Not-so-new-look Wild bring ‘extra hunger’ for deeper run

Sep 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Wild changed general managers during the offseason, following a third straight first-round exit from the playoffs, owner Craig Leipold was adamant that the roster only needed some tweaks after a fresh evaluation and not a drastic rebuild.

True to Leipold’s proclamation, new GM Paul Fenton made only minor changes during his first summer in charge. He brought back the same core of players that has made six straight playoff appearances while winning just two postseason series during the run.

Limiting improvement to fiddling with the fourth line and increasing depth on defense could be a recipe for entering the draft lottery, particularly in the rugged Western Conference. The conservative approach of trusting in established players to bounce back from various injuries and substandard production, though, could just as well produce success.

On the first day of training camp earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau recounted a brief conversation with center Eric Staal about the state of the team that boosted his optimism that the Wild can progress rather than slip back.

”He says if we don’t get injured, then we’re going to be really good,” Boudreau said. ”I love it when leaders say those things. I don’t think, with our relationship, that he would be just saying it for the sake of saying it.”

Staal is one of the few players the Wild, who finished in third place in the Central Division with 101 points and lost in five games to Winnipeg, would be elated about if they matched their 2017-18 production. Staal, who was one of only four players to skate in all 82 regular-season games, led the team with 42 goals, 76 points and 11 power-play goals. At age 33, his goal total was the second-most of his 14 seasons in the NHL .

The spotlight will instead be on left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter as they start the seventh year of their identical $98 million mega-contracts coming off serious injuries. Right wings Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter, who went long stretches without scoring after early injuries, will also face scrutiny.

If the Wild extend their postseason streak, which is tied with Anaheim for the longest active run in the West, left wing Jason Zucker will be under pressure, too, after tallying only one goal and two assists over 16 playoff games the last three years, including none of either last season.

”I think there’s a little bit of extra hunger around the room right now, just with the way things finished last year,” Parise said. ”I think we, as a group, are looking to redeem ourselves a little bit.”

Here are some other key angles to the start of the season:

ZACH’S BACK: Parise missed the first 39 games because of a back problem that required surgery, and his delayed start was predictably slow. He scored 12 goals in his last 18 games of the regular season, though, and scored in each of the first three playoff games until being knocked out of action again by a broken sternum .

”He looks so much quicker and stronger than he has at the beginning of the last two years,” Boudreau said.

KUNIN COMING ALONG: After surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in April, center Luke Kunin has resumed skating. The Wild will usher back their 2016 first-round draft pick cautiously, though, and his presence on the opening day roster is unlikely.

”I want to be out there helping my team, but you’ve got to think long term, your health for a long career,” Kunin said.

DEPTH ON D: When Suter went down with a career-threatening right ankle injury right before the playoffs last spring, defenseman Nick Seeler‘s role was elevated. After posting a plus-10 rating in 22 regular-season games as a rookie and tallying two assists in five postseason games, Seeler is a sure bet for a top-six spot on the blue line. He’ll likely be paired with newcomer Greg Pateryn, who was among the handful of free agents Fenton signed .

”We do have similar games. A little bit grittier and more defensive,” Seeler said.

NEW DIGS: The Wild now have their own practice facility, after years of driving to various metro-area rinks on days when Xcel Energy Center was booked. The TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center is just a half-mile away, with the new ice on the fifth floor of an old department store building. Players now have the benefit of upgraded training equipment like state-of-the-art cold tubs and underwater treadmills.

”I feel like when guys see that, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, if they’re not cutting corners, we’re not cutting corners either,”’ Boudreau said.

With Perry out 5 months, should Ducks make big, painful changes?

Sep 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Last season, the Anaheim Ducks dealt with a slew of injuries, particularly do their veteran players. It’s looking like they won’t break that pattern in 2018-19.

The Ducks announced that pesky power forward Corey Perry is expected to miss five months (or 20 weeks) after undergoing knee surgery “to repair meniscus and MCL injuries.” The Athletic’s Eric Stephens reports that Perry’s knee “popped” during a recent warm-up session, aggravating previous issues.

