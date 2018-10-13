Video: Sabres’ Dahlin starts, finishes play for first NHL goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rasmus Dahlin has scored his first NHL goal.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft was rewarded for following the play he helped create, pinching in from the point to latch on to a Jeff Skinner pass out front.

Dahlin started the play, picking up the puck in his own end before dumping it to Skinner in the neutral zone. Arizona couldn’t handle the transition and the rest is history now.

It’s still unclear what Antti Raanta was doing on the goal. The Arizona Coyotes goalie bit hard on Skinner’s move, leaving his goal wide open for Dahlin to poke the puck in.

Dahlin had a single assist in four games while averaging 19:07 of ice time per night heading into Saturday’s game, third highest among Sabres defensemen.

Oh, and he made history with the marker.

Rasmus Dahlin (18 years, 183 days) became the youngest defenseman in @BuffaloSabres franchise history to score a goal. #NHLStats #BUFvsARI pic.twitter.com/XL5gqAtS7b — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 14, 2018

