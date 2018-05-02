Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Bruins-Bolts Game 3; Golden Knights look to extend series lead

By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
Brayden Point has redemption game as Lightning even series with Bruins
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET (Vegas leads series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti
• William Karlsson scores overtime winner to give Golden Knights 2-1 series lead
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round schedule, TV info
Hurricanes’ Dudley laid foundation for Jets success

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
Considering that Winnipeg lost the first iteration of the Jets and then waited a long time for that elusive playoff win – not just series victory, just a playoff win – this current run is a heartwarming success story.

Still, it always felt a little gross how things ended with the Atlanta Thrashers. To be more specific, it seemed really harsh that Rick Dudley received one measly season as GM, and the same went for Craig Ramsay as head coach.

Now, sure, the 2010-11 Atlanta Thrashers did fall short of the postseason, as all but one of the Thrashers teams did. And while it required a lot of patience, Dudley’s replacement Kevin Cheveldayoff marinated a mouth-watering crock pot of talent. Still, Dudley deserves a lot of credit for some truly remarkable work in what was essentially just one season, and perhaps he’ll help the Carolina Hurricanes make some aggressive strides forward now that he’s part of that front office.

Poaching former Blackhawks

It’s not surprising that Dudley decided to trade for former Chicago Blackhawks during quite the start to his GM campaign from late June to early July 2010. After all, he was in the Blackhawks organization not that long before moving on to Atlanta, and that team had just won its first Stanley Cup.

The difference is that the Thrashers landed more than just “guys who won championships.” We’ve seen plenty of examples in sports of rings misguiding teams (the Raiders paying a ransom for Larry Brown after he won a Super Bowl ranks as a personal favorite), but in the case of the players Dudley targeted, they were instead supporting cast members who could handle marquee roles.

To start, the Thrashers landed Dustin Byfuglien in a, well, Byfuglien-sized trade. While Chicago received picks and a lot of players were involved, that was a big win for Dudley’s side. (To be fair, Chicago was trading from a position of weakness with the first big cap crunch really hurting their depth.)

Not long after, Dudley made another big trade with the Blackhawks, landing future Jets captain Andrew Ladd for Ivan Vishnevskiy and a second-rounder that would become Adam Clendening.

Not just poaching Blackhawks

People joke about the Boston Bruins trading away Tyler Seguin and others in questionable deals, yet Blake Wheeler‘s name doesn’t come up very often. Maybe because it’s tough for some to realize that he was actually with Boston and even enjoyed a 21-goal season.

Anyway, Dudley concocted maybe his best trade in February 2011, acquiring Wheeler and Mark Stuart from the Bruins for Rich Peverley and Boris Valabik.

It says a lot about Dudley’s work that, even considering the brilliant talent on hand in Winnipeg thanks to Cheveldayoff, Byfuglien and Wheeler were arguably the biggest heroes from last night’s big Game 3 win.

As an additional point, it’s worth noting that the Ramsay/Dudley regime pushed to best utilize Byfuglien as a defenseman, too.

Now, of course, it’s been quite a while since Dudley conducted those moves. He’s bounced the round the league as an assistant GM for some time, and it’s tough to gauge a) if he had much of a hand in Montreal’s blunders (how did he feel about trading P.K. Subban?) and b) how much power he’ll wield in Carolina, anyway.

For all we know, Dudley could steer the Hurricanes in the wrong direction. Maybe he’d zig toward bigger, outdated players while the league is zagging in the direction of speed and skill? Perhaps the Jets were still wiser to part ways with Dudley rather than keeping him around after relocating?

Those are all fair questions.

If nothing else, Jets fans should salute Dudley’s work. After all, Dudley accomplished more in one year than some GMs manage during fairer, longer reigns.

Joe Thornton return among Sharks’ possibilities for Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
When asked about the San Jose Sharks’ lineup for Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Peter DeBoer repeatedly deflected questions, hammering the phrase “game-time decisions” in each instance.

That hasn’t stopped people from speculating about who might be in or out of the mix.

