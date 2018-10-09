Another concussion sidelines Penguins’ Matt Murray

Add Matt Murray to the growing list of NHL goalies who have suffered injuries in the opening week of the season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that the 24-year-old netminder suffered a concussion during Monday’s practice, during which he stayed on the ice an hour after things ended. There is currently no timetable for his return. Head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t specify how the injury occurred.
“It’s really hard to draw any conclusions with this stuff because I think everybody’s different,” Sullivan said. “That’s been my experience when dealing with concussions with different players over the years. Everybody’s different. The nature of these is different. Sometimes players bounce back extremely quick. Others tend to linger, and it’s hard to predict. I really haven’t given much thought or consideration into it at this point.
“We’re hoping Matt will get healthy, and when he does, we know he’s a very good goalie.”
This is the third known concussion Murray has suffered since 2016. In April of that year he was kneed in the head by Brayden Schenn during their regular-season finale. He would re-join the team and start Game 3 of their opening round playoff series against the New York Rangers. Last February, Murray suffered his second concussion when he took an Olli Maatta shot off the mask during practice. He would miss nearly a month of action.
As they did last season when Murray was battling injury, Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry will handle goaltending duties. It also now appears that Thursday’s matchup vs. the Vegas Golden Knights will feature DeSmith against Malcolm Subban with Marc-Andre Fleury expected to start Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.
In other Penguins news, the team showed off their new thirds that they’ll wear a dozen times this season beginning with their November 15 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The jerseys feature plenty of similarities to what they wore in the 2017 Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers. “Mixing the past with the present, the contrasting black sleeves are highlighted with white and gold striping that are inspired from the Penguins’ 1984 jerseys, while the letters and numbering mirror the current home and away jerseys. Additional design details include the sleeve numbers being raised to the shoulder of the jersey to mimic the 1980s look,” says adidas.
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at the first game of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and their insane entrance into the NHL.
This season the Anaheim Ducks are celebrating their 25th anniversary, with their home opener on Monday night (a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings — the team they played in their first game) coming exactly 25 years to the day of their debut.
And what a trip that first ever game was.
Over at the Athletic this week (subscription required) Lisa Dillman, Eric Stephens and Joshua Cooper compiled an oral history on the birth of the Ducks franchise.
Among all of the stories was a video of that first game and the on-ice ceremony that preceded it.
We need to talk about this ceremony a little more because even the Vegas Golden Knights, present day champions of the over-the-top pre-game show, would have looked at this and said “hey folks … let’s tone this down a few notches.”
The Background
The Ducks’ entrance to the NHL was part of the NHL’s expansion boom in the early 1990s that saw the league go from 21 teams to 26 between 1991 and 1994, with San Jose, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Florida, and Anaheim itself all entering the league. This era set the stage for yet another expansion surge a decade later when Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, and Minnesota all entered the league.
The Ducks and Panthers were the two teams that entered the league for the start of the 1993-94 season.
What made the Ducks such a unique story is that they were basically a massive hollywood creation masquerading as a hockey team. At least at first. They were originally owned by the Walt Disney Corporation, were set to play their games in the shadows of Disneyland, and were named (originally called the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim) after the hit 1992 Disney movie, The Mighty Ducks.
When all of those storylines met for the team’s first game, things got weird. Really weird.
The Introduction
First, the video. It is 14 minutes long and while I would highly recommend watching every second of it, do not worry if you are short on time at the moment because we are going to analyze the key moments for you.
0:15 -1:30: The whole thing begins with Lumière, the anthropomorphic talking candlestick from Beauty and the Beast, welcoming hockey fans to the Pond for “a new era of sports entertainment.”
He was not kidding, man.
From there, a Disney on Ice show breaks out with a cover version of the song “Be Our Guest” that includes the lyrics:
“Be our guest, be our guest, yes Ducks season has come (inaudible), tie a bird call ’round your neck my friends and we’ll provide the rest.”
And then later…
“Make it loud, stomp your feet, Mighty Ducks we can’t be beat.
Catch the spirit it’s outrageous tell a friend that it’s contagious.
We can skate, we can score, you keep coming back for more cuz the hockey here is never second best.”
1:24-4:09: From there, “The Decoys” get introduced to a more rock version of “Be Our Guest.” And what were The Decoys? They appear to be the introduction to the regrettable and exploitive “ice girls” era in the NHL.
They perform an elaborate choreographed ice for nearly three full minutes before the real star of the show arrives.
4:10-6:54: The arena goes dark.
Some sort of futuristic zamboni-type machine makes its way on the ice. Eerie, ominous music begins to be pumped in. The narrator speaks: “From the depths of the pond … the mighty ice man cometh.”
A silver-painted, guitar-wielding, vocal-chord shredding maniac climbs to the top of the car and attempts to hype up the crowd while Gary Glitter’s Rock And Roll Part 2 blasts throughout the arena.
(As a quick aside: After seeing this I am now one million percent convinced that the IceMan was the inspiration for Charlie Kelly’s “Nightman Cometh” in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Tell me I’m wrong.)
