NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: The Jeff Glass experience continues vs. Rangers

By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the New York Rangers host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

A road trip that began before Christmas will end on Wednesday night in New York City as the Blackhawks visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The time away from home hasn’t been kind to Joel Quenneville’s charges, who are 1-3-1 on the current trip.

The three points gained out out a possible 10 have positioned Chicago four points out of a Western Conference wild card spot. The good news for them is that after Wednesday eight of their next 11 games will be at United Center where they have a 10-5-2 record this season.

While Henrik Lundqvist is once again expected between the pipes for New York, the Blackhawks will be going with a goaltender they found on this trip as Corey Crawford gets back to 100 percent health on injured reserve.

The Jeff Glass story is a great one. The 32-year-old Calgary native finally made his NHL debut on Dec. 29 after spending his professional career in the American Hockey League and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. Glass, a 2004 third-round pick by the Ottawa Senators, made 42 saves in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers and made another 35 in a 4-3 loss to the Flames two nights later.

Who knows how long it’ll last, but Glass has given this Blackhawks team something to rally around as they try to climb back up the standings in hopes not missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“It’s just hockey,” Glass said last week via the Chicago Tribune. “I’ve been doing this for a while, even though it was my first game in this league the other night. I like to think that’s the edge I have over other young guys — maybe I’m a different kind of rookie, and I’m OK with that.”

PHT Morning Skate: Quenneville on his legacy; Maroon to have hearing

Maple Leafs / Twitter
By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
The Buzzer: Hutton’s save, Vegas sets more records

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 1:47 AM EST
Players of the Night

Highlight of the night: Carter Hutton‘s ridiculous save.

Camera shot of  the night:

Fight of the night?

Factoids

Fleury’s 29-save shutout helped the Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-0, helping Vegas set yet another record for a team in its “inaugural” season.

And, again, Ovechkin’s work checks off a lot of boxes.

Scores

Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 0
Bruins 5, Islanders 1
Penguins 5, Flyers 1
Capitals 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)
Sharks 4, Canadiens 1
Blues 3, Devils 2 (SO)
Wild 5, Panthers 1
Blue Jackets 2, Stars 1
Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)
Kings 5, Oilers 0
Ducks 5, Canucks 0
Golden Knights 3, Predators 0

Kings exploit Oilers’ errors for lopsided victory

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2018, 12:19 AM EST
The beginning of 2018 is looking a lot like the end of 2017 for both the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

That’s great for the surprisingly effective Kings. They might struggle to gain ground on the even-more-surprising Vegas Golden Knights, but for an L.A. team that looked to be in steep decline, wins like Tuesday’s 5-0 victory against the Oilers push them closer to a playoff return. And, hey, maybe they’ll lock down at least a round of home-ice advantage.

For Edmonton, a confidence-boosting four-game winning streak now looks like a blip on the radar, as they’ve matched it with a four-game losing streak.

The last two victories have been especially rough, falling 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets and 5-0 to the Kings. They’ve only generated a single standings point during this skid, so this isn’t one of those slumps that actually ends up being prettier than it might first seem.

In the case of Tuesday’s game, the score was a little misleading, yet that actually might turn the knife in deeper.

This was a well-played, tight contest about halfway through, with Connor McDavid and others almost tying things up after a nice Andy Andreoff 1-0 goal. Patrick Maroon ended up delivering the death blow to his team with a bad hit on Drew Doughty; the Kings ended up scoring a resounding three goals on the ensuing five-minute major penalty.

Doughty was able to play at least a bit during the third period, so the Kings might dodge a bullet (and Maroon might enjoy higher odds of avoiding a suspension). Whatever happens as far as a possible injury or suspension goes, L.A. can happily brag about taking full advantage of Maroon’s mistake.

A second Dustin Brown goal made it 5-0, putting extra salt in Edmonton’s wounds, but one wonders how different this game might have been if Maroon didn’t deliver that unnecessary, high hit.

That’s part of the narrative with this Oilers, team, though: they’ve had a sad penchant for unforced errors. Kris Russell‘s own-goal cost Edmonton a standings point, if not a win, against the Maple Leafs. Maroon’s major was hugely negative tonight. Bad trades arguably deprived this team of crucial depth.

Three of these four losses have come in Edmonton, and the Oilers are at risk of losing every contest during a four-game homestand. With five straight road games after that, things could get awfully grim for the Oilers once again.

Edmonton has to hope that 2018 doesn’t continue as it begins. The Kings wouldn’t mind, though, especially if Doughty ends up being fine.

Drew Doughty shaken up on Patrick Maroon major

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
With the hit happening very late in the second period, it’s too early to know the impact, and NHL teams often must wait for clarification regarding hits to the head, anyway.

Still, the Los Angeles Kings have to be concerned on Tuesday night, as Drew Doughty was dazed by a high hit from Patrick Maroon of the Edmonton Oilers. It’s no surprise that Derek Forbort dropped the gloves with Maroon following that questionable hit.

Maroon received a match penalty for the hit, with most of that five-minute major carrying over into the third period of a game that’s in-progress on NBCSN (watch live).

You can watch video of the hit above this post’s headline.

Doughty’s condition may play some role in Maroon’s situation since injuries can factor into supplemental discipline decisions considering how the league’s decisions work, but aside from that, what do you think about that hit? Should Maroon be suspended or was that major – which put the Oilers in a tough spot – be enough? Do tell in the comments, email, and/or Twitter.

During the second intermission, Jeremy Roenick deemed it a “terrible” hit, noting that Doughty did not have the puck. Former player Patrick O’Sullivan disapproved, as well.

If you want to see this in GIF form, here it is that way:

Doughty returned to action, but he still might end up dealing with an injury. Let’s not forget that there are plenty of instances of players coming back during games only to miss time afterward.

(Still, it’s a positive sign that he was able to return in the third period. We’ll see.)

The Kings made the Oilers pay dearly for Maroon’s mistakes, pouring three power-play goals on Edmonton during the ensuing major. It still won’t make Doughty feel any better, but they definitely made Edmonton pay for Maroon’s bad hit.

UPDATE:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.