While partner-in-crime Ryan Getzlaf remains one of the NHL’s most prolific passers despite entering the age range where decay is more or less expected, Perry’s noticeably slowed in recent years. The agitating 33-year-old failed to reach 20 goals in each of the last two seasons (17 in 2017-18; 19 in 2016-17).

Considering that Perry missed 11 regular-season games last season, there was likely some hope that he might regain some of his previous form during a healthier season. Instead, the Ducks are merely hoping to have the veteran winger back in the mix by the trade deadline.

The Ducks were already waddling limping into 2018-19 to begin with, as while there’s some uncertainty regarding Ryan Kesler‘s being able to play, there’s an overarching concern that the cantankerous center won’t be anywhere near full-strength even if he does suit up.

Not that long ago, it seemed like the Ducks were building up a war chest of players who combined skill with “being tough to play against.” It wasn’t just Perry or Kesler, but also sandpaper types such as Kevin Bieksa.

Time caught up with Bieksa (even if he’s apparently in great shape?), and it seems like years of hard-fought battles and net-front trolling have caught up with Perry and Kesler, who’s even a bit older at 34.

About the only bright side is that, based on last season, the Ducks are at least accustomed to dealing with injuries.

This also opens the door for younger players to assert themselves. Perhaps speedy winger Ondrej Kase can prove that he deserves a more prominent role in the offense?

That said, the flip side is that Ducks GM Bob Murray may feel that much more inspired to “pivot” in 2018-19, possibly trying to shed some money and go toward more of a youth movement overall.

Consider these factors:

  • Again, these veterans are banged-up. Kesler and Perry aren’t healthy, while Getzlaf’s approaching a phase of his career where it might be wise to strategically hand him more rest.
  • We’ve seen the emergence of certain prime-age forwards, with Rickard Rakell standing out, in particular.
  • There’s fantastic youth when it comes to the Ducks hopes of preventing goals, and transitioning the puck out of their own end. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour are 24, while Cam Fowler and Josh Manson are 26. Meanwhile, John Gibson is a borderline-star goalie at 25.
  • Anaheim is something of a “budget” team. If, like last season, they’re fighting to survive amid injuries, would it be wiser to shed some salary?
  • After all, GM Bob Murray wasn’t really all that convinced to be a “buyer” during last year’s trade deadline. Maybe it’s time to hit the reset button?
  • Let’s not forget that the massive gains made by other Pacific Division teams. The Sharks landed Erik Karlsson after already seemingly pulling away a bit from Anaheim last season. The Vegas Knights enjoyed a nice summer by bringing in Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. The Kings even got Ilya Kovalchuk. Maybe the Ducks should put their sights more on, say, 2019-20?

In all honesty, the window to move aging players for the best-possible assets was likely open wider earlier. Even so, Murray & Co. should at least ponder an uncomfortable question: are all these bodies breaking down a sign that it’s time to make some painful changes?

Either way, the Ducks could be in for another tough start to a season.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets limp into season as injury sidelines Seth Jones 4-6 weeks

Sep 26, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Considering all of the uncertainty surrounding Blue Jackets stars Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, it must be comforting for Columbus to at least know that they still deploy a dynamic defensive duo in Seth Jones and Zach Werenski.

Columbus was already aware that Werenski’s outlook was fuzzy. Back in May, the 21-year-old wunderkind underwent shoulder surgery. The Blue Jackets would be foolish to rush him back, but at least the latest updates seem broadly optimistic.

Worries about Jones’ health only cropped up recently, as the probable Norris candidate suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday night’s preseason game. After John Tortorella said the defenseman will be out “a little while,” the Blue Jackets announced that he suffered a second degree MCL sprain of his right knee and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

It’s more injury news for a team entering a big year.

While he’s not of the importance of a Jones or Werenski, 1st Ohio Battery also notes that Ryan Murray is banged-up. With Ian Cole and Jack Johnson no longer with the team (Cole being most effective, Johnson being more … drama-heavy), the Blue Jackets enter 2018-19 with a lot of uncertainty on the blueline.

