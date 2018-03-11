Pens jump back into first place in Metro with win over Stars

After dropping a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins got back to their winning ways on Sunday, as they took down the Dallas Stars, 3-1.

Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 12:57 mark of the first period. This goal was his 20th of the season. This is the eighth time in his career that he hits the 20-goal mark and the fourth time in four years he does it with Pittsburgh.

Jamie Oleksiak extended the Pens’ lead to 2-0 with this snipe late in the opening frame:

The Stars managed to slice their deficit in half after Alexander Radulov converted on a 5-on-3 power play. The Russian winger scored from a tough angle.

The Penguins thought they jumped ahead 3-1, but Hornqvist’s second tally of the game was called back because Evgeni Malkin was called offside after the Stars challenged the play. Malkin ended up adding an empty-netter to put the game to bed in the third period.

The victory allowed the Penguins to jump back into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals, who are now in second place, still own two games in hand on the Penguins, but Pittsburgh has three more wins in regulation/overtime.

As for the Stars, this was their first game of a six-game road trip that will take them through Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Washington.

They’re currently sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the West.

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.