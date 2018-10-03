Getty

Patrik Laine takes shot at Canucks over Fortnite ban

By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

It seems that some NHL teams have developed a somewhat irrational fear of Fortnite, the wildly popular online video game, with the Vancouver Canucks going as far as banning it on team road trips so players can focus on other “team bonding” activities, dinners, and … uh … more team dinners. 

Assistant captain Bo Horvat was on Vancouver radio recently and talked about the ban, saying that spending time in your room playing video games on the road is “a waste of your time.”

This, of course, has been a bit of a talking point around the league with the 2018-19 season set to begin on Wednesday night.

One superstar player that is most certainly not a fan of the Canucks’ decision to ban the game on road trips: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine.

“Terrible idea,” said Laine, when asked about the Canucks’ ban on Wednesday. “I think they just needed something to blame after last year. We kind of made a deal if that we’re playing like that, we can give up our PlayStations so we’re not going to take them on the road. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

And just like that, before even playing their first game, the Canucks have taken their first loss of the season.

“They’re fun events, those team dinners,” Laine said when asked about team dinners. “I guess Vancouver is going to have lots of them. But good for them.”

[Related: Hockey teams fearing Fortnite is pretty adorable]

The thing is: Laine is probably right. The Canucks were one of the league’s worst teams a season ago, have a fairly young roster, and probably see this as some sort of no nonsense, laying down the law type of move. Kind of like when a bad NFL or MLB team removes the ping pong table out of the locker room. You’re not winning out there in the sports arena? Well then no fun off of it!

Of course, trying to find some sort of correlation between this stuff and actually winning games is going to be a lousy and meaningless endeavor, because there are plenty of good teams that make a point of playing video games on the road, to the point of it being a team-bonding experience of its own.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, for example, were huge Mario Kart players this past season (as were the Vegas Golden Knights, team they beat in the Stanley Cup Final). It did not seem to hurt them.

Maybe it’s a sign of the generational gap? Older, more “old school” players are going to view team bonding as “putting down your phone” and hitting a bar and throwing back a bunch of liquor with no time for anything else. But times change, and gaming can be just as much of a team-bonding experience as sitting around a table in a restaurant for a couple of hours.

The Canucks and Jets meet for the first time on Oct. 18, by the way.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Message sent: NHL suspends Tom Wilson for 20 games

By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
34 Comments

When the NHL offered Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson an in-person hearing for his latest suspension-worthy incident, making it the fourth time in the past calendar year that he did something on the ice to warrant punishment, it seemed likely that the league was going to send a very strong message.

On Wednesday, that message was officially delivered.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Wilson has been suspended for the first 20 games of the season for a hit to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the preseason finale on Sunday.

Here is the league’s explanation of the play and the suspension.

The NHL points out that while Sundqvist is eligible to be checked on this play, it goes on to say that Wilson “takes a poor angle of approach” and picks Sundqvists head, making the head the main point of contact, while Sundqvist did nothing to alter the position of his head that would make it the main point of contact.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had this to say on Wednesday regarding the hit: “My issue with it was it was the second period of the last preseason game. I don’t understand the logic of hitting someone like that at that time of year. But in all candor if Washington wanted to trade Tom Wilson there’d be 30 [GMs] to give them a call. That’s the nature of our business.”

This is one of the harshest suspensions the league has handed out in the DoPS era (since the start of the 2011-12 season). As I wrote on Monday, Wilson’s recent history was going to open him for a potentially harsh suspension, the same way Raffi Torres’ repeated incidents eventually resulted in a 41-game ban.

In his past 105 games played, Wilson has been suspended four times, and as noted by the NHL in their video explanation, that is an unprecedented run of suspensions in the DoPS era.

As a result of this suspension he will forfeit $1,260,162.60 in salary and will be eligible to return to the Capitals’ lineup on Nov. 21 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

If 20 games and more than $1 million in lost salary does not deliver the message to Wilson that he has to change the way he plays, you have to wonder if anything ever will.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Karl Alzner’s ironman streak to end with healthy scratch

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 3, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
5 Comments

The big free agent addition for the Montreal Canadiens in the summer of 2017 was the signing of veteran defenseman Karl Alzner to a five-year, $23.125 million contract. Given Alzner’s style of play, the way he seemed to dramatically decline toward the end of his time in Washington, and the direction the NHL is moving in terms of style of play from the blue line it was, to say the least, a curious move.

Just one year in things are not going as the Canadiens may have planned.

