Getty Images

Marcus Johansson on Brad Marchand elbow: ‘There was no point in doing that’

By Sean LeahyMar 26, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been two months since Marcus Johansson last played for the New Jersey Devils. On Jan. 23, he suffered a concussion after taking an elbow to the head from Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins.

In that time Marchand has attended the NHL All-Star Game and recorded 30 points in 22 games while helping the Bruins move up the Eastern Conference standings. Johansson didn’t begin skating again until March 6 when he took the ice on his own.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Marchand was suspended five games and Johansson suffered a second concussion of the season. The Devils forward still isn’t medically cleared to play and has a few more hurdles to clear, according to head coach John Hynes.

Johansson has missed 28 games and on Monday he expressed his disappointment with the hit and Marchand’s suspension.

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it. I think there was no point in doing that,” he told reporters after Monday’s practice. “There was no hockey play whatsoever there. It’s sad to see that there are still guys out there trying to hurt other guys… It’s sad. It’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. It’s not why we play the game.

“I think there are always situations where you try to hit someone, you try to make a hockey play and things go wrong. Then there are plays like this where I think it’s got nothing to do with hockey. It’s sad to see. I guess I’m unfortunate to be on the receiving end of that.”

The five-game suspension wasn’t enough, added Johansson, who referenced Marchand’s long history with the Department of Player Safety. But that’s all in the past now and there are more important matters to focus on.

“[I’m] trying to put that behind me,” he said. “I just want to get back to feeling normal again. That’s all I can do.”

More: Why Brad Marchand is NHL’s most frustrating player

Stick-tap Amanda Stein for the audio

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Eeli Tolvanen is coming as the Predators get even stronger

Jokerit
By Sean LeahyMar 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jokerit’s quest for the KHL’s Gagarin Cup ended on Saturday, which opened the door for top prospect Eeli Tolvanen to join the Nashville Predators for their Stanley Cup run.

The 18-year-old winger, a 2017 first-round pick, saw his contract with the team mutually terminated on Monday thanks to a clause allowing for an opt-out. He’ll fly to Music City on Wednesday to sign his entry-level deal.

Tolvanen had a fantastic rookie season in the KHL scoring 19 goals and recording 46 points in 49 games. Those numbers were the best of any U-19 player in league history. He also produced in the postseason, scoring six times in 11 games for Jokerit. He also was named KHL Rookie of the Month twice, earned Rookie of the Week honors six times and was the youngest player to record a hat trick in KHL history. Want more? Representing Finland at the World Junior Championship, he recorded six points in five games and then nine points in five games at the Olympics in PyeongChang.

So, yeah, you can see why the Predators have been excited at the prospect of adding him this season.

“I’m getting enthusiastic about Nashville,” Tolvanen said (translated) via Iltalehti. “This has been my dream ever since. Now it’s really close. A year ago I did not think I was playing at KHL and then I went to NHL.”

Tolvanen isn’t a stranger to the smaller sheets (or highlight-reel goals). Before joining Jokerit, he played two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers where he led the team in goals both seasons and put up 92 points in 101 games. So while there might be an adjustment period as he plays the final games of the Predators’ regular season, the size of the rink shouldn’t be an issue.

Predators general manager David Poile added Ryan Hartman before last month’s NHL trade deadline. Mike Fisher also came out of a short retirement to re-join the team. Now with Tolvanen’s addition, Nashville’s depth up front gets even better, especially for a team with eyes on playing hockey in June once again.

Poile has said he can see Tolvanen in the Predators’ top-six, which has featured Filip Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith on the wings. Head coach Peter Laviolette should have plenty of time to find the right fit for him as he tweaks the lines ahead of the start of the postseason.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

In other top NHL prospect entry-level signing news, Jordan Greenway (Boston University, U.S. Olympic team) joins the Minnesota Wild, while Adam Gaudette (Northeastern University) inks his deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Casey Mittelstadt (University of Minnesota) agreed to his ELC with the Buffalo Sabres and will join them later this week.

An interesting note, as TSN’s Bob McKenzie pointed out, is that Mittelstadt has a late birthday (November), which means signing his contract with the Sabres burns the first year of his ELC. That doesn’t count as a year of pro, however, which is important to the team as he will be exempt from any Seattle expansion draft in 2020, should it happen. When his deal expires, he won’t be a full restricted free agent, as well, meaning he won’t be eligible for offer sheets or possess arbitration rights.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Power Rankings: The Penguins are better than they were a year ago

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 26, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

There seems to be some concern around the Pittsburgh Penguins as the playoffs start to get closer. Their penalty kill has stunk for about a month now, they give up too many odd-man rushes and scoring chances, and sometimes because of that they give up more goals than you would like to see from a Stanley Cup contender.

All of that would seem to be concerning at this time of year. Then you look at the fact they are still 7-2-2 in their past 11 games and you start to remember, hey, these guys are pretty good and they gave up a lot of chances a year ago, too.

There is something else that needs to be kept in mind: They are still playing better right now than they were a year ago heading into the playoffs, where they ended up winning the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

The fact they actually won the Cup a year ago seems to overshadow the fact they didn’t exactly go into the playoffs last season like a dominant powerhouse. They lost eight of their final 15 games (including six of their final 10), finished the season 22nd overall on the penalty kill, and allowed the fourth most shots on goal per game.  They didn’t exactly play great in the first two rounds, either, getting through Columbus and Washington thanks largely to great goaltending carrying them.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

So let’s take a look at their recent performance this season where they are actually playing really well down the stretch, even if it can look a little sloppy at times.

Even with their recent slump on the PK they are still better than they were at the end of last season (17th this season vs. 21st this year) and are giving up the sixth fewest shots per game.

But let’s take a look at a more isolated stretch of games, specifically the past 11, and what they were doing at the same time a year ago.

Offensively they are averaging a full goal per game more, recording more shots, giving up fewer shots, and are one of the best possession teams in the league as opposed to being one of the worst.

The two drops are a slight increase in goals against and a worse penalty kill. It’s easy to blame the penalty kill slump on losing Ian Cole as part of the Derick Brassard trade, but that would also be kind of lazy. The Penguins played without Cole for 15 games earlier this season when he was on the team and never saw that sort of a drop in their play (while using mostly the same players).

The big change is in net where Matt Murray has been up and down at times when he has been healthy, while backups Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry have simply not played well. It is probably not a coincidence that the PK started to fall apart recently when Murray went down with an injury and missed nearly a month and the Penguins had to turn to a career minor leaguer and a pretty good prospect that probably is not quite ready for full-time NHL action.

If Murray is healthy and playing the way he was before his most recent injury (he was 8-0-1 with a .926 save percentage in nine starts before missing a month) they are going to be a force to deal with in the playoffs.

It should not be a total shock that they are potentially better team this season when you consider the fact they did not have Kris Letang — their No. 1 defenseman — at this time a year ago, and that they were able to add Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to fill the third-and fourth-line center spots and fix the depth problems they entered this season with.

The question is whether or not all of this is going to be enough to get them another chance at the Stanley Cup.

A year ago it was pretty obvious going into the playoffs that the Penguins and Washington Capitals were probably going to be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

That is not the case this season.

This season there are probably six teams that all have a legitimate shot to come out of the Eastern Conference, whether it be Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto, the suddenly surging Blue Jackets and, yes, still the Capitals, too.

The East is absolutely loaded and significantly better than it was a season ago. The Penguins might be better. But so is their competition. Not by a little bit, either.

On to the rankings for this week…

The Elites

1. Boston Bruins — Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug are back in the lineup. The scary thing is they were still winning without them. Just wait until they get Charlie McAvoy and Zdeno Chara back.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning — It almost feels like we’ve forgotten about them a little bit. They are 12-3-1 in their past 16, still have the most points in the NHL, two of the best offensive players in the league, and made two huge additions at the trade deadline.

3. Nashville Predators — They’ve dropped three in a row since their 10-game winning streak came to an end. Nothing to worry about. Still the favorites in the west and one of the best teams in the NHL.

4. Winnipeg Jets — Starting to peak at the right time? A potential second-round matchup between them and Nashville might be the best series of the playoffs. If it happens.

The rest of the contenders

5. Columbus Blue Jackets — For the second year in a row they won at least 10 games in a row. Even better than the results is the fact they are also playing at an extremely high level. Their reward for all of this will probably be another first-round matchup with Pittsburgh.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs — They really didn’t do anything to drop a spot this week, but there’s just so many good teams at the top right now that it almost just kind of happened by default. A scary good offense that has Auston Matthews back.