Still, there’s a concern that both Werenski and Jones may deal with lingering issues. It can take a while to recover from surgery, whether it comes down to lingering soreness or merely a lack of confidence that you can avoid a re-injury. With certain lower-body injuries, a player might be able to soldier on, yet at the same time struggle through nagging discomfort. Could one or two of those great players lose that extra gear to take over games, even just for a portion of 2018-19?

Of course, both players could just shake off these concerns as if they’re nothing, continuing their dual ascents up the charts as star players.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tavares, Karlsson prove NHL players in their prime can move

Sep 26, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
It’s rare for a franchise player in his prime to leave an NHL team via free agency or trade.

This offseason, it happened twice.

Toronto signed John Tavares away from the New York Islanders to make the biggest splash in free agency.

The 28-year-old center with a $77 million, seven-year contract sounds motivated to validate his hometown Maple Leafs making such an investment in him.

”I think there’s a lot to prove,” Tavares said. ”Resting on what you’ve already done is where you can kind of get caught especially as your career goes on. Every day, each season, you have to go out there and prove yourself again. ”

Tavares, a five-time All-Star, had 80-plus points last season for the third time and has averaged nearly 70 points over his nine-year career. And, he’s regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league.

After missing out on the Tavares sweepstakes in July, San Jose acquired 28-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson from Ottawa two-plus months later.

”We were looking for a difference-maker,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. ”There’s not many of them in this league.

”There’s not many of them that come available.”

The Sharks gave up a package of young players and picks to get the five-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy winner to greatly improve their chances of competing for the Stanley Cup.

Here’s a look at some of the other major moves, entering the season:

STAYING PUT

The best players in the league usually are paid to stay with their team and off the free agency market or in trade talks and this year has been no exception.

Los Angeles made sure two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Drew Doughty , who won the Norris Trophy two years ago, wasn’t going anywhere. The Kings signed him to an eight-year, $88 million contract extension through keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Tampa Bay kept leading scorer Nikita Kucherov off the market for a long time, signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

The Dallas Stars made an big commitment recently to center Tyler Seguin , giving him a $78.8 million, eight-year extension after he had at least 72 points for the for the fifth season in a row.

Washington defenseman John Carlson could have cashed in elsewhere after winning a Cup and having a career-high 68 points. He chose, though, to re-sign with a $64 million, eight-year deal to stay with the team that drafted him a decade ago.

TRADE WINDS

The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their shot at repeating as Western Conference champions by acquiring forward Max Pacioretty from Montreal earlier this month. They’re expecting him to bounce-back from an injury-shortened season to contribute 60-plus points as he has five times in his 10-year career.

The St. Louis Blues acquired center Ryan O'Reilly , who set an NHL record for winning 1,273 faceoffs last season, in the hopes of avoiding a second straight season without a playoff appearance.

WELCOME BACK

The Kings beat out other suitors to sign Ilya Kovalchuk to a three-year, $18.75 million contract. The 35-year-old, three-time All-Star forward has been playing in Russia since leaving New Jersey and the league in 2013.

MOVING BENCHES

Soon after helping Washington hoist the Stanley Cup and having a contract dispute, coach Barry Trotz left to lead the New York Islanders.

ON THE WAY OUT

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman raised eyebrows when he stepped down from his job to become an adviser entering the last year of his contract. Fans in Detroit are hoping that is a sign the Hall of Famer made the move to clear a path for him to return to run the Red Wings.

AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Report: Flyers’ Lehtera questioned by Finnish police for drug ring involvement

Sep 26, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Finnish news outlet MTV.fi reports that Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera was questioned by police in Finland about his involvement in a cocaine ring.

Lehtera has not been charged with anything and is reportedly one of 23 individuals being investigated regarding 2 kilos of the substance spreading in the Tampere region — where the 30-year-old NHL veteran spends his off-seasons — in Jan. 2017. He was not present when his cottage was raided over the summer.

Police reportedly have seized 650,000 euros worth of gold and jewerly in their investigation and seven people have been placed under arrest.

“We do not comment on this, because this is an unfinished process,” Lehtera’s attorney, Ari Nieminen, told MTV.fi.

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time.”

Lehtera is in the final year of a three-year, $14.1 million deal he signed in 2015 while with the St. Louis Blues.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.