The most interesting name popping up is Joe Thornton. The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz notes that Thornton said that he’s probably not ready for Game 4, yet Kurz believes there’s some possibility for a pleasant surprise once those game-time decisions are in.

Kurz isn’t the only reporter who’s showing some optimism about a possible return for “Jumbo Joe” tonight. The Mercury News’ Paul Gackle goes as far as to label Thornton as “likely to play.”

Thornton’s already gone through some of the vague-if-positive steps of recovery, even warming up with the Sharks recently. If nothing else, it seems like the 38-year-old has a shot at playing sometime during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Really, it would be a shame if he did not. That’s especially true if the pending UFA doesn’t re-sign with the Sharks, as that would make for an unceremonious end to his decade-plus with the team.

Thornton underwent surgery in late January, and even at his previous “bringing the game to his own speed,” it was reasonable to wonder how he’d fare against the lightning-fast, aggressive Golden Knights. That would be an even more valid question if Thornton plays at less than 100 percent.

Even a hobbled Thornton could make a big difference, whether he skates with Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski on a top-heavy first line or gets eased into the mix as a third-line center.

The Sharks’ official Twitter feed acknowledged the uncertainty at hand while pointing to another tweak to monitor: it looks like Joakim Ryan will replace veteran defenseman Paul Martin tonight. Do note that DeBoer wouldn’t give a concrete answer on that subject, either, though:

If that swap stands, Ryan will be making his first-career appearance in an NHL postseason game. The 24-year-old played in 62 games for the Sharks during his rookie season, averaging 16:45 TOI and scoring 12 points. His possession stats are fairly promising, all things considered.

It’s actually remarkable that Paul Martin has been able to stay in the lineup for this long considering how often he was a healthy scratch (or demoted to the AHL) during the regular season. Let’s just say that this is a mere sample of the less-than-positive reviews of his recent work:

After the Golden Knights throttled the Sharks 7-0 in Game 1, the two teams have traded overtime victories. Game 4 will go a long way in determining if this could be a long, fascinating series or if Vegas might continue to dominate in ways that still seem shocking.

You’d have to think that even a less-than-optimal Thornton would give the Sharks a serious boost, but we’ll have to see how the game-time decisions play out.

Game 4 takes place on NBCSN tonight with puck drop slated for 10 p.m. ET. This is the livestream link.

Will Bruins close depth gap against Lightning?

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 2, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
With a four-point night, Brayden Point experienced a “redemption game” in helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 2 and tie their series 1-1. He might have also put the Boston Bruins’ depth disadvantage under the spotlight during that 4-2 win for the Bolts.

You almost don’t need to look at the box score to guess which Bruins generated offense in that losing effort. Brad Marchand was involved in both goals (two assists), Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak collected one assist apiece, and two key defensemen (Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug) supplied the goals.

The thing is, there are occasions where the Bruins’ absurdly dangerous top trio can drag them to the finish line. The Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak combination is simply that explosive.

The Lightning stand as one of the few teams that could conceivably trade blows with that top-heavy setup, at least on paper, as J.T. Miller, Steven Stamkos, and Nikita Kucherov boast the talent and versatility to stick with just about anyone.

Maybe the Bergeron line translates to a couple wins in this series, but a playoff run almost always demands production from supporting cast members, not just stars. That’s where things get interesting in Game 3 (and beyond).

Here are a few players the Bruins want more from:

On one hand, Krejci has a point per game during this run (nine points in nine games). Game 2 ended a three-game point streak for Krejci, who collected five points, including three assists in that Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Still, his all-around play draws some criticism. That dichotomy was best illustrated during that Game 7 win, as Krejci was productive, but NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty still had issue with some of the smaller details:

  • Still, in the grand scheme of things, Krejci has been productive. You could say the same for Jake DeBrusk, who scored that sensational goal in Game 7 and has eight points during his maiden voyage in the postseason.
  • Stop if you’ve heard this before, but Rick Nash is getting his chances, yet he’s not burying them as much as his team would like.

