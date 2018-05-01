William Karlsson scores overtime winner to give Golden Knights 2-1 series lead

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In a wild overtime period that was sans defense and where both teams seem to feed off each other’s chances, it was only fitting that the man affectionately known as Wild Bill would put the finishing touch on it.

Yes, William Karlsson ended the game on the filthiest of filthy shots at 8:17 of the extra frame to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead on the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 overtime win.

The shot had to be perfect, and it was, beating Sharks goalie Martin Jones on his far side as it nestled nicely into the top corner before hitting the ice behind the goal line.

The game wouldn’t have made it this far if Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t produce a vintage performance in the crease.

Fluery, who was shelled with 47 shots in a 4-3 double-overtime loss on Saturday, was pelted yet again on Monday night. Fluery faced 16 shots in each of the first and second periods and finished the game with 39 saves.

MAF has yet to see fewer than 30 shots in a game in these playoffs, yet he owns a .960 save percentage and three shutouts in seven starts.

And he’s not just making routine saves.

The save he made in overtime off the stick of Logan Couture was unadulterated robbery. Fleury, unfazed by what he had just done, was seen smiling behind his mask.

Nerves: Fleury doesn’t appear to have them.

This series has been a joy to watch (outside of Game 1, of course) and it continues with Game 4, which is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start time on Wednesday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck