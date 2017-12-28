Getty Images

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Bruins vs. Capitals; Golden Knights vs. Kings

By Sean LeahyDec 28, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and then the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET. To watch the BOS-WSH game online, click here. For VGK-LA, click here.

Only the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights have a winning streak as long as the Boston Bruins at the moment. Wins in five straight and in 14 out of their last 18 have helped Bruce Cassidy’s charges surge up the Atlantic Division standings and find themselves tied for second with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The key to that streak? Not getting complacent.

“We just need to keep playing the way we have. I think that’s been resulting as wins. You don’t want to get complacent and just satisfied with [the way] things have been lately. I think you want to keep pushing yourself, and that’s what great teams do,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask via NBC Boston. “They always, they don’t take anything for granted. They always push each other, and I think that something, you know, to put some wins together we have to, you know, show that, show everybody that we’re capable of keeping that up for the rest of the season.”

The nightcap will feature a terrific Pacific Division battle between the Golden Knights and Kings. Vegas continued their historic run with a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night, extending their points streak to 10 games.

”Our biggest trait is we’re resilient and don’t give up,” said Golden Knights netminder Malcolm Subban, who made 27 saves. “When a team’s working really hard like we do, it’s tough to generate chances. We’ve been really consistent.”

————

Penguins problems: Letang trade rumors, injuries abound

By James O'BrienDec 28, 2017, 2:14 PM EST
Much like their division rivals in Brooklyn, injuries are really putting a damper on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Wednesday win, and health issues aren’t the only negative headlines plaguing the Penguins.

As he deals with his own injury issues, trade rumblings continue to swirl around struggling star defenseman Kris Letang.

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos and Elliotte Friedman discussed the matter on Hockey Night in Canada recently, while Friedman backed up more of those rumblings in his latest “31 Thoughts” column, somewhat surprisingly discussing a possible move involving Montreal. DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Matt Gajtka backed them up, reporting that a source told him that Letang is “definitely” available on the trade market.

Yikes.

On one hand, Friedman lays out some of the Penguins’ concerns: Letang is costly both in salary and term ($7.25 million cap hit through 2021-22) and has had serious health issues, with not just concussion issues but even stroke symptoms.

Still, it’s not lost on observers that the Penguins would be “selling low” on Letang, a blueliner who’s struggled mightily at times in 2017-18.

Friedman rightly notes that Penguins GM Jim Rutherford isn’t afraid to make big moves, but run this exercise for a moment: try to picture a situation where Pittsburgh gets even close to equal value for Letang. Considering the team wants to take a few more swings at the fence rather than going into any sort of rebuild, it’s tough to imagine that working out well for anyone.

(Even a Letang for picks and prospects situation is very, very troubling.)

It’s all very unsettling, and it’s not the only bit of queasy information for Penguins fans who might just want to celebrate the team’s continued frustration of John Tortorella this afternoon.

The Penguins trotted out an array of injury updates on Thursday, and there’s a lot of bad. Along with Letang being out for Pittsburgh’s next game, Matt Murray won’t be available either, with the only good-ish news being that the goalie is only considered day-to-day. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is considered week-to-week while forward Bryan Ruster is out “longer term,” with both dealing with upper-body injuries.

Considering that Justin Schultz is also on the shelf, the Penguins are once again dealing with a slew of ailments.

Oh yeah, and the Penguins also face tough sledding to make the playoffs; as of today, they trail the Rangers and Islanders (44 points in 37 games) by three points, and the Penguins have played in 38 games. That’s not an insurmountable gap, yet it’s not the happiest situation, either.

You know what would add clouds to an already dour forecast? Making a terrible trade involving Kris Letang. Penguins fans must hope that those rumblings end up being a distant memory in a few months, much like these struggles and injuries.

Bundle up: USA-Canada outdoor game a go at World Juniors

Associated PressDec 28, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bundle up because the world junior hockey championship outdoor game between the United States and Canada is a go on Friday.

Tournament officials gave the go-ahead for the game to be played at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field during a meeting Thursday. USA Hockey and organizing committee official Dave Fischer confirmed the decision in a text to The Associated Press.

The forecast for Friday’s game at 3 p.m. Eastern time calls for temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees (-9 to -6 Celsius). The cold prompted some to wonder if the game might be relocated to Buffalo’s downtown KeyBank Center, where a majority of the 10-nation tournament is being played.

The preliminary round game between the U.S. and Canada will be the first outdoor game played at the international level. The Canadians have won their first two tournament games, while the Americans are 1-0 and face Denmark on Thursday night.

The United States is the defending champion after beating Canada in a shootout in January.

Injuries could be issue for Islanders’ defense

By James O'BrienDec 28, 2017, 1:44 PM EST
Life has generally been smiling on the New York Islanders lately.

On the ice, Mathew Barzal continues to rise as a star, including last night’s overtime-winner. The Isles also won a bid to build a new arena at Belmont Park. Correct or not, both developments make people optimistic about John Tavares sticking around beyond this season, the most important development of them all.

Not every headline is a happy one, though.

The Isles’ defense could be in for some serious challenges going forward, as two important blueliners could be sidelined for some time with injuries.

For one thing, around the holiday break, it was revealed that Calvin de Haan might need to undergo surgery, threatening to end his season. Today brought another unfortunate development, as the Islanders announced that Johnny Boychuk is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders recalled the other Sebastian Aho (139th pick in 2017), a blueliner who’s been quite impressive with 20 points in 29 AHL games so far this season.

That’s the good part: getting a young defenseman an opportunity. It’s tough to spin it too positively beyond that, unless you’re merely not sold on Boychuk and/or de Haan. So far, Boychuk ranks second among Islanders skaters in ice time (20:40) while de Haan comes in fourth (18:44).

