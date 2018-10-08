Getty

Injuries to sideline Dubinsky, van Riemsdyk for at least a month

By Joey AlfieriOct 8, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
The 2018-19 NHL season isn’t even a week old and the Columbus Blue Jackets have already had to deal with a few significant injuries, including a new one that popped up over the weekend.

On Monday, the team announced that center Brandon Dubinsky was going to miss four-to-six weeks of action because of an oblique strain, which means he’s headed for injured reserve. What makes the injury even more frustrating, is that it occurred during a team practice on Sunday. The 32-year-old was off to a nice start, as he collected one point in each of his first two games. He’s also won almost 69 percent of his faceoffs so far this season.

The Jackets have also been without top defender Seth Jones so far this season. The 24-year-old is sidelined because of an MCL sprain he suffered during training camp.

There’s been plenty of drama surrounding Columbus over the last few weeks. Not only have they had to deal with injuries, they’ve also had the issues surrounding pending unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky potentially leaving the team at the end of the season.

Getting this team to focus on the task at hand may be challenging for head coach John Tortorella, but it’s his job to keep this team on the straight and narrow path. They’re in a tough Metropolitan Division, so they can’t afford to fall behind the eight ball early on.

Flyers lose JVR for up to six weeks

The news wasn’t much better for another Metropolitan Division team, as the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they’ll be without James van Riemsdyk for anywhere between five and six weeks because of a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old was banged up during Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers can go in a number of different directions to replace his scoring touch, but none of those options are as good as having him back healthy.

Van Riemsdyk signed a five-year, $35 million contract with the Flyers over the summer. He has one assist in two games so far this season.

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
This is why the Florida Panthers signed James Reimer to the deal that they did in 2016. The five-year, $17M contract handed to the goaltender meant that the team had adequate coverage should an aging Roberto Luongo go down with injury.

And here we are. Again.

Panthers head coach Bob Boughner announced on Monday that the 39-year-old Luongo will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a Grade 1 MCL strain in his knee suffered during Saturday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when teammate Frank Vatrano fell on his leg.

The team has prepared for situations like this by signing Reimer two years ago and adding Michael Hutchinson, who made 87 starts for the Winnipeg Jets from 2014-2018 before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers over the summer. Injuries have hit Luongo in each of the past two seasons, causing him to making only 72 starts between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“In his absence, it’s just win some hockey games. That’s what we train for all summer to do,” Riemer said on Monday.

Reimer has made 88 appearances since joining the Panthers, posting a .922 even strength save percentage and helping them to 40 wins. Luongo has the exact ESSV% over the same span in 76 appearances.

PHT Morning Skate: DeBrusk’s importance to Bruins; How Flyers can replace JVR

By Joey AlfieriOct 8, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• When you think of the Bruins, you think of players like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara and a few others. But what you don’t realize, is that Jake DeBrusk is a pretty important part of that team. (ESPN)

Johan Larsson is close to making a return to the Sabres lineup, but the roster is crowded. Can they find a spot for him? (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Looking for some fantasy hockey advice? Check out Rotoworld’s Waiver Wired column which includes information about the top players that might be on waivers in your league. (Rotoworld)

• Since today is Canadian Thanksgiving, CBC looks at seven players you’ll be thankful to follow on social media this season. (CBC.ca)

• Today is going to be a special day for a pair of Ottawa Senators. Brady Tkachuk is likely to make his NHL debut and Mike Condon will get to start a game at TD Garden for the first time in his career (he’s from the Boston area). (Ottawa Sun)

James van Riemsdyk came out of Saturday’s game with a knee injury. If he’s forced to miss an extended period of time, the Flyers have a few different players they can plug into his spot. (Courier Post)

• City council believes it’s time to start discussing the possibility of the Calgary Flames getting a new area. To some, a new area is inevitable, but the timing remains a mystery. (CBC.ca)

• There’s a number of things to look forward to in the NHL this week, including a Stanley Cup rematch between the Golden Knights and Capitals. (NHL.com)

• The Chicago Blackhawks honored the legendary Stan Mikita before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL.com/Blackhawks)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins have picked up where they left off last season. Yeah, that’s not exactly a good thing. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

The Buzzer: Young Hurricanes shine; Kovalchuk reaches milestone

By Adam GretzOct 8, 2018, 1:32 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs. It has only been three games but so far John Tavares has been everything the Maple Leafs could have hoped for. He and Auston Matthews are carrying the offense right now, while Tavares recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Maple Leafs on Sunday night in a game that featured everything but defense.