7. Washington Capitals — Feeling some pressure from the rest of the Metropolitan Division the Capitals have gone on a 7-1-0 run to strengthen their grip on the division.

8. San Jose Sharks — The best team right now that no one is talking about? Firm grasp on second place in the Pacific Division, 10-2-0 in their past 12 games, entering the week on a seven-game winning streak. And they still might get Joe Thornton back at some point.

9. Pittsburgh Penguins — It is all going to come down to goaltending.

10. Vegas Golden Knights — With wins in just six of their past 14 games they are still sliding a bit. That potential first-round matchup with Colorado seems dangerous for them.

The middle ground

11. Colorado Avalanche — Nathan MacKinnon has kind of overshadowed the fact that Mikko Rantanen is also one of the top scorers in the league this season. Of course, MacKinnon probably deserves a lot of credit for that but having two elite scorers on a line is never a bad thing.

12. Minnesota Wild — They are a pretty good team and should be capable of winning a round in the playoffs, but do they have the firepower to keep up with Winnipeg or the defense and goaltending to shut them down?

13. St. Louis Blues — These guys looked done one month ago, now here they are making a serious run at that eighth playoff spot in the West. Jake Allen is getting hot in net at the right time for them.

14. Anaheim Ducks — One of the great “what ifs” of this season will be what the Ducks would have been capable of with a reasonably healthy roster for most of the year.

15. Philadelphia Flyers — Sean Couturier has officially become a force down the middle. That defense with 30-goal, 70-point offense is one hell of a player.

16. New Jersey Devils — With nine points in his past six games Taylor Hall is still trying to drag this team to the playoffs.

17. Florida Panthers — The games in hand are still their biggest asset in the race for a playoff spot. Still have to win them.

18. Los Angeles Kings — They have not won or lost consecutive games in nearly a month. This perfectly illustrates what this team is at the moment: Mediocre and dull. Neither great, nor bad.

Better luck in the lottery

19.  Edmonton Oilers — It took them most of the season and until they were all but eliminated from the playoffs, but they finally started to play at least a little bit like the team a lot of people thought they could be this season.

20. New York Rangers — Jesper Fast has an eight-game point streak heading into Monday’s game. There is not much else going on here.

21. Carolina Hurricanes — Let’s just say it now: Nobody gets to pick them as their sleeper team next season.

22. Calgary Flames — To make matters worse, their first-round draft pick is going to the New York Islanders as a result of the Travis Hamonic trade.

23. Dallas Stars — How do you bring back Ken Hitchcock and Jim Nill after this? Too much money to spend on an average team that has tanked down the stretch.

24. Chicago Blackhawks — Just about the only positive from this season is that young players like Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz have had really nice seasons. Given the long-term salary cap situation they need young talent to come through.

25. Arizona Coyotes — Derek Stepan has been outstanding lately with 11 points in his past eight games. This young team is still showing a ton of improvement as the season goes on.

26. Ottawa Senators — Everywhere Guy Boucher has gone, whether it is in the NHL or in Europe, his system has worked wonderfully for one season. Then it stops working. Every. Single. Time.

The basement

27. Vancouver Canucks — Brock Boeser, a rookie, is going to miss 20 games and still has a very good chance to finish as the team’s leading scorer. The only reason we moved them up this week is because they have won two out of three and the four teams below them … well…

28. New York Islanders — They have two wins in their past 15 games. During those 15 games they have given up at least six goals four times. Twice they have given up seven goals. Woof.

29. Montreal Canadiens — Their only wins in the month of March have come against the New York Islanders (who have gone in the tank), the Dallas Stars (who have gone in the tank) and the Buffalo Sabres (who have never gotten out of the tank).

30. Buffalo Sabres — During their four-game losing streak entering Monday they have the following goal totals: 0, 1, 0, 1.

31. Detroit Red Wings — They did snap that 10-game losing streak with a shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Then they lost two more in a row. They have not won a game in regulation since February 24. In their past 18 games they have one regulation win, one overtime win, one shootout win. That is it. Two of those wins were against the Carolina and the rebuilding New York Rangers.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin continues pursuit of 50 as Capitals visit Rangers

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Monday night with the Washington Capitals visiting the New York Rangers. You can catch all of the action at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN or on our Live Stream.

