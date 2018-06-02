Getty

Capitals dominate Golden Knights for Game 3 win

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2018, 11:17 PM EDT
It took four rounds of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights to finally experience a crisis of confidence, whether they acknowledge it or not. That’s what this driven, stingy Washington Capitals team is capable of.

The Capitals also stand as the first time to give the Cinderella Golden Knights their first back-to-back playoff defeats. (You know, if you needed another reminder of just how sensational Vegas’ run has been. Golden Knights fans might appreciate that comfort, as they haven’t been to that “sad playoff place” all that often.)

***

Game 3 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final was about as close to how Barry Trotz would draw it up as possible.

Most importantly for Trotz, the Capitals took a 2-1 series lead after beating the Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday night. The only thing that was “fluky” about this outcome, honestly, was the lone Vegas goal Braden Holtby allowed on quite the flub of a giveaway.

Then again, even that moment opened the door for an in-game story of redemption. After interfering on a potential 1-0 goal during the first period, Devante Smith-Pelly killed any sense of drama by restoring a two-goal lead with a pretty 3-1 tally.

Vegas has been able to lean heavily on Marc-Andre Fleury during its inaugural season, and “The Flower” delivers more often than not. Still, the Golden Knights have been able to come through with fast, aggressive hockey during most of their run, yet Trotz’s system and Washington’s talent is grinding the gears of this machine to a halt.

It’s been quite the change of pace compared to a hectic Game 1, as Vegas struggled in transition and to get to the prime scoring areas. While Fleury was being asked to make highlight reel save after highlight reel save, Holtby went from that dazzling Alex Tuch stop in Game 2 to a relatively quiet night at the office tonight.

From blocked shots to winning faceoffs to the bigger-picture stuff such as winning battles and puck possession, the Capitals dominated this Game 3. The Golden Knights are in the rare position of needing to find some answers, and fast.

Jonathan Marchessault generated his fair share of opportunities in Game 3, but it seems like Vegas needs a spark from players beyond Fleury and that top line (especially with Marchessault’s puck luck drying up).

While Vegas’ top line hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard, the Capitals’ biggest names came through in a huge way. Alex Ovechkin simply willed his way to one of the best goals of the postseason (more on that here), while Evgeny Kuznetsov managed to score the game-winner despite being a game-time decision.

The Capitals must feel awfully good about themselves as they go up 2-1 in this series.

Vegas, meanwhile, can take comfort in only being down one game. They can also note that, as poorly as they played, they were within one goal of tying things up in the third period. While the down side is that they wasted another epic Fleury performance, there are positives to coming that close even when few things seemed to be working.

Those moral victories won’t mean a lot if the literal defeats keep piling up. It’s up to Gerard Gallant to make adjustments and this stunning team to find even more magic.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1 (Washington leads series 2-1)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5 Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

* = If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Alex Ovechkin channels Bobby Orr on high-effort goal

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
Marc-Andre Fleury put together a stellar effort to keep Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals off the board during the first period of Game 3. Washington got to him in the middle frame thanks to some fantastic work from their big guns.

The iconic moment came from Ovechkin, who’s already enjoying the type of performance that reminds people that he’s such a singular force. Fleury made several difficult saves during a wild, scrambling session, and it looked like he might defy Washington once again.

Ovechkin met those efforts, however, and scored a diving goal that will remind fans of the famous Bobby Orr Stanley Cup-winning goal. Watch it in the video above this post’s headline.

Later on in the second, Evgeny Kuznetsov took advantage of a turnover by the Vegas Golden Knights to score a pretty 2-0 tally on a 2-on-1.

Vegas is looking a bit sluggish so far in Game 3, as Washington is dominating possession and clogging up the flow. (About the only decent sign is that Jonathan Marchessault is generating opportunities, if not goals.)

Can the Golden Knights get back in this one, or will they fade into a 2-1 deficit? Click here to watch the action unfold.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fleury’s busy start to Game 3 includes huge stop on Ovechkin

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Sometimes it’s tempting to boil the 2018 Stanley Cup Final down to Alex Ovechkin versus Marc-Andre Fleury, even though it’s far more than that. The early stages of Game 3 explain some of those urges.

Ovechkin has been buzzing so far in his first home Stanley Cup Final contest, but perhaps “MAF” was feeling some envy from all the attention Braden Holtby received – Pat Sajak mentioned it during his introduction – for his Game 2 stop on Alex Tuch. During the early moments of Game 3, Fleury made a sprawling save on a great one-timer chance as Evgeny Kuznetsov set up Ovechkin for what sure looked like a goal in the making.

