the power play.
He saw Larionov, Fedorov, and Kozlov as interchangeable players that could play all three forward positions.
Eventually, at the urging of Larionov, he realized the success the former Soviet teams had using their best players as five-man units instead of a traditional line-rolling strategy that mixed up forward lines and defense pairs.
On Oct. 27, 1995, less than a month after Larionov was acquired, the Russian Five was officially born in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames, with that unit playing a major role in the win.
“You can bet your boots Calgary is going to come after them with all guns flaring.”
And that was the mindset … that you could push them around, and wear them down with the big, bad scary North American game. Never mind the fact that Fetisov and Konstantinov weren’t exactly “soft” players.
It did not work. At all.
After the unit scored the game’s opening goal 10 minutes into the first period, Larionov (with an assist from Fedorov) would score a shorthanded goal in the third period to put the game away.
The Red Wings would go on to win 62 games that season and reach the Western Conference Final, ultimately losing to the Colorado Avalanche and extending the Stanley Cup drought one more year.
They continued to win the following season, but the Stanley Cup question still lingered.
So let’s fast forward to May, 30, 1997, just before the start of the Red Wings’ Stanley Cup matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.
A Sporting News article (published in the Ottawa Citizen) profiled the group and attempted to tackle the question about desire and determination to win the Stanley Cup questions.
Some excerpts as various members of the unit had to defend themselves and their desire to win, as well as continued questions about a team with a heavy Russian influence winning the Stanley Cup.
The Aftermath
The Red Wings ultimately ended any doubt as to whether or not their approach and style of play would work, obliterating the Flyers in four games and outscoring them by a 16-6 margin in the series to win the organization’s first Stanley Cup since 1955.
Unfortunately, their Cup-clinching Game 4 win would be the last time the five players would play together as Konstantinov had his career ended due to injuries suffered a limo accident in the days following the championship.
The Red Wings, with Fedorov, Larionov, Kozlov, and Fetisov all playing prominent roles, would go on to win another Stanley Cup the next season in yet another four-game sweep, this time against the Washington Capitals.
Their success would ultimately be a huge moment for the NHL.
For one, it silenced any criticism about teams built around non-North American players and how success was about skill and talent and not size and strength.
Second, it demonstrated the importance of puck possession, something that is still a dominant trend in the NHL today.
Ken Holland’s comments in that video: “You’d come to the rink knowing you were going to win, you just didn’t know what the score was going to be. We had the puck the whole night. If we had a good game we had the puck three quarters of the game, and if we had a bad game we had the puck two-thirds of the game. I can remember going on the road sometimes and beating teams 5-0, 5-1, and had the puck, the other team had no chance.”
Today the Russian Five is remembered as one of the most exciting units the NHL has ever seen and a key component to a dynasty. But it had to overcome a lot of questions and criticism to make people believers at the time.
When the Carolina Hurricanes traded for Dougie Hamilton, it felt like a near-perfect match. The Hurricanes needed (and maybe still need) finishers to round out a puck-dominant offense; Hamilton’s career has been frustrating in that it feels like he hasn’t always reached his potential.
That frustration is continuing very early on during Hamilton’s first few games with the Hurricanes.
For a prolific defenseman like Hamilton, his overall stats are frustrating: zero goals and three assists through nine games.
The good news is that the Hurricanes are off to a strong start overall, as they lead the up-and-down Metropolitan Division with 11 points in nine games (5-3-1). While that edge is a little misleading – again, it’s early, and there’s a disparity between games played – it’s a positive sign that Carolina’s been able to shake off frustrations that can come with generating a barrage of chances without finishing many of them. They’re buoyed, for instance, by the continued rise of budding star Sebastian Aho, Forward Version.
Still, Rod Brind’Amour will ultimately be judged by getting the most out of this Hurricanes talent, and optimizing Hamilton stands as one of the greatest opportunities.
So far, irritations from other stops have carried over.
You could argue that Hamilton’s simply the odd-man out. Carolina is brimming with other quality choices as far as right-handed defensemen go, as Hamilton must tussle with Justin Faulk, Brett Pesce, and Trevor van Riemsdyk for different opportunities.
Perhaps that explains why, after averaging a career-high 21:32 TOI last season with Calgary, Hamilton’s down to 19:41 per night with the Hurricanes. (That average oddly matches his mark from 2016-17, and is very close to his 19:46 average from 2015-16.)
Again, the Hurricanes are loaded with defensive talent, so Brind’Amour can pick and choose who he wants to roll out in which situations. Pesce, for instance, would likely be the best guy for tougher defensive assignments.
The point of debate comes on the power play, as would-be perfect minutes are being eaten up by Faulk, a right-handed defenseman many expected to see traded to break up this logjam in Carolina.
With a 12.1-percent success rate, the Hurricanes currently own the fourth-least efficient power play in the NHL. They were the 10th-worst group last season. That’s not all on Faulk, yet the American-born defenseman also topped all Hurricanes in power-play ice time last season. His modest recent totals (Faulk took until Carolina’s last game to find the net, and only generated 31 points last season) make you wonder if he’s better suited for the secondary unit.
Now, sure, keeping Faulk as the power play QB gives Carolina the opportunity to try to pump up his trade value, if that’s the wider aim. And it’s not like Faulk is terrible he ranked sixth among defensemenin such a role; with 48 goals from 2014-15 through 2016-17.
When you look at per-minute stats from sites like Corsica Hockey, it’s enticing to ponder what Hamilton might be able to accomplish if a team truly unleashes his potential over great opportunities.
Maybe Brind’Amour will look at zero goals and three assists over nine games and believe that Hamilton isn’t delivering. And it’s fair to call this disappointing, particularly if you drafted Dougie high in your fantasy leagues.
The Hurricanes owe it to themselves to give Hamilton more of a chance, especially on the man advantage. The pay-off could be significant: combining this team’s stout even-strength work with, ideally, a power play that isn’t in the bottom-third of the league.
That’s even scarier than dealing with Hamilton’s one-timers.