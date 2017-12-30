Twitter

Jeff Glass lived his long-awaited dream on Friday

By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2017
Jeff Glass couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after his NHL debut as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

And that’s pretty understandable given where he’s been.

Glass burst onto the scene in the lead up to the 2005 World Junior Championships. He was named Canada’s starting goaltender for that tournament and didn’t disappoint.

Glass did exactly what he was tasked to do, winning all five of the games he played in, including the gold medal game and restored his country back to the summit of junior hockey for the first time since 1997.

The team was full of what would become NHL greats Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, Shea Weber and Ryan Getzlaf all suited up for Canada that year on a team that has the unofficial moniker of Canada’s best ever sent to the world junior tournament.

He was roommates during the tournament with Blackhawks teammate Brent Seabrook.

But while many of his teammates headed directly to the NHL and onto several Stanley Cups and a myriad of other accolades, Glass took a route that took him to the opposites ends of the earth.

“There were a few bleak moments where I didn’t believe it could happen,” Glass told Sportsnet after Friday’s game in Edmonton, just a few hours north of his childhood home in Calgary.

He once played in Siberia, where he told Sportsnet it snowed for 45 days straight. He toiled in the AHL, the ECHL and the KHL for years since being drafted 89th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2005. He was most recently with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, and after an injury to Corey Crawford, was recalled on Wednesday after Crawford was put on injured reserve.

Glass’ journey is a tale of hard work, sticking to it, and waiting for his time to come — all cliches we often take for granted in the sports world. Glass is living proof and a testament that dreams are never dead, just sometimes delayed.

At 32 years old (and 40 days), Glass, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Glass (32 years, 40 days) became the second-oldest goaltender since 1967 to earn a win in his NHL debut.

He stopped 42 shots in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, a game he found out he was starting in at 2 a.m. that morning when the team touched down in Edmonton.

And now he holds saves over arguably the best player in the world, including this welcome-to-the-NHL moment in the first period. He was named, fittingly and deservedly, the game’s first star.

His parents, his wife, and his two-month-old daughter were able to get to the game he never thought would come.

“It’ something I’ve always dreamed of,” Glass said after the game.

It’s a journey, Glass said, that he wouldn’t trade for the world.

“Not for a second, I would not,” he said. “The experience I had overseas was great. On the ice, off the ice, I matured as a person. It really taught me a lot about what’s important to me and what I valued. Where I wanted to be. After spending so much time over there I really wanted to give this one more shot. To prove to myself if I could do it. If there was still something there.”

There was.

And when the Blackhawks take on his hometown Calgary Flames on Sunday, it’s a pretty safe bet that Glass will make start No. 2.

There’s no question that he’s earned it.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Injuries offer challenge while showing depth for the Winnipeg Jets

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2017
WINNIPEG — The equilibrium that existed for the Winnipeg Jets has been rocked over the past few days.

First, there was the six-to-eight week injury to Mark Scheifele, the team’s second-leading scorer, and its best center. And then on Friday night, Brandon Tanev, a winger on the third line, went down in the first period and didn’t return.

He was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Now, Jets fans will be thinking, why is Tanev’s injury being mentioned in the same breath as Scheifele’s? Of course, Tanev doesn’t have anywhere near the same impact that Scheifele does, on the scoresheet or otherwise, but he has played a key role on a very important line for the Jets since early November.

Since Adam Lowry returned from injury in early November, Jets coach Paul Maurice has deployed a line featuring Lowry, Tanev and Andrew Copp. On paper, its the team’s third line, but it’s played a pivotal role.

Lowry’s line with Tanev and Copp had remained untouched until Maurice’s hand was forced on Friday. Maurice has talked at length about how well that line has gelled since it was formed.

Maurice has sent out that line against the NHL’s best since it showed, early on, that it could handle those duties. And it’s had a trickle-down (and up) effect on the team’s forward contingent.

In the past, Maurice and the Jets have relied on its top two lines to handle the brunt of the shutdown work. With that third line pitching in some valuable minutes in that role, it’s freed up the other two lines to do what they do best: score.

The Jets are fourth thus far in goals-for, a testament to their talent, surely, but also their ability to ice a line that’s had a bigger impact that first thought.

With the two injuries, the Jets have had to shuffle the deck now. Mathieu Perreault, who elevated the team’s fourth line into something that resembled a formidable trio, has moved up to the second line. He’s been exceptional at making those around him better, and one of the reasons why he was kept on the fourth line despite playing well above its level.

Early indications seem favourable, even if the lineup has taken quite the jolt.

The Jets beat in the New York Islanders 4-2 on Friday night, playing without Schiefele and most of the game without Tanev. Even with the missing parts, the team seemed to click.

