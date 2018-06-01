Getty

What could Stars expect from Nichushkin’s possible return?

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
It really hasn’t been that long of a time since Valeri Nichushkin suited up for the Dallas Stars. Sometimes it feels that way, though.

Consider all that’s happened for Dallas since Nichushkin’s last game in the NHL (May 11, 2016 to close out the 2015-16 season):

  • Lindy Ruff, the coach he seemingly frequently clashed with, was fired after the 2016-17 campaign.
  • Ken Hitchcock (a coach who may or may not have had similar issues with Nichushkin) lasted one season with the Stars during his own reunion season with Dallas in 2017-18.
  • Jim Montgomery was hired as the Stars’ new head coach. Maybe he’d vibe with Nichushkin?
  • Dallas missed the playoffs during the past two seasons without Nichushkin.

About a week ago, The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro reported (sub required) that Nichushkin’s agent said that the winger would like to return to the Stars, and implied that the feeling was mutual. The Stars’ Twitter account made such a possibility sound strong with word from GM Jim Nill today.

“I think in the end, Val is coming to back as a Dallas Star here this year,” Nill said.

With 231 goals scored last season, the Stars were either middle of the pack or slightly below average (depending upon how you look at it). While there were some moderate signs of improvement after Ruff’s disastrous final season, that’s a pretty disappointing output for a team that employs Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, especially since Alexander Radulov was a strong addition to the mix.

That’s where things get interesting: how much of a boost would Nichushkin, 23, give to the Stars?

Being that he’s still young, there’s the possibility that he could be a late bloomer and round closer into the form that made him the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. If nothing else, Nichushkin would provide a big body for the Stars.

His actual output was disappointing both in North America and then when he went overseas.

During Nichushkin’s final NHL season in 2015-16, he only scored nine goals and 29 points. He also only managed an assist during 10 playoff games. His KHL numbers are respectable, yet they don’t exactly set the world on fire, either.

Granted, that rift with Ruff almost certainly stunted his growth.

Nichushkin averaged just under 14 minutes per game during that last season in 2015-16, a minute less than his promising rookie season in 2013-14. Things really seemed to derail in 2014-15, when health issues limited him to just eight games played.

So, yes, there’s reason to believe that Nichushkin might just be a marginal boost to the Stars. That said, maybe he just needs this clean slate?

Nichushkin stands as an interesting test case for Montgomery. The dream scenario would be that he’d play the best hockey of his career, using his size and skill to show why Dallas was so interested in him in the first place.

Ideally, Nichushkin would allow Dallas to find greater balance.

As strong as the Benn – Seguin – Radulov combo was this past season, Dallas was extremely top-heavy. Nichushkin could conceivably help Dallas spread the wealth, whether that would mean merely plopping him in Radulov’s spot or inserting him somewhere else in the lineup to enrich a needy second or third line.

The nice part is that, if the Stars can reach an agreement with Nichushkin, it would be the equivalent to a free agent signing. They wouldn’t need to give up assets in a trade (as much as Nill probably loves to make those calls after yielding huge results with the likes of Seguin).

It’s all interesting to ponder, and Stars fans might find themselves getting excited about the possibilities. That said, it’s not yet official, and we’ve already seen some twists and turns in the Nichushkin story.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s practice participation an encouraging sign for Capitals

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJun 1, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. — Evgeny Kuzetsov was an active participant during the Washington Capitals’ skate on Friday. He took turns during drills and fired off a handful of wrist shots two days after he left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with an upper-body injury following a hit by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said the 26-year-old forward remains “day-to-day” and noted he hasn’t been fully cleared yet to play. Kuznetsov left Game 2 late in the first period with Vegas leading 1-0. Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller were bumped up in the line combinations, with Eller factoring in all three goals during their 3-2 victory to even the series.

Kuznetsov, the NHL’s leading playoff scorer, will likely be a game-time decision before Saturday’s Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) in D.C., but it was an encouraging sign for the Capitals to see how well he handled practice.

“He’s one of our top guys,” said linemate Alex Ovechkin. “Of course, it’s very important to see him skating and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be OK tomorrow.”

Kuznetsov has been quite durable during his NHL career, having missed five total regular season games since 2014-15. His speed and elusiveness has certainly helped him avoid messy situations for the most part.