The Washington Capitals have an opportunity to tighten their hold on the top spot in the Metropolitan Division on Monday night.

The Caps, winners of three straight, sit three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will use up their game in hand over the Penguins, who are idle on Monday.

The focus of this one could shift to Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of the 50-goal plateau. Ovi comes into the game sitting on 44 goals, six back of the milestone. With seven games remaining, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

The Great 8 hasn’t scored in this past two games, and he’s one goal ahead of Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine in the Rocket Richard race.

“Everything is in my hands,” Ovechkin told the Washington Post on Sunday about the race to 50. “Of course as you get closer and closer, you want to get it done.”

If Ovi can do it, he’d become just the third player in NHL history with eight seasons of 50 goals or more, joining Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky.

For Ovi to go on a late-season run, as the Post’sIsabelle Khurshudyan pointed out, would also go a long way to helping the Caps keep up their winning ways in the final two weeks of the season.

[NHL Playoff Push: Panthers, Avalanche in search of key wins Monday]

The Rangers aren’t making the playoffs, so the rest of the season is a chance to give their future some NHL looks.

To that end, New York called up first-round picks Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, with the New York Post reporting that the duo will play out the rest of the regular season in the Rangers lineup.

“I think I’ve improved my game,” Chytil told NYRangers.com. “Everything is different here than in Europe. I’ve had to adjust my style for the U.S. It didn’t take so long, so I’m glad. All season has been very good for me. I’m learning in every game, so that’s most important.”

Andersson joined Hartford after playing with Frolunda of the Swedish Elite League this season but an injury brought him to New York to rehab. Once healed, he didn’t return to his native Sweden, opting to head to the AHL.

“I’m more confident now than I was just a month ago,” Andersson told the team’s website. “It’s getting better and better every day.”

The duo could make some history if both are in the lineup on Monday.

Per the Rangers:

If both Andersson and Chytil play, they’d become the first pair of teenagers to play in the same game with the Rangers since Dec. 19, 1974 (Dave Maloney, who was playing in his second career NHL game, and Ron Greschner).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

NHL Playoff Push: Panthers, Avalanche in search of key wins Monday

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 26, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Florida Panthers are in must-win mode and will be for the final two weeks of the season.

They’re the only NHL team with nine games remaining and they still control their own playoff destiny. The Panthers sit three points back of the New Jersey Devils for the second and final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Most importantly, they have two games in hand over the Devils.

But games-in-hand only matter if you win them, and with the Devils idle tonight, beating the New York Islanders is priority No. 1 for Florida, who scored four straight in the third period on Saturday to avoid an unenviable loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Florida has a tough schedule to end the season — they play Boston three times, for instance — so getting points against some of the league’s lesser teams becomes even more paramount.

Other than that, the East is mostly quiet on Monday.

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers on NBCSN, and a win could put some distance between themselves and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who sit three points back of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, have a date with the Coyotes and two points would potentially go a long way toward fending off the Boston Bruins, who are currently two points out of the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

A win on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights would not only put some separation between the first wild-card Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings, it would also move them to within one point of third place in the Central Division.

Colorado squeezed out a 2-1 win over Vegas on Saturday and will look to sweep the home-and-home on Monday. The Avs are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games but have a brutal schedule to end out the season, with meetings against each of the St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks and Kings on the horizon. There’s no room for a night off at this point.

Meanwhile, the Kings have a bit of a Titanic matchup against the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles doesn’t hold the luxury of owning any games in hand and is going to have to handle their own business while hoping a couple other teams — primarily the Blues and the Ducks — don’t handle theirs.

That business begins with the struggling Flames, who have dropped their past five decisions.  It’s a game the Kings and ill-afford to let get away.

In other games that matter in the West, the San Jose Sharks can tighten their grip on second place in the Pacific Division with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. San Jose is sitting pretty with a four-point cushion over the Ducks with a game in hand.

If the Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Monday’s games that matter: 

Panthers at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Capitals at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET
Coyotes at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sharks at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET
Flames at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

 