After a difficult debut season in Montreal, Canadiens coach Claude Julien announced on Wednesday that Alzner will be a healthy scratch for the team’s season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They’re never easy decisions,” Julien said. “I think it’s pretty obvious that there’s two things happening there to those players, but I think at the end of the day we’re all mandated to do what’s best for the team first. That doesn’t mean we don’t sympathize with certain things, but at the end of the day that’s what we’re all here for, including those players.”

This is a significant move because it will be the first time since the 2009-10 season that Alzner has missed a regular season game, putting an end to his 622-game ironman streak that is currently the 11th longest in NHL history.

It also has to be concerning for the Canadiens that Alzner — who still has four years and more than $19 million remaining on his contract — isn’t viewed as one of the six best defenders for the opening night lineup on a team that not only isn’t particularly good or deep defensively, but is already playing without its best defender in Shea Weber.

[Related: Shea Weber named 30th captain in Canadiens’ history]

Alzner isn’t the only veteran that will be a healthy scratch for the opener.

Long-time center Tomas Plekanec, who returned to Montreal on a one-year contract this summer after being traded to Toronto at the deadline, will also be a healthy scratch.

The Canadiens are going with Phillip Danault, Max Domi, Matthew Peca, and 2018 first-round pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi down the middle.

General manager Marc Bergevin refuses to utter the word “rebuild” when it comes to the 2018-19 team, but the opening night roster certainly seems to indicate the team might favor youth this season.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Capitals ready for challenge of defending Stanley Cup title

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The summer of celebrating is over and on Wednesday night the Washington Capitals will raise a Stanley Cup banner to the Capital One Arena rafters. The distributing of their rings and the pre-game ceremony (7:30 p.m.; NBCSN; Live stream here) signifies the turning of the page from the 2017-18 season for the defending champions.

The Capitals’ players know that a slow start can have dire consequences in April and the focus must be on the now and not what happened that June night in Las Vegas. But for Lars Eller, his goal that broke a 3-3 tie in the Cup-clinching Game 5 is a memory he probably won’t stop looking back on this season.

“I don’t have a number,” Eller said earlier this month when asked how many times he’s called the goal up online, “but I’ll keep watching. If I’m in a bad mood I’ll put it on.”

***

As the Capitals go about defending their title this season, they know they have the target on their backs. Every night, teams will want to knock down the champs and they’ll be on the receiving end of opponents’ best games. They feel ready to accept that challenge. T.J. Oshie recalled that when they played against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seasons after their most recent Cup wins, it was used as a measuring stick game. You want to see how your team, with all of its changes from the previous year (or in Washington’s case, the lack of changes), stack up against the team who had it all go right for them. 

That’s the expectation the Capitals will have for every game this season.

“It’s going to be a different scenario when we walk into the first game,” said Nicklas Backstrom. “At the same time, we have so much to build off of. This gave us confidence. If we can keep that going I think it’s going to be a good year again.”

[How will Golden Knights follow up historic first season?]

When asked during training camp last season, captain Alex Ovechkin stated his goal for the season quite simply: “We’re not gonna be suck this year.” He ended up being quite right. So how do the Capitals follow that up in 2018-19?

“Not suck back-to-back,” Ovechkin said at the start of training camp.

The Capitals’ Cup win also doubled as the removal of a monkey from Ovechkin’s back. Since entering the NHL in 2005, he’s had to watch Sidney Crosby and the Penguins win three titles as his team felt short of expectations numerous times, unable to to even get past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But when Evgeny Kuznetsov backhanded a shot through Matt Murray’s legs in overtime of Game 6, demons were exorcized and the series-clinching goal opened up the opportunity for them to finally get over the hump.

Now the 33-year-old Ovechkin won’t have to worry about ending his magnificent NHL career without a championship.

“It’s gone,” he said. “Right now, we have to think of different questions.”

The question now facing Ovechkin is whether the Capitals can repeat. They have a new coach with former assistant Todd Reirden stepping in for Barry Trotz and a very similar roster to the one that was on the T-Mobile Arena ice in June passing the Cup around. Gone is goaltender Philip Grubauer and forward Jay Beagle and back are key pieces to their championship run in Tom Wilson, John Carlson, Devante Smith-Pelly, Michal Kempny, and Brooks Orpik.

Repeating comes with its own set of challenges. Only three teams since 1990 have been able to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, with the Penguins achieving the feat twice in 1992 and 2017 and the Detroit Red Wings repeating in 1998. Three other defending champions have lost in the Cup Final, while another five fell in the conference final.

[Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

Of the 28 champions since 1990, nine have been booted in the first round and three missed the playoffs completely the following season. The dreaded Stanley Cup hangover with a short summer full of celebrating has affected plenty of teams. Having a target on your backs every night and knowing opponents will really get up for your games is another hurdle to overcome. Personnel losses in free agency have made major impacts on repeat opportunities, as well as injuries derailing the quest for another title.

The Capitals will be reminded of last season often in 2018-19. The repeat talk will come up if they’re having another successful year and find themselves back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April. But that can be a distraction.

The best way to approach it? Take Kuznetsov’s advice.

“That’s history already,” he said. “I already forgot about that. If you keep talking about that, keeping thinking about that, we’re going to be bad. You have to focus. The league gets better every day… We’ve got to get back to that mentality when we get hungry, when we want to win every game.

“It’s not going to be easy. The way we finished last year people are going to expect us to start in the same way, right?”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Capitals raise Cup banner; Karlsson’s Sharks debut

By Joey AlfieriOct 3, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season starts with a doubleheader on Wednesday. In the first game, the Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

For the first time in franchise history, the Capitals will enter the regular season as defending Stanley Cup Champions. It didn’t come easy, but Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Braden Holtby and the rest of the team were able to get it done. So how do they respond after a summer of living it up with Lord Stanley? That’s the biggest question.

The Caps should be fine. Will they win the division? It’s possible. Will they repeat as Stanley Cup champs? You never know. All we know for sure, is that the team doesn’t look a whole lot different than it did a year ago. Outside of a few depth additions, Washington is bringing back all the characters that you know and love. Of course, Tom Wilson won’t be among them in the first few games of the season because of a suspension.

Before tonight’s game against the Bruins, the Caps will get to watch their Stanley Cup banner go up to the rafters. That’ll be an exciting and emotional moment for the team and for its fans.

“It is going to be a very exciting moment, a very special moment,” Ovechkin said, per NHL.com. “The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable. The people are going to be happy. Some might even cry. It’s all about the Cup, it’s all about this team and this organization, how we did it. We share it with all the people who live in Washington.”

As for the Bruins, they seem to be flying under the radar in a division that includes the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston put together a terrific regular season before being bounced by the Lightning in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins have three of the better players in hockey with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak up front. They also have a cast of young players like Jake DeBrusk and Ryan Donato that could take big steps forward in 2018-19.

On defense, veteran Zdeno Chara and youngster Charlie McAvoy will continue to lead the way for a group that’s relatively underrated. And between the pipes, Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak should provide the Bruins with a strong one-two punch throughout the season.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks will host the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

Of all the additions and transactions that were made between the end of the playoffs and start of the regular season, no team made a bigger move than the Sharks, who acquired Erik Karlsson from Ottawa for a less-than-stellar package of players and picks.

Adding Karlsson to a blueline that already includes Brent Burns seems to be unfair. Can you imagine what the what that power play is going to look like? Of course, they’ll have to find a way to get Karlsson to sign a contract extension, but for now they should just enjoy the luxuries they have on that defense. The Sharks will have to find a way to put it all together, but they have so many veterans that they’ll probably be able to make this whole thing work pretty quickly.

Evander Kane, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl, Joe Thornton, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Martin Jones will also have a hand in leading this team to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The only major loss they suffered in 2018 was Thornton’s beard.

“My wife’s been wanting this done for a long time and the guys kind of got on it and all of a sudden the shaver came out, and there it was on the plate,” Thornton said, per the Mercury News. “My 5-year old wasn’t happy this morning. When he woke up, he didn’t want to see dad. I’ve got to make it up to him somehow.”

The Ducks are in an interesting position heading into the year. Corey Perry‘s going to miss an extended period of time and Ryan Kesler, Ondrej Kase and Patrick Eaves are all opening the season on IR. They’ll still be able to count on guys like Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell, Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and John Gibson.

Instead of playing that physical brand of hockey that they’re used to playing, the Ducks are going to try play quicker.

“We’re trying to put in a new system and different line combinations, and that takes time,” Henrique said, per the Associated Press. “It takes some time to adjust to everything we’re being asked to do, but we’re already seeing flashes of it, for sure. For us, it’s a matter of just trying to get it into our games.”

Ahhhhhhhh hockey season is back, everybody! Enjoy!

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.