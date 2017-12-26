NBC

The top 10 shootout goals of 2017 (PHT Year in Review)

By Joey AlfieriDec 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

The shootout is loved by some and hated by others, but it’s one of the few times a player will get a clear opportunity to be creative on the ice during a game.

Hockey players around the world pulled off some incredible shootout moves in 2017, and we’re going to show them some love on PHT.

10. Hunter Olson 

Being able to change direction like this just isn’t fair. You’ve got to feel a little sorry for this high school goaltender:

9. Tye Felhaber vs. Peterborough Petes (Oct. 6)

The Ottawa 67’s forward stick-handled dangerously close to the opposing netminder, but he still managed to score the game-winning goal for his team:

8. Mitch Marner vs. Ottawa Senators (Jan. 21)

After review, we have determined that Marner has some of the best mitts in the league:

7. Grant Valiquette (Feb. 11)

Lakehead’s Grant Valiquette scored a pretty unique shootout goal against the Western Mustangs in Ontario University Hockey action earlier this year. Batting the puck out of mid-air on a shootout attempt is ridiculous:

6. Adam Dixon, Team Canada vs. Korea (Nov. 22)

This behind-the-back goal by Dixon is simply insane:

5. Aleksander Barkov vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 22)

Barkov needed just one hand to make it on to our list. He had multiple shootout goals that could have made our top 10:

4. Rasmus Ristolainen vs. Anaheim Ducks (Mar. 17)

Barkov isn’t the only one that could pull off the old Peter Forsberg-like move. Ristolainen pulled this off in the ninth round of the shootout with his team needing a goal to stay alive:

3. Joonas Donskoi vs. Anaheim Ducks (Nov. 4)

Donskoi is a savage for doing this to Ducks goalie Ryan Miller. You’ve gotta love the reaction on the Sharks bench. Check out the hands on this guy:

2. Nikita Kucherov vs. Buffalo Sabres (Mar. 24)

The fact that Kucherov even dreamed of trying this in a game is ridiculous. It’s different, gutsy and executed to perfection. Sorry Robin Lehner:

1. Olle Lycksell, SweHL Linkopings HC (Dec. 5)

Lycksell, who is a Flyers prospect, totally owned the opposing goaltender with this terrific move. You can watch this one all day:

Parity catching up to Canada at World Junior Championship

Dec 26, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canada has more than one score to settle. The United States has a title to defend. And don’t discount Sweden.

The 10-nation World Junior hockey championship tournament opens in Buffalo on Tuesday with numerous subplots. The most notable involves the question of whether parity is finally catching up to the Canadians.

Bring it on, says Canada manager and two-time world junior gold medalist Joel Bouchard.

”I played in ’93 and ’94, and it was not even close to what it is right now,” Bouchard said.

”Every country is pushing it. And it’s our job to keep bringing the bar higher and higher,” he added. ”We know everybody is looking at us. And that’s good. That’s what you want.”

The landscape has dramatically shifted since 2009, when the Canadians set a world junior record by winning their fifth straight title.

In the eight years since, Canada has won just one gold medal – in 2015 with a team featuring Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

By contrast, the U.S. has won three times, including a 5-4 shootout win over Canada – and in Canada no less – in the championship game in January. Finland has won twice and the Swedes and Russians once each.

No one is discounting Canada’s chances of winning its 17th gold medal this time, especially with a roster stocked with eight first-round NHL draft picks.

And yet, as Russian defenseman and New Jersey Devils prospect Yegor Zaitsev said through an interpreter: ”Canada is not more favored than Russia.”

It’s a trend even Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, who coached Canada to win the 1997 world junior title, couldn’t help but acknowledge.

”On population base alone, the U.S. should take over one day eventually,” Babcock told The Associated Press. ”But I’m going to get my passport and flag out and I’ll be cheering for Canada to get back on track.”

One drawback is Canada’s inability to draw upon the nation’s entire pool of players 20 and younger because the top talent is already competing in the NHL. McDavid, for example, could have represented Canada for two more years, but was instead busy producing at more than a point-a-game pace while winning last season’s NHL MVP honor during his first two years in Edmonton.

