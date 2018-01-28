Getty Images

Brad Marchand embraces villain role during NHL All-Star Weekend

By Sean LeahyJan 28, 2018, 8:19 PM EST
TAMPA — Brad Marchand is pretty used to the reception he received during NHL All-Star Weekend. Even without his current five-game suspension — which he’ll resume serving on Tuesday — his reputation around the league has earned him plenty of boos in opposing arenas.

As he spent All-Star Weekend having fun playing the role of ‘bad guy,’ Marchand embraced it and enjoyed himself.

When he was introduced before the Skills Competition Saturday night, he gave a royal wave to the AMALIE Arena crowd as boos rained down. When Tampa Bay Lightning fans held up a sign reading “EXTERMINATE THE RAT” and featuring a caricature of him eating cheese, he smiled and took a photo in front of it. When he was tripped up by the Pacific Division’s Johnny Gaudreau in the All-Star Game final, he played up his reputation as an embellisher while trying to draw a double minor.

Before the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament began on Sunday afternoon, the All-Stars entered the rink on a red carpet and through a throng of fans wanting photos and autographs. Marchand heard the boos there as well.

“I thought there’d be some flying objects going around, but luckily I didn’t get hit by anything,” he joked.

The specter of flying objects or being booed every time he touched the puck didn’t rattle Marchand as he scored a goal and added two assists as the Atlantic Division fell in the final. It was all about enjoying the weekend.

“That’s what this weekend’s about, having a good time,” he said. “Just trying to take it all in. Very rarely do you get to come to these things. [I’m] really, very happy to be here, so I just want to enjoy every second of it.”

Despite Marchand being a good sport this weekend and taking in the hate that was sent his way, he doesn’t see his reception in other opposing arenas changing any time soon.

“I think it’s been following [me] for the last 10 years now,” he said. “It’s not going to be any different than it is anywhere. It’s how it is. There’s always guys like that in the league. You can’t change how the fans think.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Boeser owns All-Star weekend with MVP; Pacific beats Atlantic

By James O'BrienJan 28, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
What a weekend for Brock Boeser and hockey fans.

It wasn’t enough that Boeser won the official trophy for best hair (MWF – Most Wonderful Flow?), and it wasn’t even enough that the Vancouver Canucks rookie clobbered the accuracy shooting competition. Boeser scored the game-winning goal for the Pacific Division in a 5-2 win against the Central Division, and then helped the Pacific beat the Atlantic 5-2 to split $1 million in winnings. With that, he was named the MVP.

“I was definitely nervous coming into it. I had some sweat going down my palms yesterday before the shooting contest,” Boeser said. “But I think once you get here, meet most of the guys and have some laughs, it’s easier to enjoy the experience. I wasn’t too nervous about today — just have fun, smile and play hockey. That’s what I did and I enjoyed all of it.”

Unsolicited opinion: It’s cooler when a guy on an entry-level contract ends up winning the MVP, and thus a car, rather than a guy who’s already making mega-bucks. That was a sneaky bonus of the already-tremendous moment of John Scott winning an MVP. Boeser is set to be an RFA after 2018-19, although a shampoo company should probably make him rich before then, if there’s any justice in the universe.

Seriously though, All-Star Weekend was good to hockey’s new favorite Thor look-alike.

The Pacific vs. Atlantic matchup was a little less wild than the first two games. Check out this post for a bucket’s worth of great GIFS, pictures, videos, and antics.

The Pacific Division thought this moment was exciting, by the way.

Bradvillain

That said, there were some fun moments, including Brad Marchand continuing to really milk the whole villain thing. One of the highlights: Marchand drawing a rare penalty on Johnny Gaudreau, then really hamming it up.

The Sweater song

Misc.

Mike Smith was pretty close to scoring as a goalie:

D’oh. Let’s just throw some more Brock hair fun in there, with apologies to other noteworthy flows, including that of fellow All-Star Noah Hanifin.

A worthy cause:

Good times.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ovechkin to Crosby, Kucherov’s hat trick, more from 2018 All-Star Game

By James O'BrienJan 28, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
With Kid Rock set to perform, the Pacific Division and Atlantic Division are set to square off to see who wins the 2018 All-Star Game tournament and $1 million.

To little surprise, it’s been a fun time so far. Check out this bucket of GIFs and videos from the first two games. Do the players have any tricks left up their sleeves?

