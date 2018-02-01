Getty

NHL on NBCSN: Kings look to push win streak to three games against Predators

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Thursday, as the Nashville Predators host the Los Angeles Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here. 

Heading into tonight’s game, the Kings find themselves in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re one point behind the Sharks, who are in second place, and 11 points behind the Golden Knights, who are in top spot. The problem with that, is that the Kings are also just one point away from being completely out of the playoff picture because the Anaheim Ducks are just have the same amount of points as Los Angeles, but they’ve played on game more.

On a positive note, they’ve won back-to-back games since being blown out, 6-2, by the Canucks last week. They’re coming off a big 3-0 win over the Stars on Tuesday night.

“I think it was a really gutsy effort, even before the break in Calgary,” center Anze Kopitar said, per LA Kings Insider. “We all felt that obviously the game in Vancouver was an embarrassment, and we wanted to come out in Calgary, and even though we got it in OT, it was still points in our bank, so that was huge. Always out of the break usually starts with a game going a long way, and we had a good start and then we just kept rolling from there.”

It’s important that they bank as many points as they can now because the upcoming month won’t be easy for them. In total, they’ll play 14 games. Nine of those games will be played on the road. There will also be a key home-and-home series against Vegas at the end of February.

On the injury front, it sounds like the Kings will activate Jonathan Quick off injured reserve today. He skipped the All-Star game because of a groin injury, which forced him to sit out Tuesday’s game against Dallas. It’s unclear if he’ll get the start against the Preds at this point.

The Predators, who are currently sitting in second place in the Central Division, are coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Unlike the Kings, the Predators have and will continue to enjoy quite a bit of home cooking over the little while. They closed out January by playing six of their last seven games at home, and they’ll also play two more home games before heading on the road for a four-game trip. Once they come back from that trip, they’ll play six of the remaining eight games in February at home.

Oh, and in case you’ve been living under a rock, the Preds also announced on Wednesday that Mike Fisher was coming out of retirement to help add some more depth down the middle. You can read about Fisher’s return by clicking here and here.

There’s also a chance that Filip Forsberg could return to the lineup for tonight’s game.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon for 2-4 weeks

By Adam GretzFeb 1, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
This is not what the Colorado Avalanche needed right now.

Having already lost three games in a row and fallen out of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Avalanche will now be without their top player, Nathan MacKinnon, for the next two-to-four weeks due to an upper body injury.

It had already been determined that he was going to at least miss Thursday’s game in Edmonton, but that it was not going to be a long-term injury. After further evaluation that turned out to not be the case.

“It’s not a great feeling when you lose a guy like that because of what he means to our team,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. “But I’m excited for the opportunity it presents other guys. We need other guys to step up.”

That last sentence would be quite the understatement, and that is going to be easier said than done because there really isn’t going to be an easy way to replace what MacKinnon has done for the Avalanche this season.

Entering play on Thursday MacKinnon is the NHL’s second leading scorer with 61 points and to this point has been one of the front-runners for the MVP award.

The Avalanche currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, but are only one point out of a playoff spot.

After finishing the 2016-17 season with the NHL’s worst record the Avalanche have been one of the surprise teams in the league this season, and MacKinnon’s breakout year is a big part of that turnaround. Even if he only misses two weeks that is still going to be seven games between now and Feb. 14. This could be a make-or-break stretch for the Avalanche and their playoff chances.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins’ Conor Sheary ‘week-to-week’ with lower body injury

By Adam GretzFeb 1, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
After a slow start to the 2017-18 season the Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to flip the switch and look like the team that has won the past two Stanley Cups.

Now they are going to have to continue that without one of their forwards in the short-term.

The team announced on Thursday that winger Conor Sheary is going to be sidelined “week-to-week” due to a lower body injury. Sheary played only 12 minutes in the Penguins’ 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

In 52 games this season he has 12 goals and nine assists. Overall his production has seen a pretty significant drop from a season ago when he finished with 23 goals and 30 assists in 61 games.

Lately Sheary had been playing on the Penguins’ top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon.

No word yet on what the Penguins will do to replace Sheary, but it could result in another recall for Daniel Sprong.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: ‘Canes new owner making changes; Hobey Baker candidates

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Up top, check out how the Capitals came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Flyers.

• Now that Jaromir Jagr is out of the NHL, there are no more current NHLers in the NHL 94 video game. (Kotaku)

• The Army and the Vegas Golden Knights are still trying to settle their trademark feud over their name. (Sportslogos.net)

• The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in signing defenseman Erik Gudbranson to an extension. Not everyone in Vancouver will be thrilled by this news. (Sportsnet)

• The Stars have two lineup issues they need to figure out before the playoffs begin. (Dallas Morning News)

• New Hurricanes owner Thomas Dundon has already made some big changes. One that stands out is that he’s closing the upper bowl of the home rink. (Section 328)

• The Wild were active during last year’s trade deadline, but that didn’t work out so well for them. What’s the best and worst case scenario for this year’s deadline? (Hockey Wilderness)

P.K. Subban and J.T. Brown have been working hard to bring their communities and police together. (The Shadow League)

• Alex Carpenter’s days with Team USA are over, but she’s beginning a new journey with Kunlun Red Star over in China. (The Victory Press)

• Even though we often here the phrase “If Gretzky got traded anyone can be traded,” not every star player always gets moved. (Spector’s Hockey)

• Who’s in the running for the Hobey Baker Award this year? (College Hockey News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Rookies get all the goals

By Scott BilleckJan 31, 2018, 11:39 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs: Both Dermott and Holl scored their first NHL goals on Wednesday, Dermott in his ninth NHL game and Holl in his first. Dermott assisted on Holl’s goal, because of course he did.

Chandler Stephenson, Washington Capitals: Stephenson scored his third and fourth career NHL goals to help drag the Capitals back from an early first-period 2-0 deficit. His goals began a run of five straight for the Caps, who beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Jones sure could have used some run support on Wednesday. He made 43 of 44 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Someone owes the man a dinner.

Highlights of the Night:

Nice pass from Wayne Simmonds. Nice finish from Nolan Patrick.

Geez, Louise, Tomas Tatar.

Factoids of the Night:

MISC:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 5, Islanders 0

Capitals 5, Flyers 3

Red Wings 2, Sharks 1 (SO)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.