2. Warren Foegele, Carolina Hurricanes. It has been a great start to the 2018-19 season for the Hurricanes with a 2-0-1 start that was highlighted by Sunday’s 8-5 win over the New York Rangers. It turned out to be a huge game for some of the Hurricanes’ young players, with 2018 No. 2 overall pick Andrei Svechnikov scoring his first NHL goal (the game-winner) and picking up another assist in the win. He was not the only young Hurricanes to make an impact on Sunday as Warren Foegele picked up a pair of goals and an assist. In just five games over the past two seasons the 22-year-old Foegele (a third-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2014) already has four goals and two assists. The Hurricanes were great on Sunday, right through the post-game celebration.

3. Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings. With Jonathan Quick sidelined for the time being the Los Angeles Kings have to turn to Jack Campbell in the short-term. He enters the season with just seven games of NHL experience so he remains a bit of a mystery even though he is a first-round draft pick from 2010. On Sunday night he played one of the best games of his brief career, turning aside 36 of the 38 shots he faced from the Detroit Red Wings. The only two goals the Red Wings were able to get behind him on Sunday night were power play tallies.

Highlight of the Night

The Blackhawks dropped their first game of the season on Sunday night, largely due to their defense and goaltending, but were still able to gain at least a point in the standings thanks to their performance of their offense. The best play of the night was this tic-tac-toe goal in the first period that gave them 2-0 lead.

Factoids

Ilya Kovalchuk recorded his first point for the Los Angeles Kings in his return to the NHL, and it was a big one for him as it was the 400th helper in his NHL career. He is just the 88th player in league history to record at least 400 goals and 400 assists in his career. Who knows what his career numbers would look like had he not spent the past five years playing in the KHL. He added another assist later in the game giving him two points on the night. Those two points have also made him officially a point-per-game player again, giving him 818 total points in 818 games.

The Blackhawks received goals from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on Sunday night, a development that usually results in them winning the game. That did not happen against the Toronto Maple Leafs, making it the first time in 44 games that the Blackhawks did not win when Toews and Kane both score in the same game.

 

Scores

Carolina Hurricanes 8, New York Rangers 5

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Chicago Blackhawks 6 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 4, Detroit Red Wings 2

 

Maple Leafs top Blackhawks in wild game where nobody could defend

By Adam GretzOct 7, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
You have to love the first couple of weeks of the NHL season when everybody forgets how to play defense and the goalies aren’t yet up to their peak performance. So far this season we have been treated to some wild games, and the wildest of the bunch may have taken place in Chicago on Sunday night were the Maple Leafs were 7-6 overtime winners against the Blackhawks.

This game had everything.

A few of the highlights…

— After Chicago raced out to an early 2-0 lead (with another strong early season showing form Jonathan Toews leading the way), John Tavares scored three goals to record his first hat trick as a member of the Maple Leafs, with his third goal giving his team a 5-4 lead midway through the third period.

At the time it looked like that goal might be enough to give his team the win. While it certainly contributed it was not the game-winner because after he scored that is when all heck broke loose.

— Over the final 85 seconds of regulation the two teams combined to score three goals, with Patrick Kane starting the madness with a game-tying goal (with the Blackhawks’ net empty for the extra attacker) with just 1:24 to play.

That goal was quickly answered (only 22 seconds later to be exact) by Auston Matthews, scoring his fifth goal of the season and second of the game, to help Toronto regain the lead. With their performances on Sunday it means Tavares and Matthews have now combined to score nine of the Maple Leafs’ first 13 goals this season. This particular goal from Matthews resulted in a pretty great celebration as he taunted the United Center crowd.

But this game was far from over!

Just 33 seconds after that Kane responded with yet another game-tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation, and he made sure to return the favor to Matthews by mimicking his celebration.

— Once the two teams made it to overtime they did not need much time to decide a winner with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly scoring the game-winner just 19 seconds in … and it was a terrible goal for Cam Ward to give up.

— The one thing this game did not have, obviously, was defense and goaltending and there was perhaps no better way to illustrate that than the fact that Toronto’s Garret Sparks not only got the win, but also had the best save percentage out of the two starting goalies … at .806. That is brutal. Chicago’s Cam Ward managed only a .794 mark and continued what has been a miserable start to the season as he attempts to fill in for Corey Crawford. The experiment is not going well.