To be fair, the two defensemen haven’t been setting the world on fire with those minutes in recent games, so maybe the drop-off won’t actually be so bad for the Islanders.

Still, in a brutally competitive Metropolitan Division, they don’t have a ton of room to stumble.

2017: A Fantasy Hockey Odyssey (PHT Year in Review)

By James O'BrienDec 28, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

You’ve likely read this already if you’re perused some best/worst of 2017 lists, but I’m not breaking rank: these 12 months were often a beatdown for humanity.

Luckily, pop culture, sports, and other distractions responded to the carnage like a bat signal, providing us with precious diversions as the universe crumbles. Fantasy hockey falls in line with that, if you ask me, so let’s look back at 2017, combining hearty portions of 2016-17 and 2017-18 for a kind-hearted retrospective.

This guy, That guy, and everyone else

If you want to look at the two most successful hockey players in the world, you’d probably go Sidney Crosby (Stanley Cup, strong regular seasons, international glories) against Connor McDavid (2016-17’s only 100-point season, freak of nature, plausible future glories).

From a fantasy perspective, it’s about two scorers … but only McDavid makes that duo, if you’re being harsh. And also if you’re ignoring playoff pools, which are denizens of randomness, if you ask a fellow who’s only delved into them a bit.

No, in using NHL.com’s refined results settings, two scorers stand alone during this calendar year (OK, Jan. 1 to today): McDavid and Nikita Kucherov. These are the only two scorers who’ve hit 100-plus points during that span, with the closest contenders stuck at 87 points (John Tavares, Patrick Kane, Blake Wheeler, and Mark Scheifele, with the latter player hopefully being OK as 2018 approaches).

Remarkably, you could very sanely argue that Kucherov’s been better, as goals are tougher to come by than assists, and he’s hit his near-identical mark in three fewer contests:

McDavid in most of 2017: 81 GP, 30 goals, 72 assists, 102 points, 242 shots on goal, +29, somehow just a 39.8 faceoff winning percentage, I felt the need to mention.

Kucherov in most of 2017: 78 GP, 51 goals, 50 assists, 101 points, 279 SOG, +21, eight GWG to McDavid’s six.

Again, no one else even hit 90 points during this span. Remarkable. It stands as another reminder that Kucherov’s brilliance needs to be trumpeted, preferably from a high vantage point, Ricola-style.

These two guys are special, but no longer seemingly aliens

If you drafted Brent Burns and/or Erik Karlsson high heading into 2017-18 (bless your soul and sanity if they were among your top three picks), then you’re well aware that the two seemingly-untouchable defensemen have looked decidedly human this season. Granted, Karlsson is still incredible, but the fantasy returns have been more minimal.

Well, the calendar year numbers back that up. Karlsson and Burns are up their among the four highest defensemen, but they’re joined by Victor Hedman and John Klingberg as the guys who’ve hit 60+ points. Burns leads with 65 (and a ridiculous 307 SOG, more than Kucherov and McDavid, by the way), Hedman has 64, while Klingberg and Karlsson are tied at 62.

When in doubt, draft Swedish defensemen and/or dudes who could pass as Chewbacca.

(Note: Karlsson scored his 62 points in 71 games, so … he’s still possibly a Martian.)

Braden Holtby is the new Martin Brodeur

In case you haven’t poked around Hockey Twitter much, or blogs for that matter, Martin Brodeur isn’t the no-brainer superstar some assume. Well, at least when you compare him to, say, Dominik Hasek. In certain communities, that is.

You see, Brodeur frequently hobbled behind the true elites in terms of save percentage, and many believe that his puck-moving skills didn’t make up that difference.

That said, on the fantasy side, Brodeur was often fried gold.

The all-time wins leader obviously won a lot, and for most of his career, you could count on him to play a ton of games. He’d nab a lot of shutouts, to boot. As unpredictable as netminders can be thanks to the teams in front of them and health breaks and arrests go, Brodeur was as steady – and effective – as you could really ask for.

Holtby is becoming that guy: tons of reps, dependable, very good but maybe not getting mentioned as the cream of the crop as often as, say, Carey Price or Sergei Bobrovsky. It makes perfect sense, then, that he’s unmatched when it comes to wins (though his .920 save percentage speaks for itself.)

Now, I was pumping his tires as the next Henrik Lundqvist earlier but … Henrik Lundqvist still seems like Henrik Lundqvist, so let’s go with The Next Brodeur for now.

Reigning rookies

In 2016-17, Auston Matthews led a crop of outstanding Toronto Maple Leafs youngsters while Patrik Laine looked like the heir apparent to Alex Ovechkin. Jake Guentzel really blossomed during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Matthew Tkachuk annoyed everyone in his path to fantasy glory.

Shockingly, 2017-18 is producing a comparable crop of rookies, to the point that the volume makes it difficult to name everyone.

Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser are both (at least temporarily) altering the trajectories of their teams. Yanni Gourde and Jesper Bratt likely deserve a bit more credit for their teams’ startling improvements. Nico Hischier looks like he’ll live up to being a top pick, while Clayton Keller is making teams kick themselves for passing him up, even for a few picks. Defensemen like Will Butcher, Charlie McAvoy, and Mikhail Sergachev are making splashes of their own.

Rookies are tough to figure in fantasy, what with uncertainty about even staying with the big team and no/little prior NHL numbers to use as a reference. Taking chances on them, only to see them explode, makes the successes so much sweeter, then.

***

So, those are some of the trends and stories that stood out to me in fantasy this year. No end-of-year list is complete without people groaning about choices, however, so share your omissions and opinions in the comments, on Twitter, or via email.

