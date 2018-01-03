Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks vs. Rangers on NBCSN

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

WATCH LIVE ON NBCSN 8 P.M. ET

Blackhawks

Forwards

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsVinnie Hinostroza

Ryan HartmanNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Patrick Sharp — David Kampf — Alex DeBrincat

Lance BoumaTommy WingelsJohn Hayden

Defenseman

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Connor MurphyBrent Seabrook

Gustav ForslingCody Franson

Starting goalie:  Jeff Glass

NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: The Jeff Glass experience continues vs. Rangers

Rangers

Forwards

J.T. MillerMika ZibanejadMats Zuccarello

Michael GrabnerKevin HayesRick Nash

Jimmy VeseyDavid DesharnaisPavel Buchnevich

Paul CareyBoo NievesJesper Fast

Defenseman

Ryan McDonaghNick Holden

Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk

Brady SkjeiMarc Staal

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

NHL All-Star Game: Ovechkin, Stamkos, Subban, McDavid voted captains

NHL
By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 7:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos, P.K. Subban and Connor McDavid will represent the four divisions at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa the weekend of Jan. 27-28.

The four players have led their respective divisions for the entire fan vote, which opened in early December. This is the second straight year that McDavid and Subban have been voted captains.

Ovechkin, now a seven-time All-Star, is the NHL’s current goal scoring leader with 26 and his 43 points have helped the Washington Capitals to the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Stamkos, the hometown favorite, fended off Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Nikita Kucherov in the vote to represent the Atlantic Division in his fifth All-Star Game. Now healthy, he’s been producing all season with 17 goals and 49 points.

Subban, who will participate in his third straight All-Star Game, is second among all NHL defensemen in goals (9) and power play points (14) with the Nashville Predators, who currently sit third in the Central Division. While his Edmonton Oilers are struggling, McDavid is having another fine season with 14 goals and 45 points. This will be his second All-Star appearance.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars and the head coaches for each team on X. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Tough injury news for Predators’ Forsberg, Canadiens’ Weber

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Shea Weber and Filip Forsberg were once All-Stars together for the Nashville Predators. In the case of the 2018 All-Star Game, they seem likely to share a bond in being injured beyond that point (on Jan. 28).

The Montreal Canadiens provided an update that Weber is still in a protective boot and is “doubtful until after the All-Star Break.”

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since Dec. 16, when the Canadiens fell to the Ottawa Senators during the 100 NHL Classic. Habs Eyes on the Prize notes that Weber would miss 16 games in a row if he manages to play in Montreal’s first game after that break, which would be on Jan. 30.

Hockey players sometimes beat such timelines, yet there are also cases in which unexpected setbacks happen.

The Canadiens play seven of their 10 remaining January games in Montreal, so it’s a shame that they probably won’t have their top defenseman available to try to make the most of that home-cooking.

While the Predators play their next two games on the road, they’ll miss Forsberg in a similar way. The talented scorer is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, which has to be a bitter pill to swallow in the highly competitive Central Division.

Nashville has a generally home-heavy schedule for the next two months, so the Preds might struggle to gain ground without Forsberg, an underrated scorer.

Lineup implications for both teams

At the moment, the Predators are going with a top line of Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson in Forsberg’s absence, with Jarnkrok in Forsberg’s spot. Nashville might have to mull over splitting up the impressive second(?) line of Kevin Fiala, Kyle Turris, and Craig Smith over the next few weeks, or maybe move up someone like Scott Hartnell if Jarnkrok can’t cut it with that top trio.

Either way, Forsberg will be missed, although it might be useful for Nashville to experiment with different combinations. Freak injuries to Fiala and Johansen during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final should impress upon the Predators the need to be flexible.

With Weber out, Left Wing Lock projects a Habs top pairing of Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry at the moment. Not ideal for a team trying to fight its way back to playoff relevance, but sometimes things break that way, especially for defensemen with the sort of mileage (not to mention the rugged style) as a player like Weber.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Fair or not? Maroon suspended two games for hit on Doughty

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
4 Comments

Patrick Maroon already probably feels bad for the major penalty he took on Tuesday, which opened the door for his Edmonton Oilers to allow three power-play goals during the Los Angeles Kings’ ensuing man advantage. Now he’ll also be suspended and lose some money.

