Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Your guide to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Capitals (49-26-7, 105 pts., Metropolitan Division title)
1st Round: Beat Columbus Blue Jackets in six games
2nd Round: Beat Pittsburgh Penguins in six games
Eastern Conference Final: Beat Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games

Golden Knights (51-24-7, 109 pts., Pacific Division title)
1st Round: Beat Los Angeles Kings in four games
2nd Round: Beat San Jose Sharks in six games
Western Conference Final: Beat Winnipeg Jets in five games

SCHEDULE

Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

PLAYOFF HISTORY

Capitals: 28 times in the playoffs, 1 Stanley Cup Final appearance
Golden Knights: Inaugural season

CONNECTIONS

Thirteen members of this Capitals playoff team were drafted by Vegas Golden Knights manager George McPhee during his 17-year tenure in Washington. Forward Jay Beagle was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2008 by McPhee.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt played four seasons in Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He was selected in last June’s expansion draft after the Capitals left him exposed. Vegas forward Cody Eakin was drafted by McPhee in 2009 and played only 30 games with the Capitals before being traded to Dallas in 2012.

McPhee and Capitals GM Brian MacLellan were teammates with the Guelph Holody Platers in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League in 1977-78. They would later play four seasons together at Bowling Green University and reunited for one season with the New York Rangers in 1985-86.

MacLellan and McPhee would become co-workers once their hockey careers ended. In 2004, MacLellan was hired by the Capitals and worked as a pro scout, director of player personnel and as an assistant GM to McPhee.

VEGAS PRE-GAME SHOW BREAK

What Washington D.C. symbol will the knight battle in the Cup Final?

[How Golden Knights were built | How Capitals were built]

CUP FINAL EXPERIENCE

Only Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal and Brooks Orpik have played this far into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fleury won three rings with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 (along with Orpik), 2016 and 2017. Neal, who was with the Nashville Predators last season, was on the losing end of the 2016 Final against Fleury’s Penguins.

TROPHY SUPERSITITON

Hockey players are superstitious and some captains have refused to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy and the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for fear of bad luck. Others had no problem picking it up. Both Alex Ovechkin and Deryk Engelland lifted up their respective conference trophies, thus throwing the supposed jinx out of the window.

CONN SMYTHE UPDATE

The NHL’s playoff MVP award factors in all four rounds, not just the Final. Through three rounds, here’s who we have as the top five:

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (.947 save percentage, 1.68 goals against average 4 shutouts)
2. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (12 goals, 22 points)
3. Braden Holtby, Capitals (.923 save percentage, 2.04 goals against average, 2 shutouts)
4. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals (11 goals, 24 points)
5. Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights (8 goals, 18 points)

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has the better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
Who has better coaching?

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights: PHT predicts 2018 Stanley Cup Final

NBC
By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final is here and as we await puck drop on Game 1, let’s finish things off with one last round of predictions. Both teams have some great storylines to make the championship DVD pretty memorable, but only one gets to spend their summer parting with the Cup.

Here’s who we think will be victorious between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Sean: Golden Knights in 6

No matter who wins this series, there’s going to be a great story to come out of it. But the bigger story will be the unthinkable ending to the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season, which will end with a Stanley Cup title. #CupIn1 they said after some early-season success. It soon blossomed into long-term success and as they’ve carved up the Western Conference en route to the final round, the magical ride will have a happy ending. Marc-Andre Fleury will win the Conn Smythe, no matter how this series ends, and Vegas has found a way to stifle some good offenses in San Jose and Winnipeg. It’s all come together, and they face a formidable, and inspired Washington Capitals team, but timely scoring and Fleury’s goaltending will ultimately be the difference.

James: Capitals in 6 

What better way for the Capitals to complete this cathartic and unexpected Year of Exorcism than by defeating a goalie who has tormented them (Marc-Andre Fleury) and the GM who built their foundation (George McPhee)? To complete the picture, it needs to happen on home ice, where the fans can celebrate far beyond the Metro’s hours of operations.

