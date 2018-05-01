William Karlsson scores overtime winner to give Golden Knights 2-1 series lead

By Scott BilleckMay 1, 2018, 1:51 AM EDT
In a wild overtime period that was sans defense and where both teams seem to feed off each other’s chances, it was only fitting that the man affectionately known as Wild Bill would put the finishing touch on it.

Yes, William Karlsson ended the game on the filthiest of filthy shots at 8:17 of the extra frame to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead on the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 overtime win.

The shot had to be perfect, and it was, beating Sharks goalie Martin Jones on his far side as it nestled nicely into the top corner before hitting the ice behind the goal line.

The game wouldn’t have made it this far if Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t produce a vintage performance in the crease.

Fluery, who was shelled with 47 shots in a 4-3 double-overtime loss on Saturday, was pelted yet again on Monday night. Fluery faced 16 shots in each of the first and second periods and finished the game with 39 saves.

MAF has yet to see fewer than 30 shots in a game in these playoffs, yet he owns a .960 save percentage and three shutouts in seven starts.

And he’s not just making routine saves.

The save he made in overtime off the stick of Logan Couture was unadulterated robbery. Fleury, unfazed by what he had just done, was seen smiling behind his mask.

Nerves: Fleury doesn’t appear to have them.

This series has been a joy to watch (outside of Game 1, of course) and it continues with Game 4, which is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start time on Wednesday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Malkin, Dumoulin practice again, will be game-time decisions

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
After dropping Game 2 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals, it looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins could be getting some reinforcements for Game 3.

Evgeni Malkin, who missed the first two games of the series because of a leg injury, was on the ice for the Pens morning skate. Brian Dumoulin, who left Sunday’s game after taking a hit to the head from Tom Wilson, was also on the ice during the skate.

Both players are considered game-time decisions for tonight’s game.

The fact that the Penguins were able to get a split in Washington without Malkin was pretty significant. Getting him back for Game 3 would be huge for obvious reasons. The 31-year-old had 42 goals and 98 points in 78 games during the regular season and three goals and two assists in five postseason contests.

Malkin’s return would also allow Riley Sheahan to slide back into his fourth-line role. Sheahan had been centering Dominik Simon and Phil Kessel on Pittsburgh’s second line.

As for Dumoulin, much was made about Wilson not being suspended for the hit on the Pens defenseman, but head coach Mike Sullivan isn’t going to allow his team to get caught up in that.

The Penguins have relied on Dumoulin to play significant minutes throughout the postseason (he’s averaging 21 minutes per game), so him potentially being available would also give them a significant boost.

Carl Hagelin was also on the ice, but he wore a full visor and a non-contact jersey. Sullivan said Hagelin is also considered a game-time decision, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be available for Game 3.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rick Dudley leaves Canadiens to take job with Hurricanes

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes still haven’t found their next general manager, but they’ve added another experienced hockey mind to their front office.

On Tuesday morning, the ‘Canes announced that they’ve hired Rick Dudley to be their senior vice president of hockey operations. Dudley has spent the last six years with the Montreal Canadiens. He had been serving as the club’s senior VP, hockey operations since 2014.

“Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group,” Hurricanes CEO and governor Tom Dundon said in a release. “He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey, and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh.”

“I would like to thank Rick Dudley for his contributions to the Canadiens organization over the last six years. His vast hockey knowledge and extensive experience have been key assets to our team,” said Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. “On a more personal level, since I became an amateur scout in 2005, Rick has not only been a valuable advisor and confidant, but also a great friend I could always count on. On behalf of myself and the Montreal Canadiens, I wish Rick all the success in his new role with the Carolina Hurricanes.”

The move comes less than a day after the team announced that Ron Francis wouldn’t be back and just a couple of weeks after they hired Paul Krepelka as a vice president of hockey operations (he’ll be in charge of negotiating player contracts).

Hurricanes interim GM Don Waddell is familiar with Dudley from their time together in the Atlanta Thrashers organization. After Waddell left his post as GM and became the president of the Thrashers in April 2010, Dudley was named as his replacement.

This isn’t the first time that Dudley has had an opportunity to leave the Canadiens organization. Back in 2013, the Buffalo Sabres requested permission to speak to him about their vacant GM position, but he just ended up signing a more lucrative deal to stay in Montreal. Things are a little different now that the Canadiens have been struggling on the ice. Last month, owner Geoff Molson and Bergevin promised that there would be changes coming this offseason, so no one was really safe.