(Read more about the Kings’ 5-0 win against the Oilers here.)

The Department of Player Safety handed a two-game suspension for Maroon’s “high, hard hit” on Drew Doughty.

Some factors went into the decision: it was noted that the check made “substantial head contact” and it also mattered that Doughty never possessed the puck, which is why it was a case of interference.

As you can see in the video below, it’s noted that Maroon does not have a history of supplemental discipline. There’s no mention of the injury situation one way or another for Doughty:

So, what do you think? Is this punishment too harsh, too light, or just right?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Vegas Golden Knights give Marchessault a big raise

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
2 Comments

You could argue that Jonathan Marchessault is the quintessential Vegas Golden Knights forward, so it’s fitting that he’s the first VGK scorer to get a big contract extension during this season.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie first reported that the deal would likely be for six years with a cap hit of about $5 million per season. TVA’s Renaud Lavoie backs up that it’s a six-year, $30M extension. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the salary breaks down as:

2018-19: $7M
2019-20: $6M
2020-21: $5M
2021-22: $5M
2022-23: $3.5M
2023-24: $3.5M

The Golden Knights recently made the six-year, $30M extension official.

Interestingly, such a deal is very similar to that of Reilly Smith, a player who was jettisoned from the Florida Panthers to the Golden Knights alongside Marchessault.

Well-earned

Plenty of Golden Knights came into 2017-18 with chips on their shoulders, but you could argue that Marchessault had the most on the line. At 27, Marchessault carried just a $750K cap hit into this season, so there was serious financial incentive to prove that his 30-goal, 51-point breakout from 2016-17 was no fluke.

The Golden Knights continue to strive to show that they, too, are for real, and Marchessault’s been a big part of that surge toward legitimacy.

That’s been true both lately and in this season overall. The former Florida Panthers forward has 15 goals and 37 points in 35 games, making his 1.06 points-per-game pace easily the best of his career. Marchessault’s been a huge contributor to the Golden Knights’ latest hot streak, generating at least one point in seven consecutive games (five goals, six assists).

Marchessault is likely to slow down in some areas, yet it’s worth noting that his shooting percentage isn’t outrageous this season at 12.1 percent (it’s actually lower than his career average of 13.2). He’s been a strong possession player so far for Vegas, as you can see at a quick glance at Hockey Reference.

A select group that might grow

While Marchessault is the first forward to get an in-season extension from GM George McPhee, he’s not the only Vegas forward locked up beyond 2017-18. Here’s that select group of players with multiple years remaining, with help from Cap Friendly:

Marchessault: $5M per year through 2023-24
Fellow former Florida forward Reilly Smith: $5M through 2021-22
Cody Eakin: $3.85M through 2019-20
Erik Haula (signed in June): $2.75M through 2019-20
David Clarkson‘s contract: $5.25M through 2019-20

The Golden Knights also have some key players signed through 2018-19, including goalies Malcolm Subban and Marc-Andre Fleury. Brayden McNabb is the most notable defenseman term-wise, as he’s drawing $2.5M from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

The most fascinating question, though, is “Who’s next?”

One great driving force of the Golden Knights is monetary motivation, as Marchessault is far from the only key forward on an expiring contract. James Neal‘s $5M cap hit will expire after 2017-18, as will David Perron‘s $3.75M. While those two are pending UFAs, the Golden Knights also have some intriguing RFAs to settle, with William Karlsson set to make a big jump from his current $1M. Colin Miller and Shea Theodore also stand out as blueliners who need new contracts for 2018-19.

In the case of Marchessault, the Golden Knights are still making a bit of a gamble that he’s a legitimate scorer despite a relatively small body of work at the NHL level. Marchessault has essentially played the equivalent of two full NHL seasons (159 games).

That said, while the term is risky, Marchessault can cool down quite a bit and still be well worth $5M.

Personally, it’s a delight to see the small forward finally get rewarded for all of his hard work, particularly after the Panthers were bafflingly comfortable with letting him go after a 30-goal season. His size likely explains why he wasn’t drafted and why he took quite a bit of time to get a real shot in the NHL, so it’s inspiring to see him get what he deserves.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.