(Kuznetsov was shaken up early on. He seems to be OK, or at least “playoff OK.”)

Add this to the growing number of great Fleury-on-Ovechkin saves, though this one wasn’t as crucial as his two memorable stops from two different Game 7 situations.

That great save wasn’t the only noteworthy moment involving Fleury. The Capitals seemingly made it 1-0, but the play was called off thanks to interference by Devante Smith-Pelly, who was also penalized.

Smith-Pelly was shown mixing it up with Fleury later on in the first period, so the tough forward clearly wasn’t happy with the call.

Fleury is worth monitoring as the night and series goes on, as his concussion history makes any collision a cause for extra concern. So far, so good though.

If Ovechkin keeps up these efforts, Fleury will need to be sharp all night.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH GAME 3 LIVE]

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final moves to D.C. for Game 3

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJun 2, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
• Stream here
Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Ovechkin makes his move

Alex Ovechkin ready for first Stanley Cup Final home game
Evgeny Kuznetsov likely back in Capitals lineup for Game 3
Winning at home key to Capitals’ Stanley Cup destiny
Andre Burakovsky seems to be back on track for Capitals
Marchessault brings ‘hot lap’ to Golden Knights practice
Golden Knights haven’t been afraid of tough roster decisions
Alex Tuch putting ‘The Save’ in the past, focusing on Game 3

Marchessault brings ‘hot lap’ to Golden Knights practice

By Adam GretzJun 2, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — It has been said time and time again that the NHL is a copycat league, but it is usually referring to the way teams build their rosters, implement strategy, or play the game in an effort to duplicate what winning teams are doing. It is not usually referring to the way teams kick off morning skates ahead of a playoff game because, well, that is just a little bit weird.

Then again, nobody ever said the NHL had to make sense. We do, after all, have a first-year expansion team in the Stanley Cup Final.

Throughout the playoffs the Washington Capitals have been getting a little bit of attention for their “hot lap” which involves a player taking a lap around the ice as fast as they can before practice. Jay Beagle started it in the first-round against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and a new skater for the lap is chosen after reach road loss.

It reached its most comical point when coach Barry Trotz took over the responsibility before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

[Related: Barry Trotz takes his turn at the Capitals’ hot lap]

It has not gone unnoticed in the Vegas locker room where Jonathan Marchessault has been quietly going about doing it since the Western Conference Final.

It got a little more attention on Saturday morning when he kicked off the Golden Knights’ morning skate ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) by taking his turn at it in Washington.

Following practice Marchessault said he saw Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin do it in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning and decided to do it before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Winnipeg following their Game 1 loss. The Golden Knights ended up winning that game and have not lost on the road since.

“The guys liked it,” Said Marchessault on Saturday morning. “So we’ll keep doing it on the road.”

Hot laps aside, Vegas has been a strong road team all postseason while both teams have continued a bizarre subplot in the 2018 playoffs where home-ice advantage seems to mean almost nothing.

The Golden Knights enter Saturday’s game with a 6-2 road record in the playoffs while the Capitals are only 4-5 at home.

“I’ve got no idea really,” said Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Saturday, when asked about the Capitals’ home struggles and if there was anything his team could exploit.

“They’ve had an unbelievable road record obviously, but they have a losing record here at home. I have no idea why. We’ll come here and play our game. A lot of times a team on the road just comes in here and plays a good solid hard working game and you get an opportunity. Sometimes being at home with the distractions things get a little tougher. Maybe hat is happening. It is hard to pinpoint.”

Once the game actually begins on Saturday though, none of this stuff — hot laps, previous records in previous games — is going to matter. It is all going to come down to what happens on the ice on Saturday.

When it comes to the outcome on the scoreboard the Golden Knights spent a lot of time on Saturday talking about having to “play their game” and limit the number of turnovers that they felt helped swing Game 2 in Washington’s favor.

Marchessault added that he does not think Vegas has played its best game in the Final yet, largely because of the turnovers. Gallant said a lot of the turnover issues are happening in the offensive zone which is there they really need to be strong.

“I want us to play fast, play a quick game,” said Gallant. “I think the biggest problem we’ve had is we are in the offensive zone and turning the puck over down there. We are throwing pucks on net but we are not getting the pucks to the net. They are taking the puck from the offensive zone, they are using their D to join the rush and making it a four-man attack. That is one of the biggest reasons. It is not really turning the puck over in the neutral zone, it is in the offensive zone. We need to make sure we are strong on the puck there.”

Related: Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights enjoying lucky Lamborghini 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.