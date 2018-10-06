Getty

Flyers’ Vorobyev may never score funnier goal than his first in NHL

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 10:37 PM EDT
Max Lajoie’s first NHL goal elicited tears of joy from his mother. How do you top that? Maybe make people laugh so hard that they cry.

Your tears may vary, mind you, but Mikhail Vorobyev’s first NHL goal is something that plenty of people will find memorable, even outside of the Philadelphia Flyers organization and his family.

That’s because the gaffe that opened the door for the goal was really funny. During these heavy times, let’s gather around a screen and chuckle at Semyon Varlamov:

Feels good, right? Thank you for taking one for the team, Mark Barberio.

Penguins defense invisible through two games

By Adam GretzOct 6, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — As exciting as it would be for fans and for the sport of hockey in general, it’s probably not really possible to win every game in the NHL by a 7-6 margin.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, bless their hearts, still seem intent on trying to do just that. That at least seems to be the case through the first two games of the 2018-19 season, and head coach Mike Sullivan doesn’t really seem thrilled with the approach.

After managing to outscore the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in their season opener on Thursday, everything fell apart for them on Saturday night in an ugly 5-1 loss to a scrappy Montreal Canadiens team that not only out-worked them from the drop of the puck, but outplayed them in pretty much all phases of the game. Their biggest problems defensively were the same ones that plagued them on Thursday — puck management, not being smart with the chances they were taking, and just not having enough attention to defense.

While the offense was able to bail them out in the opener, they had no such luck on Saturday.

“We’re a team right now that just wants to score instead of just playing the game the right way and playing on both sides of the puck,” Sullivan said in his post-game press conference following Saturday’s defeat. “We aren’t even close to where we need to be. That’s what I learned from this game today.”

“Until we learn how to play defense and become harder to play against we won’t control a lot of outcomes.”

He went on to say that even though he isn’t going to overreact to the first two games of the season, he is not happy with the team’s process, and that at this point in the season they are trying to preach process over results.

The process is quite obviously not yet there.

Through the first two games they have now given up 11 goals and seemingly countless prime scoring chances. If there is a silver lining to be had after that start defensively it’s that they actually gave up 15 goals through their first two games last season and still managed to come back from that still be okay.

So there’s that.

The concern, though, is that this is probably never going to be a great defensive team as it’s currently constructed. Outside of Kris Letang it’s not an overly impressive group on paper, and if Letang doens’t play like superstar, Norris Trophy level Kris Letang it’s not really a defense that is going to impact a lot of games. They are what they are, and that is an incredibly talented team that is not only going to want to play a fast-paced, run-and-gun style, but one that probably has to play that style.

The key is going to be finding the balance between aggressive, and completely reckless. So far, they have been reckless. Not to mention careless.

Following their season-opening, defense optional win over the Capitals, Sullivan talked about preaching puck management to the team, and that it is in their team DNA to instinctively try to make plays. He reinforced that point again on Saturday.

“We play an aggressive style, but it has to be a calculated style,” Sullivan said. “It’s not about throwing caution to the wind.”

And then there is starting goalie Matt Murray.

Even though he is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and is now playing in his fourth season in the league he still feels like somewhat of a mystery because we’ve seen him be great on the biggest stage on more than one occasion, and we’ve also see him be rather ordinary. He battled through a bad year in 2017-18 and is not off to a great start this season with an .830 save percentage through his first two starts. It would be nonsensical to place all of the blame on him for all of those numbers (especially on Saturday, where he was kind of left out on an island on the first four goals before giving up a clunker of a wrap-around goal to Charlie Hudon in the third period) but he is still the last line of defense behind what is probably an average defense.

“Matt’s game is in the same place where our team is,” Sullivan said on Saturday when asked to assess his goalie’s play. “We all have to be better.”

Murray, never lacking in confidence, at least seemed to think Saturday’s game was a step in the right direction for him.

