NHL Seattle

Seattle NHL group unveils $70 million training center plans

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SEATTLE (AP) — The ownership group looking to bring an expansion NHL team to Seattle unveiled plans Monday for a $70 million training facility in the northern part of the city.

NHL Seattle CEO Tod Lewieke announced the plans, which include three full-sized rinks and office space to serve as the headquarters for the proposed new franchise. The facility will have 180,000 square feet total and be located near Seattle’s Northgate Mall, which is being redeveloped. The location is a short walk from a new light-rail station set to open in a few years and has easy access to Interstate 5.

”We have an incredible opportunity to make Seattle the epicenter of hockey in the Pacific Northwest and our ownership has given us the ability to take a big, big step today,” Leiweke said. ”This is a major commitment. We’re investing lots of money in KeyArena, we’re acquiring a team we hope, and this is another major financial commitment that our owners are making to try and grow the game, build the game and have impact.”

The expansion bid by Seattle appears to be set for final approval by the NHL Board of Governors in early December. The board’s executive committee gave a unanimous recommendation last week in New York to move ahead with approving Seattle’s bid to become the league’s 32nd team.

The hope is Seattle will be ready to join the league for the 2020-21 season, assuming construction stays on schedule for the $700 million renovation of KeyArena. The venue hosted its final scheduled event last Friday, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings met in an NBA preseason game, and the renovation could begin in the coming weeks.

The proposed training facility would have one rink with seating for 1,000 and two rinks each with seating for 400. The NHL Seattle group also expects the building to be a hub for growing youth programs in the area. Lance Lopes of NHL Seattle noted similar facilities are under construction or nearing completion in St. Louis; San Jose, California; and Anaheim, California.

”This is a trend across the country to build these multiplex facilities with a training facility as well,” Lopes said.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

NHL on NBCSN: Sharks continue road trip by visiting Flyers

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
1 Comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.

The San Jose Sharks’ update on Joe Thornton provided some good news, but has the cloud of bad news hovering over it.

The good news is that the swelling in Thornton’s right knee is due to an infection. “Nothing structurally. It looks like an infection, put him on antibiotics,” Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said Monday. “He should be fine.”

Good to hear for the 39-year-old Thornton, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. Of course, a knee infection was what eventually led to the end of Raffi Torres’ NHL career, and considering Jumbo’s recent health history, hopefully he’s able to come back at full strength.

[WATCH LIVE – 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

As the Sharks await Thornton’s return, they face a Philadelphia Flyers team that got the news they’ll be without James van Riemsdyk for the next 5-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury. They split their opening two games on the road and have three of their next four at Wells Fargo Center. Dave Hakstol’s group is of the mind some home cooking might get them going on a roll.

In JVR’s place on the third line with Wayne Simmonds and Mikhail Vorobyev will be Jordan Weal, who recorded 21 points in 69 games last season while averaging just under 13 minutes a night. 

Weal, a natural center, got experience on the wing last season and appears up for the challenge of performing there when needed.

“I think every part of my game got a little more comfortable coming into this year. It’s a year-to-year thing as you get more comfortable with a team, with the guys and with the league and the do’s and don’ts,” Weal said on Monday. “I think from last year to this year, I kept working hard during the summer, trying to get better at the little things in my game that I think I need to work on and get ready to go.”

Gritty’s home debut

With all the pre-season buzz about the Flyers’ new mascot, as part of their home opener Gritty will be making its first regular season game appearance. According to the team, Gritty will make a “dramatic grand entrance” and will “participate in many stunts and games on the ice and in the seats.”

The Flyers should really just place Gritty inside the visiting team’s penalty box all night just to see what happens.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: DeBoer’s weapons; unpredictable Rangers

By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Auston Matthews talks about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ expectations and shows off some snazzy jackets. [Sharp Magazine]

• Comparing the William Nylander situation with what Nikita Kucherov went through two years ago. [Raw Charge]

• A look at how Peter DeBoer is going about deploying all of the various weapons at his disposal with the San Jose Sharks. [TSN]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins know what they have to do to improve defensively. Now it’s time to show it. [Pensburgh]

• “Travis Hamonic is a victim of an absurd situation” [Flames Nation]

• A fun oral history of NHL ’94. [The Hockey News]

• In the middle of a five-game road trip, it’s vital that the Vegas Golden Knight pick up some points. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Remember when T.J. Oshie drank a beer through his shirt? Well, there’s a t-shirt now. [Capitals Outsider]

Evan Bouchard is eager to show he’s worth a spot in the Edmonton Oilers’ regular lineup. [Elite Prospects]

• Why no one wants to play against Claude Giroux. [Sportsnet]

Eric Fehr on the suspension of his former Washington Capitals teammate Nate Schmidt: “Nate’s a great guy. He’s an honest guy. I don’t think he’d knowingly take anything. It’s scary for all of us because we’re all in the same boat, and we’re all watching what we take. It kind of makes you feel like it could happen to anyone.” [Star Tribune]