“When you’re top player, people go after you,” said Trotz. “I think he’s able to rebound. He’s an athlete who takes care of himself on and off the ice. His background coming over from Russia, they’re a tough group. They are, and he’s got some toughness to his game and he bounces back.”

The Capitals are familiar with this situation after Backstrom missed four games in the second round. “Next man up” is the mentality and Trotz said after Game 2 that the injury “galvanized” his team; but any extended absence would leave a big hole in the offense.

Said Brett Connolly: “He’s obviously such a big piece and we’re going to need going forward if we’re going to win this thing.”

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: Sens assistant GM Randy Lee being charged with harassment

Getty
Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is being charged with harassment following an altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his Buffalo hotel.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to The AP on Friday morning because Lee was scheduled to be arraigned in court later in the day.

The person said Lee was arrested Thursday night after he was being transported back to his hotel from a downtown restaurant and bar.

Lee is in town with other NHL team officials attending the league’s annual pre-draft scouting combine, which runs through Saturday.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.

The Senators have not responded to a message seeking comment.

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Brian Gionta’s short stint with Bruins is over

By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, veteran forward Brian Gionta signed a one-year deal to close out the NHL regular season with the Boston Bruins. But after his short stint in Boston, the 39-year-old will have to find a new team if he wants to continue his NHL career.

On Thursday, Bruins GM Don Sweeney admitted that Gionta, Paul Postma and Kenny Agostino were not going to be offered contracts for next season.

This bit of news is hardly surprisingly. In Gionta’s case, he contributed two goals and five assists in 20 regular season games, which isn’t terrible considering he had been out of the league for most of the year.

In the playoffs, he served as a healthy scratch in all but one of Boston’s 12 games (he played in Game 4 of the second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Could this be the end of the line for the 16-year veteran?

If it is, he’ll retire with 291 goals and 595 points in 1026 career games with New Jersey, Montreal, Buffalo and Boston. He also added 32 goals and 68 points in 113 postseason clashes. His best year came in 2005-06 when he was a member of the Devils. That year, he scored 48 goals and 89 points in 82 games.

He also won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2003.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Eller’s valuable contribution; Bolts shake up coaching staff

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• It’s been 25 years since the Montreal Canadiens last won the Stanley Cup, so the Montreal Gazette is looking back at the last championship run. In part one of this series, they broke down how the team was built through the draft. John LeClair, Eric Desjardins, Patrice Brisebois and Benoit Brunet were all picks. (Montreal Gazette)

• After every Caps home win, fans have started celebrating on the steps of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Long playoff runs bring out the best in every fan base, it seems. (Washington Post)

T.J. Oshie shared a special bond with Caps fan Addie Flint, who he met through the Make a Wish Foundation. They even gave each other a hug before the Capitals took off for Vegas last week. No need telling you that this fan is hoping for Oshie to lift the Stanley Cup. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• The Lightning officially announced that associate coach Rick Bowness and assistant Brad Lauer won’t be back with the club next season. (NHL.com/Lightning)

Marc-Andre Fleury‘s two biggest fans made the trip from Toronto to Vegas to see their favorite player practice and play in the Stanley Cup Final. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• The Golden Knights missed a huge opportunity to tie Game 2 at 3-3 when they failed to convert on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. “We just didn’t execute the play right,” Gerard Gallant said. “We didn’t do it quick enough. It was guys not making the right plays at the right time.” (SinBin.Vegas)

• With the series now shifting to Washington, Gallant admitted that he wants to see his team play a little grittier style. They also want to simplify the way they play. (Las Vegas Sun)

Lars Eller is better suited as a third-line center, but he’s had to play higher in the lineup because of injuries to Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov. He’s been a valuable piece during this postseason run. (National Post)

• Washington sports fans have waited a long time to see one of their teams compete for a championship on home soil. (Washington Times)

• New assistant coach Geoff Ward will be looking to fix the Flames’ brutal power play unit that ranked 28th in the NHL this season. He has some solid pieces to work with. (Sportsnet)

• TSN’s Scott Cullen looks at what the Blue Jackets have to do this off-season to take the next step. (TSN.ca)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.