Adam: Capitals in 6

Every round I keep thinking that this is going to be the round where somebody gets Vegas. This is going to be the round. Sometimes you just get a feel for a team that they are going to win a championship, like it is their year, and that is the feeling I get with the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby are playing great, everything is going their way, this is the year. I also think that for as great as Marc-Andre Fleury has played he is probably due to have a couple of bad games. Nobody is this perfect for this long, right?

Joey: Capitals in 6

The Golden Knights have been a great story, but it feels like this is the Capitals’ year. Ovechkin has been playing well, Kuznetsov has been rolling, Braden Holtby is rounding in to form and they even won games without Nicklas Backstrom. They’re deeper down the middle and better on defense. There is no Ovechkin or John Carlson on the Vegas roster, so advantage Caps. 

Scott: Golden Knights in 6

You take a goaltender who is nearly unbeatable in the playoffs and mesh that with a team who seems to laugh at odds and math and pundits and history and you have yourself a Stanley Cup champion. The Golden Knights knocked off a Jets team that scored in abundance prior to them meeting in the Western Conference Final. Fleury was simply sensational against the team that scored the second most goals in the NHL this season. There’s no indication he can’t do the same against a team that was in the middle of the pack. The stakes are higher than ever, and I don’t think anyone in Vegas cares.

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has the better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
• Who has better coaching?
• How Golden Knights were built
• How Capitals were built

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

PHT Stanley Cup Final Roundtable: Vegas’ speed, X-factors

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

How will the Washington Capitals be able to counteract the Vegas Golden Knights’ speed?

SEAN: Physicality helps, but the Capitals have also found themselves susceptible to an odd-man here and there, so smart decision-making on that end will be important. The Capitals won neutral zone battles against other fast teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning, so if they’re able to successfully slow Vegas down in the middle of the ice and force them to adjust, that will result in fewer successful zone entries and the potential turnover or two.

JAMES: There may be an olden times Star Wars meme for this answer. The thing is, the Capitals don’t necessarily need to slow things down and gum up the works to win. For the sake of our collective moment-to-moment entertainment, let’s hope that such measures are viewed as nuclear option, not the default.

Take a moment to ponder how dangerous the Capitals looked when things went wide open during their various series. The Penguins won Game 1 in round two, yet early on, it seemed like Washington might author a blowout based on their scary work on the rush. The Capitals have the horses to out-chance the Golden Knights, if they want to.

ADAM: Speed has been one of Vegas’ biggest advantages all season and that has been especially true in the playoffs. They overwhelmed Los Angeles and San Jose and at times made Winnipeg — a pretty fast team! — look slow. The thing is, I’m not really sure there is much Washington can do to combat that. At this point the two teams are what they are and play the way they do. You’re not going to get faster at this point. I think the key for Washington is to be disciplined, not take penalties, get continued strong goaltending from Braden Holtby to keep them in games, and capitalize on their power plays and win the special teams battle.

JOEY: The Kings, Sharks and Jets weren’t able to stop Vegas’ speed, so it’s unlikely that the Capitals will be able to do so. One thing the Caps did well in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final was limit dangerous scoring chances. The Lightning got their looks, but it appeared as though the Caps were able to keep them to the outside. I think that’s the key more than anything else. The Golden Knights are fast. Preventing them from using their speed will be tough. That doesn’t mean Washington can’t win the series anyway.

SCOTT: By doing the same sorts of things they did against the Penguins and the Lightning: be physical, win the game in the neutral zone and get an early lead. Vegas is nearly unstoppable once they score first. Make them chase the game. The Capitals are no slouches either in the speed game. They were able to work off the counterattack against the Lightning and they have some speedsters that can catch Vegas’ so-so defense looking. Question then becomes: Can they beat Marc-Andre Fleury

Can the Golden Knights win without their depth forwards making an impact?