The IceMan, for what it worth, was a spectacular failure and did not even make it through the first game, as delightfully noted by The Detroit Free Press:
There is not, at least based on my searches of the Internet, any video or audio of his rendition of Twist and Shout.
6:55-9:04: After two minutes of this, it is time to meat the Might Ducks’ mascot (no, the IceMan was not the mascot).
It is then that Wild Wing descends from the rafters.
Upon reaching the ice, Wild Wing goes into a two minute ice-dance to the tune of some Ducks themed arena rock song while the scoreboard implores fans to “Rock the Pond.”
Meanwhile, the IceMan makes his return to attempt to hype up the crowd one more time in advance of the formal introductions of the roster, led by goalies Ron Tugnutt and Guy Hebert.
9:04-11:40: The rest of the roster is introduced.
11:41-12:40: There are approximately 240 people skating around the ice, while Wild Wing takes his position on top of a podium at center and plays air guitar with a goalie stick that suddenly begins shooting flames into the air.
The Ducks went on to lose that season opening game to the Detroit Red Wings by a 7-2 margin, but were we are 25 years later and the team (now just known as the Anaheim Ducks — the whole Mighty Ducks of Anaheim thing was scrapped following the 2005-06 season) is still going strong.
They were reasonably successful in year one (by expansion team standards), winning 33 games and then making the playoffs for the first time in their fourth year of existence. In the two decades since they have been a consistent playoff team, played in two Stanley Cup Finals, and won the whole thing during the 2006-07 season.
SEATTLE — The ownership group looking to bring an expansion NHL team to Seattle unveiled plans Monday for a $70 million training facility in the northern part of the city.
NHL Seattle CEO Tod Lewieke announced the plans, which include three full-sized rinks and office space to serve as the headquarters for the proposed new franchise. The facility will have 180,000 square feet total and be located near Seattle’s Northgate Mall, which is being redeveloped. The location is a short walk from a new light-rail station set to open in a few years and has easy access to Interstate 5.
”We have an incredible opportunity to make Seattle the epicenter of hockey in the Pacific Northwest and our ownership has given us the ability to take a big, big step today,” Leiweke said. ”This is a major commitment. We’re investing lots of money in KeyArena, we’re acquiring a team we hope, and this is another major financial commitment that our owners are making to try and grow the game, build the game and have impact.”
The expansion bid by Seattle appears to be set for final approval by the NHL Board of Governors in early December. The board’s executive committee gave a unanimous recommendation last week in New York to move ahead with approving Seattle’s bid to become the league’s 32nd team.
The hope is Seattle will be ready to join the league for the 2020-21 season, assuming construction stays on schedule for the $700 million renovation of KeyArena. The venue hosted its final scheduled event last Friday, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings met in an NBA preseason game, and the renovation could begin in the coming weeks.
The proposed training facility would have one rink with seating for 1,000 and two rinks each with seating for 400. The NHL Seattle group also expects the building to be a hub for growing youth programs in the area. Lance Lopes of NHL Seattle noted similar facilities are under construction or nearing completion in St. Louis; San Jose, California; and Anaheim, California.
”This is a trend across the country to build these multiplex facilities with a training facility as well,” Lopes said.
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.
The San Jose Sharks’ update on Joe Thornton provided some good news, but has the cloud of bad news hovering over it.
The good news is that the swelling in Thornton’s right knee is due to an infection. “Nothing structurally. It looks like an infection, put him on antibiotics,” Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said Monday. “He should be fine.”
Good to hear for the 39-year-old Thornton, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. Of course, a knee infection was what eventually led to the end of Raffi Torres’ NHL career, and considering Jumbo’s recent health history, hopefully he’s able to come back at full strength.
As the Sharks await Thornton’s return, they face a Philadelphia Flyers team that got the news they’ll be without James van Riemsdyk for the next 5-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury. They split their opening two games on the road and have three of their next four at Wells Fargo Center. Dave Hakstol’s group is of the mind some home cooking might get them going on a roll.
In JVR’s place on the third line with Wayne Simmonds and Mikhail Vorobyev will be Jordan Weal, who recorded 21 points in 69 games last season while averaging just under 13 minutes a night.
Weal, a natural center, got experience on the wing last season and appears up for the challenge of performing there when needed.
“I think every part of my game got a little more comfortable coming into this year. It’s a year-to-year thing as you get more comfortable with a team, with the guys and with the league and the do’s and don’ts,” Weal said on Monday. “I think from last year to this year, I kept working hard during the summer, trying to get better at the little things in my game that I think I need to work on and get ready to go.”
Gritty’s home debut
With all the pre-season buzz about the Flyers’ new mascot, as part of their home opener Gritty will be making its first regular season game appearance. According to the team, Gritty will make a “dramatic grand entrance” and will “participate in many stunts and games on the ice and in the seats.”
The Flyers should really just place Gritty inside the visiting team’s penalty box all night just to see what happens.
