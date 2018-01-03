Glass, Blackhawks outlast Rangers on Rivalry Night

The legend of Jeff Glass continued to grow on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old rookie NHL goalie turned aside 23-of-25 shots for his second win in his third start, a 5-2 win for the Chicago Blackhawks over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Glass’ story is a great one.

The Calgary native finally made his NHL debut on Dec. 29 after spending his professional career in the American Hockey League and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, including a cozy stint in Siberia.

Glass, a 2004 third-round pick by the Ottawa Senators and a famed member of Team Canada’s legendary world junior team, made 42 saves in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers and made another 35 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames two nights later.

It’s a big win for Chicago, who leap-frogged the Colorado Avalanche out of the basement in the Central Division. The Blackhawks hadn’t fared well on their current six-game road trip, coming into Wednesday’s game with a 1-3-1 record.

The Central has been a notoriously tough division to claw back in, so points are as precious as gold in the second half of the season for the Blackhawks, who don’t have a lot of wiggle room left.

The Blackhawks began on the right foot, with Vinnie Hinostroza putting home a feed from Jonathan Toews for a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but it was shortlived.

The Rangers would find their first equalizer of the night before the period was out.

Nick Holden ripped a point shot past Glass two minutes after Hinostroza’s opener. The Rangers did well to cycle the puck down low, and a deft touch by Paul Carey to get it on the stick of Holden gave the latter enough time to pick his spot, low and to the block side on Glass.

Chicago regained the lead through a weird goal in the second period.

Patrick Kane sprung Nick Schmaltz on a partial break, and his initial shot was saved by Lundqvist. But Marc Staal was shoved from behind and into subsequently into the net by Ryan Hartman, hitting the lose puck behind Lundqvist into the goal as he flew into the back of it.

The goal was reviewed and it counted, restoring a 2-1 lead.

As they did in the second frame, New York found an equalizer.

With Brent Seabrook serving two or less for cross-checking, and after Glass fired the puck over the boards for a delay of game call, Mika Zibanejad wired home a one-timer on the ensuing 5-on-3 to tie the game 2-2.

Chicago’s other Patrick — Patrick Sharp — broke the deadlock 2:24 into the third period, firing home a beautiful wrist shot high and over Lundqvist’s glove hand for a 3-2 lead.

Chicago added two empty-netters, one by Jonathan Toews and another by Kane.

Andreas Athanasiou matches NHL record with OT winner (video)

Associated Press
Six seconds doesn’t seem like a long time.

The number of things you can do is six seconds is limited by how short that passage of time really is. But if you Andreas Athanasiou, and three others who came before him, you’ve sorted out how to score an overtime winner in that relatively short span.

Yes, Athanasiou joined the likes of Mats Sundin, David Legwand and Alex Ovechkin on Wednesday night when his marker six seconds into overtime helped his Detroit Red Wings dispatch the hapless Ottawa Senators in lightning-quick fashion.

He barely gave the TV graphics crew enough time to put the score and the time back on the screen. By the time they did, it didn’t matter anymore.

It was the first time in 12 seasons, dating back to Ovechkin in 2006, that the feat had been accomplished.

Now, who is going to score on in five seconds?

Pass or Fail: 2018 NHL All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL announced the captains for the 2018 All-Star Game on Wednesday and also revealed the jerseys that will be worn by the four teams later this month in Tampa.

The three-on-three tournament will see teams captained by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (Metropolitan), Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic), P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators (Central) and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific).

As you’d expect with the game being in Tampa, the jerseys are quite colorful. They’re not bad. Though we’d prefer if they had four jerseys with a retro design of the host city. Imagine the design from the 2004 Stanley Cup Lightning team or these bad boys being souped up for an All-Star Game?

Some more info from the NHL:

• Inspired by the state of Florida, the uniforms create a timeless aesthetic that simultaneously pays homage to the history of the league, while celebrating the city of Tampa Bay, the host city for the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game. Utilizing the primary colors from the host team as a base, the uniforms are centered around the native color palette of black (Central), royal blue (Atlantic), white (Pacific) and grey (Metropolitan), while a custom color treatment featuring the “energy” colors of UV yellow and solar red have been uniquely applied to evoke the warm, vibrant sunset tones and the energy of the Tampa Bay area.

• Creating a more contemporary and sleek aesthetic through bold color blocking, the uniforms are highlighted by a silver metallic film with four die-cut stars, one for each division, that allows the body fabric to show through. Accenting the color palette and jerseys, a custom-designed number font was inspired by the suspension cables of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a Tampa Bay landmark.

• Additional design details include the name of each division (Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan, Pacific) in the back of the collar, along with the All-Star event patch on the right shoulder and corresponding full-color team patch for each player on the left shoulder. Additionally, the NHL Shield crest on the front of the chest has been developed with adizero lightweight materials and kiss-cut silver twill, making the crest more flexible and breathable for the athlete.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

So what do you think of the jerseys?

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks vs. Rangers on NBCSN

Getty Images
Blackhawks

Forwards

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsVinnie Hinostroza

Ryan HartmanNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Patrick Sharp — David Kampf — Alex DeBrincat

Lance BoumaTommy WingelsJohn Hayden

Defenseman

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Connor MurphyBrent Seabrook

Gustav ForslingCody Franson

Starting goalie:  Jeff Glass

NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: The Jeff Glass experience continues vs. Rangers

Rangers

Forwards

J.T. MillerMika ZibanejadMats Zuccarello

Michael GrabnerKevin HayesRick Nash

Jimmy VeseyDavid DesharnaisPavel Buchnevich

Paul CareyBoo NievesJesper Fast

Defenseman

Ryan McDonaghNick Holden

Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk

Brady SkjeiMarc Staal

Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

NHL All-Star Game: Ovechkin, Stamkos, Subban, McDavid voted captains

Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos, P.K. Subban and Connor McDavid will represent the four divisions at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa the weekend of Jan. 27-28.

The four players have led their respective divisions for the entire fan vote, which opened in early December. This is the second straight year that McDavid and Subban have been voted captains.

Ovechkin, now a seven-time All-Star, is the NHL’s current goal scoring leader with 26 and his 43 points have helped the Washington Capitals to the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Stamkos, the hometown favorite, fended off Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Nikita Kucherov in the vote to represent the Atlantic Division in his fifth All-Star Game. Now healthy, he’s been producing all season with 17 goals and 49 points.

Subban, who will participate in his third straight All-Star Game, is second among all NHL defensemen in goals (9) and power play points (14) with the Nashville Predators, who currently sit third in the Central Division. While his Edmonton Oilers are struggling, McDavid is having another fine season with 14 goals and 45 points. This will be his second All-Star appearance.

The NHL will announce the rest of the All-Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The four captains will get to choose the participants in each of the Skills Competition events, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