SEAN: No. Six of their 30 goals from forwards have come from their bottom six. It’s worked through three rounds, but eventually they’ll need some contributions from others, right? The thing is, the goals from Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Tomas Nosek were pretty meaningful. So while their depth may not score in bunches, they have a timely way of making a mark.

But Gerard Gallant probabty doesn’t want to continue to rely on his top six, especially his first line, to carry the offensve load. The Capitals have received scoring from a number of contributors, and that’s played a big role in their success. That will likely continue into the Final. Vegas will need to counteract that.

JAMES: No, this time around, they need to add to their recent formula of “Fleury and the Jonathan Marchessault line will do almost everything.”

The bright side is that it’s conceivable that others might step up. The long break from the 2018 Western Conference Final gives David Perron as good a chance to be healthy as just about anything. James Neal only has four goals during this postseason, yet with 56 shots (just a 7.1 shooting percentage), the pending free agent could be poised for a breakout. Let’s also remember that Erik Haula offered a 29-goal, 55-point regular season. And, hey, maybe Gerard Gallant and Tomas Tatar squeezed in a heart-to-heart during the long layover?

ADAM: If I have a concern with the Golden Knights heading into this series it is probably the fact that their top-line has been carrying them offensively lately. That can work in the short-term as long as that top-line is scoring, but there is going to come a point where that trio stops scoring two or three goals every game. Who is going to pick up the slack at that point? One of the things that powered Vegas’ offense all season isn’t just the fact that it had that great top-line, but that it didn’t really have a weakness on any of its lines. It was pretty much one first line and two second lines and maybe a third line. That has kind of dried up a little bit in the playoffs. The good news: It is the same cast of players, so the potential is still there for it return. But if it doesn’t that is going to be an awful lot of pressure on one line to keep carrying the offense and that is not always a great recipe for success.

JOEY: Their depth scoring has been lacking throughout most of the postseason and they’ve managed to make it to the Stanley Cup Final so clearly they can do it. If James Neal, Erik Haula, David Perron and others don’t produce more, it just means that there’s more pressure on the top line of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Marc-Andre Fleury will have more pressure on their shoulders. If those guys continue to play lights-out, Vegas will have a chance. But getting some of the other forwards to contribute will help take the pressure off those guys.

The Capitals can get offensive contributions from their top three lines, so staying step-for-step with them will be tough for Vegas if only one line is clicking. But again, the Jets had plenty of firepower and that didn’t stop the Golden Knights from taking them out in the Western Conference Final without a huge contribution from their depth forwards. It’s not ideal, but it can happen.

SCOTT: No. Sure, Vegas’ top line has done much of the heavy lifting but their scoring falls off starting with their second line.

Erik Haula and James Neal on the second line have combined for seven goals in 15 games and their other linemate, David Perron, is still nursing that goose egg.

Alex Tuch has been a godsend at times in these playoffs, but he’s not carrying this team by any means. Nor is Ryan Reaves, and Tomas Nosek, who both scored perfectly timed goals but can’t be expected to produce much.

I expect Washington to pay special attention to Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith, so Vegas’ second line needs to start rolling.

[How Golden Knights were built | How Capitals were built]

What is the biggest X-factor in the series for both teams?

SEAN: Special teams.

The Capitals’ power play is very, very dangerous having scored on 28.8 percent of their opportunities this postseason. The Golden Knights’ man advantage unit has been fine, but only scoring at a 17.6 percent rate in eight fewer power play opportunities compared to Washington. Vegas’ penalty kill unit, meanwhile, has been strong with a 82.5 percent success rate, compared to that of Washington’s, which sits at 75.4 percent.

Both teams have played eight one-goal games in these playoffs, so you can imagine how important it will be to capitalize on special teams chances.

JAMES: The coaches.

