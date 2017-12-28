Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights vs. Kings on NBCSN

By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

WATCH THE GAME LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Vegas Golden Knights

Forwards

David PerronErik HaulaJames Neal

Reilly SmithJonathan MarchessaultWilliam Karlsson

Brendan LeipsicCody EakinAlex Tuch

Oscar LindbergPierre-Edouard BellemareTomas Nosek

Defense

Brayden McNabbNate Schmidt

Deryk EngellandShea Theodore

Jon MerrillColin Miller

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Bruins vs. Capitals; Golden Knights vs. Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

Tanner PearsonAnze KopitarDustin Brown

Alex IafalloAdrian KempeTyler Toffoli

Marian GaborikNick ShoreTrevor Lewis

Andy AndreoffTorrey MitchellJonny Brodzinski

Defense

Jake MuzzinDrew Doughty

Kurtis MacDermidAlec Martinez

Derek Forbort — Kevin Gravel

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Capitals end losing streak in 4-3 shootout win over Bruins

By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 10:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

As hot as the Boston Bruins had been as of late, history just wasn’t on their side on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

The Caps earned a 4-3 shootout decision over the Bruins, ending a three-game losing streak while simultaneously putting an end to the Bruins’ five-game heater. And on top of that, the Caps improve their impressive run against the Bruins dating back to 2014 with 12 straight wins.

The record looked like it would fall early on in Thursday’s game as the Bruins jumped out of the gate with a vegenance, scoring twice in 49 seconds inside the first three minutes of the game.

David Backes took advantage of a nice centering feed from Riley Nash to notch his sixth goal in his 12th game this season. Noel Acciari doubled the advantage 49 seconds later, punching in his own rebound after a wrap-around attempt on Braden Holtby.

Bruins forward Danton Heinen continued his fine form as of late, registering his seventh assist and 10th point in his past seven games on Backes’ marker.

The Caps ended a long goal drought just after the mid-way point of the second period as Lars Eller let a wrister go from the high slot, beating Khudobin high over his glove hand.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 24th of the season to move into a tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead and tied the game 2-2 1:36 after Eller’s goal.

But the Bruins would regain the advantage in the third period, with Backes’ second of the night.

Backes has five goals in his past six games now as he continues his solid return from colon surgery at the end of November.

Washington, not to be outdone, came from behind yet again, however, as Brett Connolly‘s backhand went off the skate of Kevan Miller and behind Khudobin for the tying goal at the 11:22 mark of the third.

Nothing separated the two teams after overtime, and Ovechkin put the final mark on the game as the only scorer in the shootout to get the Caps back on track in the win column.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

How will Blackhawks respond to Corey Crawford’s latest injury?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
1 Comment

Anyone wanting to conduct a quick experiment on how a team manages life when they lose one of the best goaltenders in the league can look no further than the Chicago Blackhawks.

Corey Crawford, who sits second in save percentage among goalies who have played more than 20 games (starters, basically), will miss at least a week with a fresh injury to his upper body.

The answer to the headline, judging by Crawford’s stint on the shelf earlier this month, isn’t favorable. When Crawford missed three games with injury, the Blackhawks struggled and lost all three. So it’s not unwise to say that Chicago’s playoff picture could hinge greatly on how the team navigates the latest knock for Crawford.

Crawford has been sensational for the Blackhawks and very much the reason why the Blackhawks are even in the conversation for a playoff spot. Crawford’s importance was underlined when he rattled off five straight wins upon his return from injury earlier this month.

“He means a lot to us,” Quenneville told Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday. “You look around at all the goaltenders in the league, he’s probably had the best year to date. How many goalie wins has he had? More than just a few. So we were talking today, we’re going to need everybody to absorb some responsibility here, do a little more individually, adding up collectively. And that can make us a better team. . . . It’s going to be a great test knowing that this could be our most critical part of the year.”

“Great” probably doesn’t mean fun and fantastic, but rather something that presents a massive challenge to the team teetering on the playoff bubble.

The Blackhawks will have to depend on the undependable Anton Forsberg, who has one win in 11 appearances this season. Forsberg starts on Thursday night as the Blackhawks embark on a four-game road trip that goes through Western Canada before a quick stop in New York next week.

As Quenneville pointed out, the Blackhawks are going to need an uptick in their play to make up for Crawford’s absence.

Jonathan Toews hasn’t recorded a point in his past four games, so that might be a start. Ditto for Alex DeBrincat, who is without a point during the same stretch.

While Crawford’s success has been credited to the loaded team in front of him at times in the past, there’s simply not much room for that argument this season for the two-time Stanley Cup winner. And that means Forsberg is going to have to be solid over the coming days (and maybe weeks) if the Blackhawks want to punch their playoff ticket.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Bruins vs. Capitals on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 28, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

WATCH THE GAME LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Forwards 

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Danton HeinenRiley NashDavid Backes

Jake DeBruskRyan SpoonerAnders Bjork

Tim SchallerSean KuralyNoel Acciari

Defense

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugBrandon Carlo

Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Bruins vs. Capitals; Golden Knights vs. Kings

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson

Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie

Andre BurakovskyLars EllerBrett Connolly

Devante Smith-PellyJay BeagleAlex Chiasson

Defense

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen

Brooks OrpikJohn Carlson

Christian DjoosMadison Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Senators’ gloomy headlines include suspension for Claesson

By James O'BrienDec 28, 2017, 6:13 PM EST
1 Comment

Boston Bruins forward Tim Schaller did his part to make Fredrik Claesson of the Ottawa Senators pay for a hit that hurt Noel Acciari during last night’s win for the B’s. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety weighed in one day later.

The NHL opted to suspend Claesson two games for an illegal hit to the head on Acciari.

You can observe the league’s reasoning for the decision in the video below. Meanwhile, the Schaller – Claesson fight and hit on Acciari can also be seen in the clip above this post’s headline.

Unfortunately for the Senators, this isn’t the only bit of bad press on Thursday.

With four losses in a row and just 30 standings points in 35 games played, Ottawa’s season continues to swirl around the drain. By some measures, they’re dangerously close to digging a hole that’s simply too deep.

Seriously, there really aren’t a lot of happy places to turn to if you root for the Senators, and the longer term doesn’t seem so great, either. (Maybe those assets they gave up to move from Kyle Turris to Matt Duchene would have come in handy, after all?)

Just a lot of ouch.

There is one bright side for the Senators, even if it’s a small silver lining. Their schedule is awfully friendly in the near-term, so maybe they can rally?

Fri, Dec 29 vs Columbus
Sat, Dec 30 vs Boston
Tue, Jan 3 @ Detroit
Thu, Jan 5 vs San Jose
Fri, Jan 6 vs Tampa Bay
Mon, Jan 9 vs Chicago
Tue, Jan 10 @ Toronto
Wed, Jan 18 vs St. Louis
Fri, Jan 20 vs Toronto

That’s seven of their next nine games at home.

Now, it’s fair to argue that home games can be a curse in disguise for a team that’s falling apart and an owner who’s drawing increasing ire from fans. Still, the Senators probably need any little bit of optimism to cling to, so this is a relatively decent burst of sunshine.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.