USA Hockey is enjoying a golden era by doubling its medal count from five to 10 (four gold, one silver and five bronze) since 2010. The surge reflects a rise of nationwide registration, and attributed to the NHL’s expansion into nontraditional markets such as Arizona, where 2016 No. 1 draft pick Auston Matthews grew up rooting for the Coyotes.

The test for the Americans is becoming the first U.S. team to win consecutive titles, and first nation since Canada’s five-year run to repeat as champions.

”Honestly, I would never say pressure,” U.S. coach Bob Motzko said. ”I would be foolish to waste energy having those feelings. I love the process. I’m more nervous about what we’re going to do at practice tomorrow.”

The Americans’ 23-player roster features seven returnees, and nine first-round picks.

The U.S. is in the same pool as Canada, and the two will meet in international hockey’s first outdoor game, which will be played at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field on Friday.

Sweden might finally be in line to medal after finishing fourth in each of the past three years.

The Swedes’ roster is particularly strong in the back end with three goalies already drafted by NHL teams. The defense features Rasmus Dahlin, a potential No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

”He’s good, but he’s going to have a tough tournament,” coach Tomas Monten said. ”Everyone’s going to be on him. But I think that’s going to create more space for others.”

Sweden got a boost last week when the Buffalo Sabres assigned prospect Alexander Nylander to represent his country for a third consecutive tournament. Nylander finished tied for the world junior lead last year with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games.

The Russians are considered somewhat of an unknown, despite having won medals for seven straight years. That included the 2011 title when the tournament was also held in Buffalo. Russia rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to beat Canada 5-3 in the final.

”The comeback was crazy. And I just felt so proud,” said Russian defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov, who watched the victory on TV. ”And now we’re back here trying to do the same thing.”

The loss marked the third time Canada has settled for silver since 2010, with its other two title-game defeats against the U.S.

This past year’s shootout loss to the Americans still stings for Canada’s returning players.

”There’s no point in trying to avoid it. It’s obviously there,” defenseman Jake Bean said. ”It kind of fills you every day to be on the ice, just make sure you do everything just that much more intensely, that much more focused and just try not to leave it down to a question or a chance.”

Boxing Day 2017: Celebrate with Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip (Audio)

Dec 26, 2017, 10:17 AM EST
Happy Boxing Day, Canada!

NBC Sports created this tribute to its hockey-loving friends from the north. While 2017 has been another eventful year – the 100th for the NHL – it also marks the first in which the entire nation and our hockey world lost a piece of its fabric with the passing of The Tragically Hip’s front man Gord Downie. A great Canadian. A legendary wordsmith. A true fan. But an even better man.

Here’s a handpicked list of favorites as a small token to celebrate a treasured life. Cheers.

1.  At the Hundredth Meridian – The Tragically Hip
2.  Courage – The Tragically Hip
3.  Heaven is a Better Place Today – The Tragically Hip
4.  Fireworks – The Tragically Hip
5.  Locked in the Trunk of a Car – The Tragically Hip
6.  New Orleans is Sinking – The Tragically Hip
7.  Blough at High Dough – The Tragically Hip
8.  Fifty Mission Cap – The Tragically Hip
9.  Wheat Kings – The Tragically Hip
10.  Gift Shop – The Tragically Hip
11.  Scared – The Tragically Hip
12.  My Music at Work – The Tragically Hip
13.  Ahead by a Century – The Tragically Hip
14.  Fully Completely – The Tragically Hip
15.  So Hard Done By – The Tragically Hip
16.  Looking for a Place to Happen – The Tragically Hip
17.  700 Foot Ceiling – The Tragically Hip
18.  Something On – The Tragically Hip
19.  Lake Fever – The Tragically Hip
20.  Nautical Disaster – The Tragically Hip
21.  Little Bones – The Tragically Hip
22.  It’s a Good Life if You Don’t Weaken – The Tragically Hip
23.  Bobcaygeon – The Tragically Hip
24.  A Beautiful Thing – The Tragically Hip
25.  Small Town Bringdown – The Tragically Hip
26.  Thompson Girl – The Tragically Hip
27.  The Dark Canuck – The Tragically Hip
28.  Chancellor – Gord Downie
29.  Machine – The Tragically Hip
30.  Fire in the Hole – The Tragically Hip
31.  The Darkest One – The Tragically Hip
32.  Vancouver Divorce – Gordon Downie
33.  The Hard Canadian – Gordon Downie
34.  The Stranger – Gordon Downie
35.  Canada Geese – Gordon Downie
36.  Christmastime in Toronto – Gordon Downie
37.  Introduce Yourself – Gordon Downie
38.  38 Years Old – The Tragically Hip
39.  Bedtime – Gordon Downie