Will Barry Trotz be willing to unleash the hounds if it looks like Vegas is giving up more chances than it is creating? As fantastic as Gerard Gallant has been in letting these Golden Knights play an aggressive style and seemingly not harping on every little mistake, I wonder if some Bad NHL Coach tendencies are starting to crop up. There were too many third periods against the Jets where Vegas went into turtle mode, and Fleury was able to stem the tide. I’m not so sure that will work when Washington has the luxury of going to “Ovechkin’s office” when they really need a goal.

More and more, in the modern NHL, a winning coach is one who’s willing to trust his players. If either bench boss leans too heavily toward risk aversion, that might just swing this championship series.

ADAM: Honestly I think the biggest X-factor here is simply Marc-Andre Fleury. Yeah, goaltending is always the biggest thing in a playoff series, but with the way Fleury is playing right now he might be what ultimately decides this. If he keeps playing the way he has through the first three rounds it may not matter what Braden Holtby does at the other end of the ice or what the Capitals do as a team. It is awfully difficult to bet .950 goaltending in a best-of-seven series, and that is pretty much what Fleury is doing right now. But what if he regresses just a little? If he has even a little bit of a slip up with the way Vegas is only getting offense from one line at the moment that could shift it all back to Washington. So basically I think the X-factor for both teams is simply how Fleury plays.

JOEY: I’m going with goaltending.

Marc-Andre Fleury has been terrific throughout the postseason and Braden Holtby has really turned it on over the last two weeks. Beating either goaltender isn’t going to be easy, so whichever team gets the better play between the pipes will likely take care of business. These teams are so evenly matched that a mistake here, or a bad goal there can be the difference between winning the Stanley Cup and going home empty-handed.

If Fleury’s save percentage continues to hover around .950, there’s a very good chance that the Golden Knights will win it all. If Holtby continues to play like he did in the final two games of the Eastern Conference Final (he’s also been very good for more than two games), the Caps will be tough to stop. The pressure is on these two goaltenders to continue playing at a high level.

SCOTT: It’s 100 percent Marc-Andre Fleury.

If he continues his near-.950 save percentage (.960 in 5-on-5 situations), I don’t think it matters what Washington does. Teams simply can’t take four games against a team that’s getting, historically, some of the best goaltending in the playoffs. The Capitals have gotten to the Cup Final on the back of Holtby’s .924 (.939 in 5-on-5 situations). That’s a good number, but it’s not God-like and is beatable.

If Fleury regresses, however, all bets are off. Washington has a bevy of shooters and the best power-play specialist in the league. Fleury was able to muzzle the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final. If he can do it against Ovechkin and Co. we’re going to see some crazy history being made.

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has the better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
• Who has better coaching?

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

 

Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Three questions about the Stanley Cup Final

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC), Pro Hockey Talk will be looking at every aspect of the matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Can the Capitals figure out Marc-Andre Fleury? 

The Golden Knights netminder is sporting one of the best postseason save percentages of all-time among qualified goaltenders. His .947 has helped Vegas breeze through three rounds and continue their magical inaugural season. His low, medium and higher danger save percentages (per Corsica Hockey) are top two among goalies in these playoffs. Regression has to arrive at some point, right? 

Historically, Fleury’s numbers aren’t even close to what his put up this spring. But between the four fewer games Vegas has played than Washington and the extra rest built in between the Golden Knights’ series, he only needs to keep this up at for at most seven more games. 

We’ve all been waiting for Vegas to fall back to earth all season and it hasn’t happened. We’ve been waiting for Fleury to do the same in these playoffs. What’s another two weeks of playing out of this world? 

Will Vegas’ depth step up when needed?

Of their 30 goals by forwards over the course of 15 playoff games, only six have come their bottom six, with Cody Eakin accounting for three of them. Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson have led the way on the top line while Alex Tuch, James Neal and Erik Haula are right behind them on line No. 2.

[How Golden Knights were built | How Capitals were built]

Each series brings a new set of challenges and you Barry Trotz and his staff are looking for ways at slowing down that top line. If they cannot produce on a given night, someone else will need to contribute. Vegas’ top six has had their fingerprints all over their success this spring, and while their bottom six has had a knack of scoring some big, timely goals when they do, Washington could use this to their advantage. The Capitals have been aided by their depth throughout this entire run. Vegas hasn’t needed it. Only four more wins to go.