It’s always going to be a tough ask to trudge along without your top center. But it will be interesting to see how the Jets manage without that third line intact.

“Even with all of that movement, there’s still quite a bit of continuity,” Maurice said after Friday’s game.

That’s true, and Maurice pointed out that several of its new line combos have spent time with each other in the past, including Joel Armia playing with Copp and Lowry, which happened with regularity last year.

The Jets might also get a look at perhaps their best prospect in Jack Roslovic. The 20-year-old first-rounder in 2015 has been lighting up the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose, sitting third in AHL scoring with 15 goals and 35 points in 31 games.

Roslovic is envisioned as the heir to the center position on the team’s second line in the future and he’s certainly deserved his opportunity to get some playing time.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Stars and unknowns bolster Blackhawks

By James O'BrienDec 30, 2017
Player of the Night: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Mikael Granlund already got his moment in the sun for his second career hat trick, yet you could reasonably argue that he’s the true player of the night.

There were some other strong nights, with Claude Giroux collecting three assists to help the Flyers win, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ three points in a losing effort, and wins being triggered by two-goal nights from Jack Eichel and Alex Radulov.

It was quite a night, and has been quite a season, for MacKinnon, however. His goal and two assists are joined by a +3 rating and five shots on goal. About the only thing he struggled with was faceoffs (7-12).

His goal was pretty nifty:

MacKinnon now has 43 points in 37 games this season. It’s been a blast to observe an already-strong player breakthrough to a star level.

Highlight of the Night: Patrick Kane‘s delirious overtime game-winner, and Jeff Glass becoming a first-time NHL-winner at age 32.

How slick is this?

And how sweet is this?

Glass, by the way, joins Ed Belfour in an interesting bit of Blackhawks history, to get you primed for factoids. Also:

Factoids

Frans Nielsen continues to pump his teams up during the shootout.

Did You Know: Jaromir Jagr has played a lot of NHL games. Shocking.

Hey, Josh Bailey‘s blossoming can’t be ALL John Tavares, right? The Islanders aren’t complaining either way.

Scores

Sabres 4, Devils 3 (OT)
Senators 5, Blue Jackets 4
Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (SO)
Flyers 5, Lightning 3
Hurricanes 2, Penguins 1
Wild 4, Predators 2
Jets 4, Islanders 2
Stars 4, Blues 2
Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)
Ducks 2, Flames 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Who do you root for in this fight: Ryan Kesler or Matthew Tkachuk?

By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017
One can only guess how many hockey players, fans, and parents have daydreamed about slapping that obnoxious mouthguard out of Matthew Tkachuk‘s mouth. It seems so enticing, too, with that piece of plastic always dangling out of the aggravating sophomore’s mouth.

Similar proportions of hockey people probably want to see Ryan Kesler get punched, too (Ryan Johansen would raise his hand, but he’s in transit), so their Friday fight is a “have your cake and eat it too” moment for many.

The real question is, if you had to choose, which player would you hope would win such a fight? It’s an interesting question for anyone who isn’t a fan of the Anaheim Ducks or Calgary Flames, especially if you don’t leave a blank spot for someone to enter “the meteor” as a write-in candidate.

The Ducks ended up winning the game 2-1.

As a side note, it seems reasonable to assume that Brady Tkachuk enjoyed Friday more than his brother.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Granlund, Dubnyk help Wild tame Predators

By James O'BrienDec 29, 2017
With 2018 not yet upon us, both the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators have much more hockey – and likely, more peaks and valleys – ahead of them.

That said, Friday was much friendlier to the Wild than it was to the Predators:

  • The Wild managed a 4-2 win, pushing them to 20-15-3 on the season and giving them two straight victories.
  • For the second time in his career, Mikael Granlund generated a hat trick. He scored twice early and then iced it with an empty-netter. You could argue Granlund earned it either way, as he was a frequent threat, firing seven shots on goal during this game.
  • Devan Dubnyk is back after missing nine games. He was sharp in his return, stopping 41 out of 43 pucks.
  • Oh, and Bruce Boudreau seems to be OK after getting hit in the noggin with a puck. They need that guy.

This 4-2 loss stings for the Predators. For one thing, they’ll fall behind the Winnipeg Jets (50 points in in 39 games) for the Central Division lead, at least briefly. (The Predators have 49 in 37 games.)

There’s also some concern about Filip Forsberg, who might have been shaken up late in the contest.

The 2017-18 campaign has been a turbulent season for the Wild so far, with injuries and inconsistency plaguing this team. Granlund can relate; he came into this contest with a middling eight goals on the season, with injuries and inconsistency playing roles in his struggles.

Granlund and the Wild seem like they’re making progress toward shaking off these issues, like a puck to Boudreau’s head.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.