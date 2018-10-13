Video: Sabres’ Dahlin starts, finishes play for first NHL goal

In a statement first tweeted out by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday, Guardino thanked family and friends for their support and extended her compassion to victims of domestic violence before clarifying the incident that took place in June.
“The incident that took place on June 16th, however, was not an act of domestic violence,” she wrote. “Austin Watson has never, and would never hit or abuse me. My behavior and state of intoxication led to the police being involved that day. I have struggled with alcoholism for many years and I am actively involved in AA.”
Guardino thanked Watson for his continued support through her treatment.
“We handled matters poorly on June 16th and know that we need to make better decisions going forward. I take full responsibility for my actions on that day. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone involved for the negative attention that followed this incident, including the Nashville Predators community and the city of Nashville.”
The 26-year-old reportedly shoved Guardino during an argument at a gas station in Tennessee over Guardino’s drinking, which had led the couple to miss a wedding.
Don’t just take my word for it, though. Check it out:
The save is a bright spot in a lot of ugly tonight for the Wild.
Through two periods, Minnesota really doesn’t have any business being in their game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. Dubnyk has stopped 35 shots in the game already — including 20 alone in the first period — and the Wild have just eight going the other way, including a less than ideal three shots to Carolina’s 17 in the second frame.
Record watch:
Fewest shots in a game for #mnwild: 11. Team has eight after adding just three in the second.
Most shots against in a game: 56 and 51 at home. #Hurricanes have 37 after 17 in the second.
Marc-Andre Fleury had himself quite the afternoon as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers.
While making 26 saves during a 1-0 shutout, Fleury denied the Flyers time and time again Saturday afternoon, preventing numerous high-grade opportunities.
Just ask Scott Laughton, who found himself on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period. His backhand attempt was stopped.
Just ask Claude Giroux, who stormed in a minute later and tried to wait out Fleury only to get robbed.
Ask Giroux again, who had the the game-tying goal on his stick with 38 seconds left in the third period, but was once again frustrated by the Golden Knights netminder.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Golden Knights, who finished their five-game road trip (2-3-0) on Saturday.
The win was also an historic one for Fleury. As per the NHL, with his 406th victory he moved to within one of tying Glenn Hall for 10th on the League’s all-time wins list among goaltenders. It was also his 49th career shutout, tying him for 29th all-time.