Game 1 was a refreshing exception, as Nash scored two goals in that win. It’s also heartening that, for all of his career postseason struggles, Nash has had some success against the Lightning. During the 2014-15 postseason, Nash generated seven points for the Rangers during their seven-game series against Tampa Bay.

Those are the positive notes. They don’t change that Nash only has four points in nine playoff games so far, with half of his production coming during a 6-2 win in Game 1. While there’s certainly some benefit to the puck going in the right direction when he’s on the ice (including 29 shots on goal in nine contests), the Bruins acquired him in hopes of buttressing their high-end scoring with depth support.

  • The other “Ri-Nash” has been pretty much nonexistent. After generating 41 points during the regular season and looking comfortable between Marchand and Pastrnak during spells when Bergeron was injured, Riley Nash hasn’t gotten a lot done in the playoffs.

Through seven games, Riley Nash has zero goals and one assist. He’s gone five consecutive games without even registering a shot on goal. Not ideal for an intriguing player who’s set to become a UFA.

Now, Riley Nash might not be healthy, so some of this might be out of his hands. If he’s hobbled, the Bruins either need to consider giving him a breather or perhaps giving him more help as far as linemates go. Hey, that Ryan Donato guy isn’t busy, is he?

  • Danton Heinen has been another disappointment when you consider his strong regular season (47 points in 77 games). Heinen only has one goal and zero assists through eight playoff games, generating a meager shot on goal per contest.

Tuukka Rask absorbs some critiques here and there when the Bruins have stumbled during the postseason, and his work will obviously make a big impact on Boston’s fortunes.

Still, while the Bruins’ biggest names can take them very far, this impressive team could be that much scarier if they gain more frequent contributions down the lineup. Krejci, DeBrusk, and (Rick) Nash are periodically giving the B’s a nice boost, but this team could use a little more from their bottom six forwards.

The Lightning might just force the issue during this series.

Game 3 airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Here’s the livestream link.

Jim Montgomery and his ‘process’ reportedly heading to Dallas Stars

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
One year after taking himself out of the running for the Florida Panthers’ head coaching job, Jim Montgomery has found his way to the NHL.

As Chris Dilks of SBN College Hockey reported on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars will be announcing later this week that the 48-year-old Montgomery will be their new head coach, replacing Ken Hitchcock, who retired in April.

Montgomery, who played 122 NHL games, including nine with the Stars, has spent the last five seasons coaching in the college ranks with the Denver Pioneers, leading them to two Frozen Fours and the 2017 national title. He told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in March that “it would have to be a perfect opportunity” for him to uproot his family and leave his situation in Colorado.

The Stars are coming off a second straight season that ended without a playoff berth, but boast a roster with plenty of talent like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Alex Radulov, Radek Faksa and John Klingberg. General manager Jim Nill will certainly be making more changes in the off-season, so Montgomery, who was also in the running for the New York Rangers’ job, can likely expect a refreshed roster when training camp opens in September.

“The process gives us a foundation of what our house should look like. If we tidy up those areas of our house, people are going to like what our house looks like on the ice.”

Montgomery likes “simple and boring.” He feels focusing on bigger things can make a team play nervously and not at their best, which is why he’ll likely be bringing “the process” to Dallas with him.

Inspired by Shawn Walsh, his head coach while at the University of Maine, the checklist for success in a game, as Montgomery wrote on The Coaches’ Site in 2016, includes winning 60 percent of face-offs, blocking shots, giving up at most three odd-man rushes, dishing out 50 hits, winning special teams and net front battles, and staying disciplined when it comes to committing penalties.

“If we’re four out of seven in a game, we’re probably going to win that game,” he wrote. “And if we’ve got five or six, the games actually become lopsided in our favour.”

The Stars won 52.5 percent of their face-offs, blocked 1,272 shots, delivered 1,861 hits, scored on 19.3 percent of their man advantages and killed off 80.8 percent of power plays faced last season. Implementing a new system and installing a new culture and approach will take time for any new head coach, but Montgomery’s Denver teams got better as their seasons went on. That kind of improvement is sorely needed in Dallas.

