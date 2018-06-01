Gionta’s short stint with Bruins is over

By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, veteran forward Brian Gionta signed a one-year deal to close out the NHL regular season with the Boston Bruins. But after his short stint in Boston, the 39-year-old will have to find a new team if he wants to continue his NHL career.

On Thursday, Bruins GM Don Sweeney admitted that Gionta, Paul Postma and Kenny Agostino were not going to be offered contracts for next season.

This bit of news is hardly surprisingly. In Gionta’s case, he contributed two goals and five assists in 20 regular season games, which isn’t terrible considering he had been out of the league for most of the year.

In the playoffs, he served as a healthy scratch in all but one of Boston’s 12 games (he played in Game 4 of the second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Could this be the end of the line for the 16-year veteran?

If it is, he’ll retire with 291 goals and 595 points in 1026 career games with New Jersey, Montreal, Buffalo and Boston. He also added 32 goals and 68 points in 113 postseason clashes. His best year came in 2005-06 when he was a member of the Devils. That year, he scored 48 goals and 89 points in 82 games.

He also won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2003.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Eller’s valuable contribution; Bolts shake up coaching staff

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• It’s been 25 years since the Montreal Canadiens last won the Stanley Cup, so the Montreal Gazette is looking back at the last championship run. In part one of this series, they broke down how the team was built through the draft. John LeClair, Eric Desjardins, Patrice Brisebois and Benoit Brunet were all picks. (Montreal Gazette)

• After every Caps home win, fans have started celebrating on the steps of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Long playoff runs bring out the best in every fan base, it seems. (Washington Post)

T.J. Oshie shared a special bond with Caps fan Addie Flint, who he met through the Make a Wish Foundation. They even gave each other a hug before the Capitals took off for Vegas last week. No need telling you that this fan is hoping for Oshie to lift the Stanley Cup. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• The Lightning officially announced that associate coach Rick Bowness and assistant Brad Lauer won’t be back with the club next season. (NHL.com/Lightning)

Marc-Andre Fleury‘s two biggest fans made the trip from Toronto to Vegas to see their favorite player practice and play in the Stanley Cup Final. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• The Golden Knights missed a huge opportunity to tie Game 2 at 3-3 when they failed to convert on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. “We just didn’t execute the play right,” Gerard Gallant said. “We didn’t do it quick enough. It was guys not making the right plays at the right time.” (SinBin.Vegas)

• With the series now shifting to Washington, Gallant admitted that he wants to see his team play a little grittier style. They also want to simplify the way they play. (Las Vegas Sun)

Lars Eller is better suited as a third-line center, but he’s had to play higher in the lineup because of injuries to Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov. He’s been a valuable piece during this postseason run. (National Post)

• Washington sports fans have waited a long time to see one of their teams compete for a championship on home soil. (Washington Times)

• New assistant coach Geoff Ward will be looking to fix the Flames’ brutal power play unit that ranked 28th in the NHL this season. He has some solid pieces to work with. (Sportsnet)

• TSN’s Scott Cullen looks at what the Blue Jackets have to do this off-season to take the next step. (TSN.ca)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Andre Burakovsky seems to be back on track for Capitals

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a bit of a roller coaster for Andre Burakovsky.

After being one of the Washington Capitals’ top forwards during the regular season (when healthy) he missed most of the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs due to injury.

When he returned for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he struggled mightily, failed to record a point in each of the first four games of the season, saw his ice-time get greatly reduced, and just generally not play well when he was on the ice.

That earned him a press box view for Game 5 of the series. At the time, coach Barry Trotz said “it is a now business,” while also expressing confidence that Burakovsky would eventually bounce back when he was given another opportunity. It did not take long for that to happen.

After drawing back into the lineup Burakovsky had a breakout game in Game 7 of the ECF by scoring a pair of goals in the Capitals’ series-clinching win. He has followed that up with at least one point in each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, including a pair of assists in the Capitals’ 3-2 Game 2 win on Wednesday night.

He is still not getting a ton of ice-time, at least compared to his regular season minutes, but he is definitely making the most out of what he is getting.

Over the past three games he has a total of five points, is one of the Capitals’ best possession players, while the team has a 4-2 goals advantage when he is on the ice. No player on the team has been on the ice for more goals for during 5-on-5 play during that stretch.

Burakovsky is an important player for the Capitals. He is young (still only 22 years old), obviously talented, and was consistently playing a top-six role for the team during the regular season, and playing it very well.

There is also the fact that if leading scorer Evgeny Kuznetsov has to miss any additional time (he is currently listed as being “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury after exiting Game 2 i the first period) the Capitals are going to need to find some additional offense throughout their lineup. Lars Eller has done a great job stepping up for the Capitals this postseason when needed, but he is probably not someone you count on to consistently be an impact player offensively.

Burakovsky has that potential, so it is probably a great development for the Capitals that he seems to be starting to find his way again offensively at just the right time. They may very well need him to make an impact if they are going to win this series.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning announce Callahan to miss five months after shoulder surgery

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Thursday evening that veteran forward Ryan Callahan underwent shoulder surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined for the next five months.

That timeline could keep him out through at least the first month of the 2018-19 regular season.

Callahan, 33, appeared in 15 playoff games for the Lightning including 10 minutes of ice-time in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. It was obvious, though, that he was extremely limited and had a rather dreadful night on the ice, finishing as a minus-three in the Lightning’s 4-0 loss.

He scored two goals in the playoffs.

In 67 regular season games he scored five goals and recorded 18 total points.

He still has two years remaining on his current contract that pays him $5.8 million per season. He also has a limited no-trade clause.

Injuries have been a significant issue for Callahan the past two years as he has been limited to just 85 out of a potential 164 regular season games. He has scored just seven goals during that stretch. Given the injuries, his age, and rapidly declining production that is a significant salary cap number to carry, especially as the Lightning have to worry about new contracts for J.T. Miller this offseason, and then Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point next offseason.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals’ Kuznetsov ‘day-to-day’ with upper-body injury

By Adam GretzMay 31, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals Game 2 came with a price on Wednesday night when they lost leading scorer Evgeny Kuznetsov on a high hit from Vegas Golden Knights defender Brayden McNabb in the first period.

Kuznetsov exited the game and did not return, setting the stage for Lars Eller to once again rise up and play a critical role in a win.

On Thursday, Capitals coach Barry Trotz revealed during a conference call that Kuznetsov is officially considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

When asked if Kuznetsov will be on the ice for practice on Friday, Trotz simply said that he did not know and could not answer that question.

[Related: Kuznetsov leaves Game 2 after McNabb’s hard hit]

Obviously, that leaves his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Washington uncertain.

If he can not go it would be a pretty significant loss for the Capitals.

Kuznetsov is currently the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason and before exiting Wednesday’s game was riding an 11-game point streak. So far this postseason he has scored some massive goals for the Capitals, including a game-tying goal early in the third period of a pivotal Game 5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and then scoring the series-clinching goal in overtime of Game 6.

That performance and those moments have made him one of the top contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

In his absence Lars Eller stepped in and scored another huge goal for the Capitals, something he has done on more than one occasion this postseason while filling in for one of the team’s injured centers.

Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.