Patrik Laine, Alex Ovechkin meet to kick off Rocket Richard stretch run

By Scott BilleckMar 12, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
From a team perspective, Monday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and visiting Winnipeg Jets has its own set of storylines.

A win for the Capitals would vault them back into first place in a volatile Metropolitan Division, a revolving throne that was last claimed on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Penguins leapfrogged the Caps with a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars.

For the Jets, a win accomplishes two things: First and foremost, it keeps a six-point gap between themselves at the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division. Secondly, a win claws back a couple points from the Nashville Predators, who sit atop the summit of the toughest division in hockey with a seven-point lead.

Given that the Jets play Nashville on the back-to-back on Tuesday, they could close that gap to just three points with two wins on the trot over the next 48 hours.

But these are all team goals and mumbo jumbo. The real story on Monday night, in Washington, in Winnipeg, and across the NHL, is focused squarely on the battle between Alex Ovechkin and Patrik Laine.

Yes, Monday’s game is the unofficial beginning of the race to the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Both Ovechkin, a six-time winner, and Laine, a 19-year-old NHL sophomore, sit tied for first place on 40 goals, one ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin.

Malkin is clearly in the race, as are a bevy of other players. But tonight’s spotlight is on the champ and the pretender.

Both teams have 14 games remaining on their respective schedules.

“It’s always been one of my dreams to win it,” Laine told Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun over the weekend. “It’s something that every goal-scorer dreams about. There are still 15 games to go. There are a lot of things that can happen, but (along) with our team goals, it’s a good motivation for me.”

In many respects, Laine has emulated parts of what has made Ovechkin — Laine’s childhood idol — the NHL’s best goal-scorer since he was drafted years ago. Laine’s one-timer, like Ovi’s, is as lethal as they come. His position on the power play, Ovi’s office, as it were, is much the same. The release? Both are world-class, and well beyond their peers in the NHL.

Ovechkin has been scored consistently all season long. For Laine, he’s produced 15 goals in his past 11 games, is on an 11-game point streak and has at least one goal in five-straight and nine of his last 10.

Unlike last season, where his offense sputtered down the stretch, Laine has come alive to make himself the favorite to capture his first goal-scoring crown.

Laine is shooting at a few ticks over 20 percent thus far and leads the NHL in power play goals with 18. And his scoring on Winnipeg’s current six-game road trip has helped his team tremendously in the win department. Laine has seven of the Jets 11 goals through four games. Winnipeg is 3-1-0 on the trip so far.

Ovechkin, by comparison, has just one goal in his past five games. But no one takes more shots in the NHL than the Great 8. His sheer volume would lead one to suggest that he’ll get back on that goal-scoring wagon soon. Perhaps even tonight.

On your marks.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL wants players, coaches to stop complaining

By Scott BilleckMar 12, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Still steaming about the goaltender interference issue? Don’t expect any changes before the playoffs (National Post)

• Quit your bellyaching: The NHL wants players and coaches to stop whining about goaltender interference and other non-calls (Sportsnet)

• NHL attacks link between hockey, CTE in bid to exclude concussion expert from trial (TSN)

• Not one coach has lost his job this season so far. Here’s a look at those who are primed to become the first (USA Today)

• Why the Hockey Hall of Fame blew it by adding Pierre McGuire to its selection committee (Toronto Star)

• Washington Capitals Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan signed to multi-year extension (Washington Post)

• Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway in discussions with potential investors (Arizona Sports)

• The bottom has fallen out for the Calgary Flames (FanRag)

• Senators’ thin front office a contrast to others in NHL (Ottawa Citizen)

• Can the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup? (The Hockey News)

• Red Wings’ Frans Nielsen relieved to be back on the ice (Detroit News)

• After cardiac arrest, former NHL winger Craig Cunningham finds a calling as an advocate, scout (ESPN)

• DeBoer should still tweak while Sharks seek best forward lines (NBC Bay Area)

• The Sedins are not the problem in Vancouver (Faceoff Circle)

• U.S. defeats Czechs, 10-0, in second game at 2018 Paralympics (USA Hockey)

• Theo Fleury talks about how depression ended his NHL career (Grandstand Central)

The Buzzer: Isles end eight-game losing skid; Bruins win streak stops at six

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
Players of the Night: 

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks: Toews assisted on all three of Chicago’s goals. Two of his helpers were came on the power play and of the primary variety. Captain serious has picked up nine points in his last six contests.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: He scored the game-winning goal Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Bruins. He also assisted teammate Brent Seabrook‘s late tally. The 29-year-old has 25 goals and 66 points in 70 games this season. The ‘Hawks put an end to Boston’s six-game winning streak.

Johnny Boychuk, New York Islanders: The Isles blue liner finished Sunday’s game against the Flames with a great stat line. He had one goal, two assists and a plus-5 rating in 21:05 of ice time. They also managed to put an end to their eight-game losing streak.

Christopher Gibson, New York Islanders: Another day, another 50-shot performance against the Islanders. Gibson turned aside 50 of the 52 shots the Flames sent his way.

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes: It wasn’t exactly must-see TV, but the Coyotes netminder managed to stop all 26 shots he faced in a win over the Canucks. This was his first shutout as a member of the ‘Yotes.

Highlights of the Night:

Alexander Radulov doing Alexander Radulov things:

Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal late:

Another mention for young Gibson:

Factoids of the Night: 

Another goal and an assist for Evgeni Malkin on Sunday. He’s rolling:

Christopher Gibson saw a lot of rubber tonight:

Patrick Kane is moving on up:

The Pens are rolling:

Scores: 

Blackhawks 3, Bruins 1

Islanders 5, Flames 2

Penguins 3, Stars 1

Coyotes 1, Canucks 0

Pens jump back into first place in Metro with win over Stars

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
After dropping a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins got back to their winning ways on Sunday, as they took down the Dallas Stars, 3-1.

Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 12:57 mark of the first period. This goal was his 20th of the season. This is the eighth time in his career that he hits the 20-goal mark and the fourth time in four years he does it with Pittsburgh.

Jamie Oleksiak extended the Pens’ lead to 2-0 with this snipe late in the opening frame:

The Stars managed to slice their deficit in half after Alexander Radulov converted on a 5-on-3 power play. The Russian winger scored from a tough angle.

The Penguins thought they jumped ahead 3-1, but Hornqvist’s second tally of the game was called back because Evgeni Malkin was called offside after the Stars challenged the play. Malkin ended up adding an empty-netter to put the game to bed in the third period.

The victory allowed the Penguins to jump back into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals, who are now in second place, still own two games in hand on the Penguins, but Pittsburgh has three more wins in regulation/overtime.

As for the Stars, this was their first game of a six-game road trip that will take them through Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Washington.

They’re currently sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the West.

Mike Smith’s return isn’t going well (Update)

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
After missing 13 games with a groin injury, Flames goalie Mike Smith made his return to the lineup on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Smith, his first period back hasn’t gone very well.

The Flames found themselves down 3-1 heading into the first intermission and 4-1 early in the second frame.

The Islanders opened the game by scoring twice in the first 2:32 of the game. The goals were scored just 18 seconds apart.

The veteran allowed the Islanders to find the back of the net four times on just 12 shots. Yeah, that’s rough:

This is a huge game for the Calgary, as they’re currently two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

*Update:

The Flames ended up losing the game. Smith stopped 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