Who gets to lift the Stanley Cup second?

If the Capitals win, Alex Ovechkin will take the Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Should the Golden Knights be victorious, de-facto captain and Vegas native Deryk Engelland will likely be the guy. But who will they pass it to after taking a twirl and giving the Cup a smooch?

Brooks Orpik is the “old guy” on the team and is also the only Capital with experience playing in the Final. He has a ring, so he’s out. The logical choice for Ovechkin is his running mate who’s been through all the ups and downs the franchise has experienced since the 2005-06 season: Nicklas Backstrom.

Like the Capitals, it’s a pretty easy choice for the Golden Knights. He owns three Cup rings already and he’s been a huge reason for their success this season, which is why Marc-Andre Fleury will get the Cup from his former Penguins teammate. Fleury had to watch the last two Penguins titles from the bench as Matt Murray led them to glory. Now he gets a shot at winning his third straight title and could be be the goaltender who gets mobbed after the final buzzer in the clinching game.

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
• Who has better coaching?

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

 

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Capitals’ ‘under the radar’ season lessened pressure entering playoffs

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMay 28, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — The expectations from the outside were different this year. Playoffs, sure, but while the Washington Capitals went through another successful regular season, one capped off with yet another division title, they entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs not high on the list of favorites.

That hadn’t been the case for some time. With previous division titles and Presidents’ Trophies, the high expectations had been attached. This spring? Not so much.

“Flying under the radar is huge,” said Capitals forward Jay Beagle during Sunday’s Stanley Cup Final Media day. “I don’t think we’ve done that here in a while. We’ve always had a stacked team and Presidents’ Trophy winning team where you’re expected to go to the Final or win the Cup. We put those expectations on ourselves as well. But with the expectations of the media and other people, it’s hard to develop your game as a team because there’s so much scrutiny going on. 

“It felt different this year because we were under the radar, there wasn’t as much pressure. I don’t know if that’s pressure from us or pressure from the outside, but it felt different. I don’t know how to describe it. It really was weird. It felt different the whole year.”

[How Golden Knights were built | How Capitals were built]

A year ago, Beagle got in his car and started the long drive from Washington D.C. to his home in Calgary. The Capitals had just lost Game 7 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another elimination at the hands of their longtime rivals. He said during the ride he felt “broken,” something he’d never experienced following a loss before. 

From another disappointment, however, came motivation.

“You grow a lot from a loss. That’s what I’ve learned,” Beagle said. “You grow more from a loss than from a win of a series. For the core group, that loss last year, I think we came back a lot stronger and you didn’t see it right away in the year, but you could tell the whole group knew that something was special and that this year was different. You could kind of feel that come January, February.”

Expectations from the outside may have been different, but internally the group had all the confidence that they could be playing into June. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan was confident that despite the losses of veterans like Marcus Johansson, Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Justin Williams, there were younger players who could step in and contribute. His feeling became a reality watching the likes of Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson take on bigger roles and produce.

With success brought comfort for those younger players and that helped to improve the Capitals overall and aid them during this run.

With expectations unable to be met every spring, that kind of disappointment could easily slip into the minds of a team and affect them going forward. The belief never wavered in the Capitals’ dressing room.

“That makes it a little more special. When you’re younger, you don’t understand, at least I didnt, how special it is, even just to be in the playoffs,” said Beagle. “I’ve been on this team and you almost always make the playoffs every year and you kind of take it for granted, and then you miss the playoffs one year and it’s a shock. It’s the worst feeling ever. I’ve been really blessed to be with this organization and to be with a group of guys that have been here because it’s always been a group that contends.

“Even though we’ve come up short in the past, we always had a feeling that this core group had what it takes to go deep.”

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has the better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
• Who has better coaching?

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.