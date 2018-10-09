Blowout loss to Sharks shows Flyers still have some big flaws

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
Before the start of the season I wrote about the Philadelphia Flyers being one of the ultimate boom-or-bust teams in the NHL. On paper they have the talent to make the playoffs again and maybe even win a round. Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek are outstanding, and they have some excellent young players to help complement them. We saw their “boom” potential in the season opener when they went into Vegas and chased Marc-Andre Fleury.

Over their past two games, and especially in Tuesday’s 8-2 blowout loss to the San Jose Sharks in their home opener, we saw the “bust” potential. That potential comes from the fact that for all of the talent they have up front, and for all of the promise their young defense has, they still have some potentially significant flaws on their blue line and in net.

That was all on display on Tuesday where the Sharks spent the entire night doing pretty much whatever they wanted with the puck, systematically dismantling the Flyers in all three zones and in all situations.

Five-on-five? All Sharks as they outscored the Flyers 5-0 and outshot them by a 34-23 margin at even-strength.

Their inconsistent power play that entered the night 0-for-10 on the season, after finishing 16th a season ago? It went 2-for-5.

Even though the Sharks’ penalty kill surrendered a pair of goals, it also helped make up for it with a shorthanded goal.

It was just total domination. San Jose’s offensive onslaught started early with four goals in the first period, including two 11 seconds apart from Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski.

From there, the Flyers never had an answer for anything the Sharks did, getting outshot 48-33 while starting goalie Brian Elliott was unable to stop anything, giving up all eight goals. It was the first time in his career that he has given up eight goals in a single game. The Flyers likely kept him in to “take one for the team” because they play again on Wednesday night where Calvin Pickard is expected to get the start.

These were the big question marks for the Flyers entering the season that would ultimately make-or-break their season: Would their young defense take a step forward and be good enough to insulate a questionable, unsettled goaltending situation; and would that goaltending situation be able to find a way to give them some acceptable level of play.

You can’t reach any definitive conclusions after three games, because that is all that it is … just three games. This is, after all, a team that at one point last season lost 11 games in a row and still managed to make the playoffs. But there are still very real flaws on this team that can hold them back and on Tuesday night those flaws were out there for everyone to see.

There are a lot of reasons to like this team and the potential that it has.

There are also reasons to be skeptical of it.

The Buzzer: Maple Leafs stars keep rolling; Hurricanes win again

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
Three Stars

1. Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks. A lot of Sharks players were great on Tuesday night as they exposed a lot of the Philadelphia Flyers’ flaws, but Kane might have been their best player. He finished the night with a pair of goals (giving him four on the year), was a plus-three, had seven shots on goal, and nine total shot attempts. The Flyers had no answer for him.

2. Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets. The captain was great for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in their 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, recording three points including a pair of goals, his first two of the season. Foligno is coming off of a down year that saw him score just 15 goals and 33 points in 72 games a season ago. If the Blue Jackets are going to make the playoffs and actually get out of the first round this season they are going to need more from him. With four points in three games he is off a nice start.

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs. Then there is Auston Matthews, who just keeps filling the back of the net and putting points on the board. He scored two more goals for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in their 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars, giving him seven goals in the team’s first four games this season. He has also recorded at least a pair of points in every game this season. Just because the Maple Leafs offense is totally unfair, John Tavares scored two more goals (giving him six on the year), while Mitch Marner and Morgan Reilly each had four point nights in the win. They may not be able to stop anybody defensively, but there are not many teams that can stop them offensively. If nothing else, they are going to be an incredibly fun team.

Highlights Of The Night

Sven Baertschi scored a pair of goals for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night, with his first goal of the night being a beautiful move after taking a perfect outlet pass from veteran defenseman Alex Edler.

It was not enough for the Canucks as they were on the losing end of a 5-3 decision to a Carolina Hurricanes team that is now 3-0-1 on the season and look like a ton of fun.

Yes, the Hurricanes did their victory celebration again as young forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Warren Foegele all contributed to the offense again.

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau is one of the NHL’s most exciting players, and he made the Nashville Predators defense look bad in the first period on Tuesday night when he set up Elias Lindholm for this power play goal to get the Flames on the board. Gaudreau and Sean Monahan were particularly dominant for the Flames on Tuesday with the Monahan scoring a pair of goals in the 3-0 win.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored his first NHL goal in more than five years on Tuesday night when he gave the Los Angeles Kings an early 1-0 lead on a nice pass from defenseman Drew Doughty. That would be the only offense the Kings would get on the night in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The close score does not illustrate how ugly this game was for the Kings as they were outshot by a 39-17 margin.

Factoids

The San Jose Sharks’ defense is loaded with a pair of Norris Trophy winners in Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson. On Tuesday they teamed up for a goal, making them the first Norris Trophy winners to combine for a goal since 2009.

Auston Matthews is off to some kind of a start for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Colorado Avalanche 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vancouver Canucks 3

San Jose Sharks 8, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Calgary Flames 3, Nashville Predators 0

Winnipeg Jets 2, Los Angeles Kings 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Dallas Stars 4

Gritty makes grand entrance during Flyers’ home opener

By Adam GretzOct 9, 2018, 8:39 PM EDT
He hasn’t even been around for a month yet, but Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ new mascot, is already one of the most popular mascots in the NHL.

