WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Los Angeles Kings

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarTyler Toffoli

Tanner PearsonAdrian KempeDustin Brown

Kyle CliffordTorrey MitchellTrevor Lewis

Marian GaborikNick ShoreAndy Andreoff

Kevin GravelDrew Doughty

Jake MuzzinAlec Martinez

Derek ForbortChristian Folin

Starting, returning goalie: Jonathan Quick

[Preview for Kings – Predators]

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (he’s back!) — Ryan JohansenViktor Arvidsson

Scott HartnellKyle TurrisCraig Smith

Kevin FialaNick BoninoCalle Jarnkrok

Miikka SalomakiColton SissonsAustin Watson

Roman JosiRyan Ellis

Alexei EmelinP.K. Subban

Mattias EkholmYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Key returns: Quick for Kings, Forsberg for Predators

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Tonight’s Los Angeles Kings – Nashville Predators game (watch live on NBCSN) sees two teams closer to full-strength than they’ve been in a while.

Granted, for the Kings, it hasn’t been much of a wait. While Jonathan Quick was activated from IR on Thursday, it might have been partially a function of getting him a breather during the All-Star break as much as anything else.

That said, Quick had been struggling with just one win in his last seven games. He’s off to a bumpy start, with one goal allowed (Craig Smith) after a Ryan Johansen goal was disallowed because of a goalie interference call.

Filip Forsberg made his presence felt on that would-be Johansen goal, creating a turnover and getting the puck to Johansen. The goal didn’t count because Viktor Arvidsson bumped Drew Doughty into Quick.

Moments after this post was published, Forsberg scored early on in the Predators’ 5-on-3 power play.

One month missed

The Predators deserve credit for playing well without Forsberg, with some other key players going in and out of the lineup as well. Nashville was 7-2-2 in his absence.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that they’re a more dangerous team with Forsberg than without, what with the Swedish winger being pretty close to a point-per game guy (34 points in 37 contests coming into Thursday’s action).

Looking at January stats specifically, it’s easiest to see the impact on Johansen, who only managed four assists in 10 games while suffering a -5 rating.

According to Left Wing Lock, the most common Predators trio was Johansen, Arvidsson, and Pontus Aberg. Aberg didn’t really do much with that opportunity, and he went from top-line duty to a healthy scratch with Forsberg back.

***

Particularly in the case of the Predators, Thursday serves as a teaser for what this team is truly capable of, as Ryan Ellis has been revving things up with Forsberg out of the mix.

Granted, there’s still the matter of integrating Mike Fisher back into the lineup, but either way, this could be a force to be reckoned with.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Fight: Zajac(!) takes it to Gudas after hit enrages Devils

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 8:03 PM EST
2 Comments

According to Hockey Fights, Travis Zajac only has six NHL fights despite being a regular since 2006-07. You wouldn’t know that from the way he went after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas on Thursday.

Gudas angered the New Jersey Devils after a strange hit where he left his feet and made contact with forward Kyle Palmieri, who might be OK.

Seriously, it was a little odd, but dirty or not, New Jersey wasn’t happy:

Zajac proved as much, going after Gudas with shocking ferocity, if not effectiveness (the punches might not have always reached their mark, but made an impact in showing he’d stick up for teammates).

Wow.

This situation has “unexpected” written all over it. Not only was this a wow moment from Zajac, it actually interrupted a remarkably uneventful stretch for Gudas.

The frequently suspended defenseman went without a single penalty since returning to action from a 10-game suspension on Dec. 12. Gudas wasn’t even guilty of an obstruction-type infraction for a stretch of 21 games. Yes, that Radko Gudas.

Strange days indeed.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon for 2-4 weeks

By Adam GretzFeb 1, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
1 Comment

This is not what the Colorado Avalanche needed right now.

Having already lost three games in a row and fallen out of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Avalanche will now be without their top player, Nathan MacKinnon, for the next two-to-four weeks due to an upper body injury.

It had already been determined that he was going to at least miss Thursday’s game in Edmonton, but that it was not going to be a long-term injury. After further evaluation that turned out to not be the case.

“It’s not a great feeling when you lose a guy like that because of what he means to our team,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. “But I’m excited for the opportunity it presents other guys. We need other guys to step up.”

That last sentence would be quite the understatement, and that is going to be easier said than done because there really isn’t going to be an easy way to replace what MacKinnon has done for the Avalanche this season.

Entering play on Thursday MacKinnon is the NHL’s second leading scorer with 61 points and to this point has been one of the front-runners for the MVP award.

The Avalanche currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, but are only one point out of a playoff spot.

After finishing the 2016-17 season with the NHL’s worst record the Avalanche have been one of the surprise teams in the league this season, and MacKinnon’s breakout year is a big part of that turnaround. Even if he only misses two weeks that is still going to be seven games between now and Feb. 14. This could be a make-or-break stretch for the Avalanche and their playoff chances.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Penguins’ Conor Sheary ‘week-to-week’ with lower body injury

By Adam GretzFeb 1, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
2 Comments

After a slow start to the 2017-18 season the Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to flip the switch and look like the team that has won the past two Stanley Cups.

Now they are going to have to continue that without one of their forwards in the short-term.

The team announced on Thursday that winger Conor Sheary is going to be sidelined “week-to-week” due to a lower body injury. Sheary played only 12 minutes in the Penguins’ 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

In 52 games this season he has 12 goals and nine assists. Overall his production has seen a pretty significant drop from a season ago when he finished with 23 goals and 30 assists in 61 games.

Lately Sheary had been playing on the Penguins’ top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon.

No word yet on what the Penguins will do to replace Sheary, but it could result in another recall for Daniel Sprong.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.