Probably.

Pacific Division 5, Central Division 2

Brock Boeser continued his fun All-Star weekend with the game-winning goal. Along with having the best flow of the ASG and winning things for the Pacific, he also took the accuracy competition last night.

Did we mention he has very cool hair? Probably left that out.

The flex and flow, gang:

Pekka Rinne was able to shut down the Pacific during his period of play, making this impressive desperation save against Connor McDavid:

Connor McDavid ended up with four assists, likely enjoying this weekend away from the sadness in Edmonton. James Neal piled up a couple goals.

There were some fun moments, with little surprise that P.K. Subban hammed it up after his nice goal:

Check out full highlights of the game:

Atlantic Division 7, Metropolitan Division 4

When you picture Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby skating together, it’s probably with Crosby setting up Ovechkin. Instead, Ovechkin nicely set the table for Crosby for the first goal of this game. Nice reminder that Ovechkin just collected his 500th assist, eh?

Check out some Ovi – Crosby highlights.

The Metro and Atlantic started to really cook as their game went along, to the point that it was tough to keep track of all the beautiful plays. Jack Eichel and Nikita Kucherov put on a show here, for example:

All-Star Weekend included an offside review with Wes McCauley call, because hockey:

Kucherov collected a hat trick, and scored his third goal in style. Speaking of style, his Atlantic teammates threw helmets to the ice to celebrate his hat trick.

Goodness.

Here’s full video of the hat trick.

Auston Matthews hammed it up after a goal counted, by the way.

And, yes, Brad Marchand relished his role as a villain once more.

More from Sunday

One of the best moments of All-Star weekend came when Willie O’Ree received a standing ovation. It’s wonderful to see him honored, as the Boston Bruins did during the 60th anniversary of O’Ree breaking the color barrier.

The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team was on hand, giving Hilary Knight an opportunity to discuss an array of subjects.

Oh, and just to make sure you don’t miss it, enjoy Jeremy Roenick bugging his eyes out at Sand Tiger Sharks.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: NHL All-Star Game

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Atlantic Division

Forwards:

Steven Stamkos
Nikita Kucherov
Brayden Point
Auston Matthews
Aleksander Barkov
Brad Marchand
Jack Eichel

Defensemen:

Erik Karlsson
Mike Green

Goalies:

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Carey Price

Metropolitan Division

Forwards:

Alex Ovechkin
Brian Boyle
Sidney Crosby
Josh Bailey
John Tavares
Claude Giroux

Defensemen:

Zach Werenski
Noah Hanifin
Kris Letang

Goalies:

Henrik Lundqvist
Braden Holtby

Central Division

Forwards:

Patrick Kane
Nathan MacKinnon
Blake Wheeler
Brayden Schenn
Eric Staal
Tyler Seguin

Defensemen:

P.K. Subban
Alex Pietrangelo
John Klingberg

Goalies:

Pekka Rinne
Connor Hellebuyck

Pacific Division

Forwards:

Connor McDavid
Johnny Gaudreau
Brock Boeser
James Neal
Rickard Rakell
Anze Kopitar

Defensemen:

Drew Doughty
Brent Burns
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies:

Mike Smith
Marc-Andre Fleury

Jaromir Jagr has been placed on waivers: reports

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Jaromir Jagr has been placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames, according to multiple reports.

The move is the “next step,” as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman put it, in the process of allowing Jagr to explore other options around the league. If no team claims Jagr, he will be placed on unconditional waivers with the purpose of terminating his contract, according to the Associated Press.

The 45-year-old veteran of 1,733 games hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve due to what the team is calling a lower-body injury. Jagr is 38 games shy of Gordie Howe’s all-time games played record.

Another tweet from Friedman said Jagr is likely heading to Kladno in his home country, the Czech Republic.

Back on Jan. 7, Friedman reported that Jagr’s days in Calgary were numbered.

“There is a certain amount of respect that he has earned and deserves to have and Calgary is trying to give it to him,” Friedman said during Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada that night.

“His agent, Petr Svoboda, has been given permission to talk to every other team in the league to see if there’s a fit for him. At this time there isn’t.”

Jagr signed a one-year deal worth a cool $1 million with the Flames on Oct. 4. He has one goal and six assists in 22 games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.