The timing of the departure is interesting to say the least. The NHL Entry Draft is less than two months away and oh, by the way, the ‘Canes own the second overall pick and they’re drafting one spot ahead of the Canadiens. The 69-year-old probably knows more than the Habs would like him to now that he’s gone, but that shouldn’t prevent them from landing a quality hockey player. It might just result in them not getting the guy they wanted.

This is also interesting from a Hurricanes perspective because they’re still looking for their next full-time general manager, yet they’re still hiring people that next manager is going to be working with.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: McDavid to captain Canada at Worlds; Dubas should be next Leafs GM

By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Jets defenseman Tyler Myers overcame a difficult year. Not only did he have to deal with a serious injury, he and his wife also had the premature birth of their young son weighing on them. (NHL.com)

• Oilers center Connor McDavid will serve as Team Canada’s captain at the upcoming World Hockey Championship. Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly and Blues forward Brayden Schenn will be the alternates. (Hockey Canada)

• ESPN.com breaks down the winners and losers of the 2018 Draft Lottery. Somehow, the Canucks found a way to lose in the lottery, too. (ESPN)

• One thing the Canucks have going for them is Elias Pettersson. The young Swede was named rookie of the year, forward of the year and MVP of SHL. Not bad for a 19-year-old. (Vancourier)

• Many NHL teams went after St. Cloud defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, but the 23-year-old has decided to return to school for his senior season. (SC Times)

Alexander Wennberg isn’t the Blue Jackets’ most valuable player, but he’ll be one of the most important players on the roster next season. (The Cannon)

• Every team could use John Tavares including the New Jersey Devils, who didn’t have a ton of offensive options behind Taylor Hall. (All About the Jersey)

Dan Girardi is skating on Tampa Bay’s top pairing and the Raw Charge blog is fine with that because of the way the coaches manage his minutes. (Raw Charge)

• Former Sabres defenseman Mike Weber had the opportunity to play with future Sabre Rasmus Dahlin in Sweden this year. Let’s just say that Weber was impressed with the teenage defenseman’s skating and puck-handling abilities. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• The Blues have some intriguing young pieces coming through their pipeline, but GM Doug Armstrong has a lot of work to do this offseason if he wants his team to get back into the playoffs next year. (St. Louis Game Time)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Bruins and Lightning.

• The Maple Leafs’ search for a new GM shouldn’t take long. They’ve been grooming Kyle Dubas for this position for years, so he’s the obvious candidate to replace Lou Lamoriello. (Sportsnet)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Point is on point, Karlsson, Fleury combine for overtime magic

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 1, 2018, 1:58 AM EDT
Monday’s results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1): Tampa’s prospects of moving on in the series if they trailed it 2-0 heading to Boston would have been very poor. Instead, the Lightning rallied after a rough outing in a 6-2 loss on Saturday. Brayden Point, whose name you will read a few times here, was stellar putting up four points after throwing up a dud with a minus-5 on Saturday. Point’s line with Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat combined for seven points in the game as Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak struggled to find the same form they displayed in a combined 11-point Game 1.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 OT (Vegas leads series 2-1): A third-third period comeback from the San Jose Sharks seemed to have them in the driver’s seat heading into overtime as they sought a second-straight victory in the free hockey periods. But it was a combination of Marc-Andre Fleury‘s brilliance in goal and William Karlsson‘s theatrics on offense that thwarted San Jose’s momentum and gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead.

Three stars

Brayden Point, Lightning: A bit of a no-brainer here. Point was on fire on Monday, redeeming a particularly unsightly effort on Saturday with a four-point game. Point assisted on each of Tampa’s first three goals in the game and then plunged the final dagger in the Bruins with an empty-net goal late to cap off an impressive outing.

Marc Andre-Fleury, Golden Knights: Shelled once again on Monday night, Fleury was simply sensational, including a ridiculous save in overtime to keep the Golden Knights in the game. Fleury has yet to see fewer than 30 shots in a playoff game this year yet he holds a 6-1 record with a .960 save percentage.

William Karlsson, Golden Knights: What can you say about Wild Bill that hasn’t been said this season? No one expected him to do what he’s doing yet there he is, producing highlight after highlight, as was the case on Monday’s overtime winner. Karlsson’s goal to end overtime was unstoppable, a perfectly placed shot as he rushed down his off-wing and nestled the puck on the opposite side of Martin Jones, who had no chance.

Highlights of the Night

This filth from Wild Bill:

This insanity from Fleury:

EK9 with a beauty short side:

Andrei Vasilevskiy magic:

Factoids of the Night

Tuesday’s schedule

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET, (NBCSN) — series tied 1-1

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) — series tied 1-1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.