• “Jim Bennett, 79, is blind. Yet there he was with his wife, Del, 78, the two of them wearing orange Oilers jerseys at Scandinavium on Saturday as the Oilers played the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Global Series.” [NHL.com]

• How Seattle as market can help turn its future NHL franchise owners into big hockey fans. [NHL Seattle]

• The unpredictability of this season’s New York Rangers should make things quite exciting. [Gotham SN]

• How the ice time given to Rasmus Dahlin is affecting other Buffalo Sabres defensemen. [Buffalo News]

• What NHL contracts are teams already regretting? [Featurd]

• Finally, Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals plays “What’s in the box?” with Paul Bissonnette:

The Buzzer: Bergeron line continues domination; Lehner posts shutout in debut

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 9, 2018, 1:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins: 

The Bruins top line of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand has picked up right where it left off last season. Bergeron gets the first-star spot on Monday after scoring his fourth career hat trick and adding a helper in a four-point night. Pastrnak was exceptional as well in the Bruins 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, compiling his own four-point game with two goals and two assists. Marchand chipped in three helpers for good measure.

2. Robin Lehner, New York Islanders:

A new team meant a new start for Lehner, who opened up in the preseason about a difficult time in his personal life. Coming from the Buffalo Sabres after being signed as a free agent this summer, Lehner had to wait his turn to get his first start in the Islanders’ crease after Thomas Greiss got off to a good start, stopping 45-of-46 in New York’s season opener. But after Greiss was shelled against the Nashville Predators, Lehner was given the green light for his debut. Lehner appeared more than ready was ready Monday, stopping all 35 shots sent his way by a potent San Jose Sharks team to post his ninth career shutout.

3. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres: 

Here’s a stat: Not since the lockout-shortened season in 2012-13 have the Sabres had a record better than .500. That’s incredible in its own right, and the reason why they were able to break out of that funk has been the stellar play of Eichel to start the season. Eichel fired home two more goals for his second and third of the season to lift the Sabres past the mighty Vegas Golden Knights. Buffalo had a tough outing in their season opener against the Boston Bruins but have rebounded, beating the New York Rangers and the Golden Knights to carve out an early 2-1-0 record. Eichel has been a factor in both wins after picking up a goal and an assist in the Rangers game. He’s billed as a stud and now has some decent talent around him to strut his stuff. Don’t sleep on Buffalo this season.

Highlights of the Night:

Bergeron’s backhand sauce is filthy here after leading the rush down the ice. He had a hat trick on the day, but this was arguably his best play from the win.

Eichel had himself a day, and this forehand-to-backhand sorcery was too good for Marc-Andre Fleury to ever have a chance to save.

Factoids:

Scores: 

Bruins 6, Senators 3

Islanders 4, Sharks, 2

Sabres 4, Golden Knights 2

Ducks 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bruins top line picking up where it left off

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Boston Bruins have had one of the NHL’s most dominant lines over the past two years in the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak, a group that has put some video game type numbers on the board. Over the past two years alone the Bruins outscored teams by a 54-35 margin and attempted more than 60 percent of the total shot attempts when they were on the ice during 5-on-5 play. Individually, all three were among the league’s top-25 scorers in points-per-game this past season.

They not only carried the Bruins offense, they carried the entire team with their relentless two-way play.

Three games into the 2018-19 season and they are still dominating, and it continued on Monday in their 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. That game featured a hat trick from Bergeron, a three-assist game from Marchand (which follows a four assist game on Saturday), and a four-point day (two goals, two assists) from Pastrnak.

So far this season their stat lines are just as dominant as you might expect:

  • Patrice Bergeron: four goals, two assists, six total points
  • Brad Marchand: zero goals, seven assists, seven total points
  • David Pastrnak: three goals, two assists, five total points

This through the first three games of the season this trio of players has accounted for seven of the team’s first 10 goals, after accounting for more than 36 percent of the team’s total goals a year ago. What makes that percentage even more astonishing is the fact that Bergeron and Marchand each missed more than 15 games due to injury (or in the case of Marchand, injury and/or suspension). So that percentage could have easily been even higher.

The good news for the Bruins is that line can pretty clearly carry the team in every phase of the game as they are just as dominant without the puck (which doesn’t happen often) as they are with it.

The key question for the Bruins is going to be whether they get enough consistent offense and production from the rest of the team to help take them to the next level, because as good as these three are nobody is winning a championship with just one line. I happen to think the Bruins can find enough around them because they have some really intriguing young players filling out the rest of the roster in Danton Heinen, Ryan Donato, and Jake DeBrusk, while they are also still playing without their top offensive option on the blue line in Torey Krug.

No matter what happens with the rest of the team, the line at the top is going to ensure they at least have a chance to win every single night.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.