“I can’t control the scoreboard. I can only control what I’m doing,” said Murray. “I honestly felt really good out there today. I was in the right position. Like I said, a couple times, they made some good quick plays and I just have to come up with a save.”

“It’s tough when you’re giving up this many goals, for sure. It sucks. But again, from my point of view, I take the scoreboard out of it and try to see it objectively. And how I felt, I felt like I got better today. So that’s what’s important.”

Maybe he was. But even though it’s just two games it’s pretty obvious both he and the team in front of him have a long way to go before they get to where they want — and need — to be.

Panthers once again lose Luongo to injury

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
The Florida Panthers breathed a sigh of relief when Roberto Luongo eventually shook off a Steven Stamkos shot that caught him up high. The team and goalie dodged an injury bullet there, but Luongo’s night ended early thanks to a different issue.

In an unlucky event, Panthers teammate Frank Vatrano fell on Luongo in an awkward, painful-looking moment.

It’s too early to tell how serious Luongo’s injury might be; the Panthers only announced that the veteran goalie won’t return to the Panthers’ season-opening game against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Injuries were a recurring issue for Luongo last season, and in recent years, as the Elite Tweeter has really racked up mileage (tonight represented the 1,002th regular-season appearance of what could be a Hall of Fame career).

James Reimer stepped in for Luongo, as he has many times before … at least when Reimer has been healthy. If nothing else, the Panthers have made significant investments in providing support alongside Luongo, considering that Reimer carries a $3.4 million cap hit for multiple years. The Panthers also have experience waiting in the wings behind Reimer, as Michael Hutchinson was added to the mix as insurance.

While the Panthers have options behind Luongo, a team garnering quite a bit of dark horse hype would surely prefer to have “Bobby Lou” in net more often than not. Such hopes aren’t off to the greatest start, but perhaps that injury won’t be as bad as it looked.

Update: Mostly good news for the Panthers after the 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning:

Is this Dustin Byfuglien hit suspension-worthy?

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
9 Comments

Dustin Byfuglien can be a force of nature thanks to his truly unusual – if not unique – combination of size and skill. A sometimes nasty temper keeps him from being a “gentle giant,” at least on the ice.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman sometimes goes over the line in moments of rage, and Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars provides the latest example of Byfuglien going too far. You can watch his after-the-whistle, from behind hit on Connor Carrick in the video above this post’s headline and decide for yourself: should Byfuglien once again be suspended?

Either way, Byfuglien wasn’t ejected from this clash between two powerful Central Division teams. Instead, he only received a cross-checking penalty, and that came against Marc Methot, not Carrick.

As you’ll note, that nasty moment begat more nastiness, as Brett Ritchie fought Adam Lowry moments after Byfuglien’s hit.

 

Predators’ Arvidsson scores goal worthy of ‘NHL 19’

By James O'BrienOct 6, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
If you’ve ever played any of the recent EA hockey games – including “NHL 19” – you’ve probably complained about a goal allowed, griping “oh, come on, that move would never work.”

… And then you happen upon certain highlight reel goals. When some of these happen, a more chilling thought surfaces: I’m not even good enough at the game to pull that off.

While the Nashville Predators won their season-opener, Viktor Arvidsson didn’t just get held off the scoreboard; the rambunctious forward didn’t even get a shot on net. That’s pretty unusual for a forward who – whether he scores or not – tends to fire a bunch of shots; Arvidsson’s averaged more 3 SOG per game in each of the last seasons.

Maybe Arvidsson wanted to make sure that his first goal was of the highest quality, though, as he schooled New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and made the extra move to beat Thomas Greiss for a sensational tally.

Perhaps Arvidsson has been getting jealous about linemate Filip Forsberg dominating highlight reels? Then again, he might just want to see if he could pull off an “NHL 19” goal in reality.

It turns out the answer is an emphatic “yes.’

You can watch that fantastic goal in the video above this post’s headline.