On Monday, the Flyers announced that he would “celebrate the home opener with a dramatic grand entrance” for the team’s home opener on Tuesday night when the team hosted the San Jose Sharks.

That is exactly what he did.

Gritty was lowered from the rafters of the arena while Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball blasted over the speakers, and the proceeded to strut around the ice for a few minutes.

It wasn’t quite on the same level as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim entrance we highlighted earlier in the day, but it was still a pretty grand entrance.

He is so popular that he already has his own T-shirt night later this month.

Unfortunately for the Flyers there was nothing Gritty (hold your boos!) about the Flyers’ first period effort as they surrendered four goals to the Sharks and faced a 4-0 deficit heading into the first intermission.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers, Sharks meet on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The San Jose Sharks started their current five-game road trip with a solid 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. On Monday, they followed that up with a flat performance during a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders. They don’t have much time to regroup as they face the Philadelphia Flyers a little more than 36 hours later.

In this particular matchup, the Sharks have dominated and won 18 of their last 23 meetings with the Flyers dating back to 2002.

Joe Thornton (knee) and James van Riemsdyk (lower body) will both miss out.

What could help get the Sharks going is waking up their power play, which is a shocking 0-for-10 so far. They did have nine chances Monday in Brookyln, but failed to capitalize on four opportunities.

Brian Elliott has started every game for the Flyers this season as Michal Neuvirth heals up and they allow Calvin Pickard to settle in after being claimed on waivers from Toronto last week. Philadelphia plays the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, which would be a good opportunity to give their No. 1 in Elliott a rest.

What: San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
When: Tuesday, October 9th, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Sharks-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Sharks
Timo MeierJoe PavelskiMelker Karlsson
Tomas HertlLogan CoutureKevin Labanc
Evander KaneAntti SuomelaJoonas Donskoi
Barclay Goodrow – Rourke Chartier – Marcus Sorensen

Marc-Edouard VlasicErik Karlsson
Joakim RyanBrent Burns
Brenden DillonJustin Braun

Starting goalie: TBA

Flyers
Claude GirouxSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Oskar LindblomNolan PatrickTravis Konecny
Jordan WealMikhail VorobyovWayne Simmonds
Scott LaughtonJori LehteraMichael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere
Robert HaggAndrew MacDonald
Travis SanheimRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

Ryan Johansen on playing in Smashville, Central Divison battles (PHT Q&A)

By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators took many years to be built into the contenders that they are now. General manager David Poile had made shrewd move after shrewd move in order to put his team in the best possible spot to win a Stanley Cup.

One of those moves was trading Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen in Jan. 2016. It was a move trading from excess to fill a need, which was an impact centerman. Johansen has filled that role scoring 37 goals and recording 150 points in 205 games with the Predators.

During the NHL Player Media Tour in Chicago last month, Johansen sat down with NBC to talk about coming up short last season, playing in Nashville and the tough Central Division.

Enjoy.

PHT: When you look at last season, especially the playoffs, do you see “Wow, we had a good year” or that was a blown opportunity?

JOHANSEN: “I’d lean towards more of a good year. [We] won the Presidents’ Trophy and it is not an easy thing to do. Our league is so competitive, it’s anyone’s game in the playoffs, but it was definitely a disappointing finish. We felt like we were a better team than that and falling short was just a little disappointing.”

Q. You have a great home environment. Describe Smashville for somebody who doesn’t know.

JOHANSEN: “That’s all you need to say, is Smashville. It is absolutely incredible. It is tough to describe from the time I was traded until now. It is absolutely amazing to see the support for our team, and not only hockey fans but kids learning about the game and learning about the Preds. Young kids, their eyes just light right up when we run into people around town and it truly has turned into a remarkable place to play hockey and I am definitely very fortunate to be there.”

Q. Does it sound differently in that rink than any place else?

JOHANSEN: “When it’s time, and when we’re going and the crowd’s into it, I don’t know how you can compare it or who you can compare it to. I mean, Winnipeg’s pretty fun when they were going, but two years ago when we were in the Finals and we were the underdogs and surprising people and making Nashville fans proud, you couldn’t help yourself but be distracted from it. It was so cool.”

Q. In past years, the success you guys have had, does that start by sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017?

JOHANSEN: Yeah, I think that was a big confidence booster. That was the hump here in the West that we needed to get over. And more than we probably knew it, it gave us a boost where we felt unbeatable after that and we had a swagger to our game, our team game, where no matter what was happening on the ice we were going to keep coming and we were going to get the job done.”

Q. How much does it take out of a player to play in the Central Division?

JOHANSEN: “Whenever we’re matched up against each other it’s a different game than playing other teams. I would say more of the West though, too. There’s just a lot of strong, big hockey teams and, not taking away from anybody in the East but, just with the rivalries between the teams that are close to us, it’s fun hockey. Those are games you want to play in, you love to play in. There’s no days off or else you’re losing, so, especially when we’re in our division, and the games are so important.”

Q. Even though they finished last, last season, are the Blackhawks and guys like Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane still a measuring stick for you?

JOHANSEN: “Definitely as a centerman, being matched up against Toews, who won the Stanley Cup three times, it’s a very fun challenge in competitiveness that personally I thrive on. I thrive on those opportunities to match up with those guys and see where my game’s at and gain confidence from, or go back to the drawing board with my own game and find ways to improve or outplay not only Toews but all the top centermen or forwards in the league.”