Cam Atkinson’s season to forget gets even worse

Dec 26, 2017, 9:48 AM EST
The season that’s quickly become one to forget for Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets got even worse as The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reports that the forward suffered a broken foot and will miss 4-6 weeks.

Atkinson will have surgery Tuesday or Wednesday after blocking a Seth Jones shot during Saturday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers. And if you’re keeping track, he now joins Alex Wenneberg, Zach Werenski, Ryan Murray and Brandon Dubinsky out of a Blue Jackets’ lineup that is currently tied with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points, one point behind the division-leading New Jersey Devils.

Let’s take a look at just how much of a nightmare it’s been of late for the 28-year-old Atkinson, who has only six goals and 13 points in 32 games this season:

Nov. 17: Signs seven-year, $40.25 million extention (that’s good!)

Nov. 24: Scores twice in win over Ottawa (that’s good!)

Dec. 9: Watches win over Arizona Coyotes as a healthy scratch (that’s bad!)

Dec. 23: Goalless in 13 games, suffers broken foot blocking shot, out 4-6 weeks. (that’s real bad!)

This all comes one season after Atkinson scored 35 goals and recorded 62 points while helping lead the franchise back to the postseason. Fortunately for the Blue Jackets, they’ve still managed to find success while he and others struggle offensively. Having a healthy Sergei Bobrovsky helps mightily in that area.

————

The 20 best NHL players of 2017 (PHT Year In Review)

Dec 25, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

The new year is on its way so we at PHT have decided to take a look back at the year that was in hockey, from the best bloopers, to the top plays, to the best players.

Come join us.

Today, we take a look at the 20 best players in the NHL in 2017. Keep in mind this ranking only takes into consideration what happened from Jan. 1 until the present. You might agree with the players we have on it, you might disagree. You might yell. In the end, we hope you enjoy it.

So let us start the countdown.

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — Since the start of the new year McDavid is one of just two players to top 100 points in the calendar year, he took home his first MVP award, his first scoring title, and masked an awful lot of flaws on the Edmonton Oilers’ roster. The flu slowed him down earlier this season but he is still making a push for another scoring crown and you probably should not bet against him winning it.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — He has become a truly special player. He is not only starting to pull away in the NHL scoring race this season, he leads the league in total goals (51) and total points (101) since Jan. 1. He has six more goals than any other player in the league during that stretch and is one of just two players (McDavid being the other) to top 90 points.

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — His point totals do not look the way they used to, and given that he is not 25 anymore they probably never will, but he is still a dominant player. In 2017 he secured his second goal-scoring crown and his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy, helping lead the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups.

4. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators — Karlsson is one of the generational talents in the NHL right now and was the driving force behind Ottawa’s stunning run to the Eastern Conference Finals. And he did it while basically playing on one foot for a large part of it. He is one the most impactful defensemen the league has seen in decades.

5. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — If he didn’t do so many borderline (or just plain dirty) things that make so many people hate him he would rightly be viewed as the top player that he has become. Over the past calendar year he is second in the league in goals scored, is a dominant possession player, and with an increased workload has become one of the best all-around players in the NHL.

6. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning — He is sometimes the overlooked superstar on the Tampa Bay roster, usually getting overshadowed by Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. Hedman is a workhorse that plays huge minutes and is a rare combination of shutdown defensive play with gamebreaking offensive ability.

7. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — The Blackhawks’ depth has been decimated the past couple of years and they are not really the powerhouse franchise they were when they were winning the Stanley Cup every other year. Kane has been the driving force behind their offense the past two seasons and is the one constant they have when it comes to production.

8. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets — The Jets have dynamic offense with some outstanding players at the top of their lineup, and Scheifele is becoming one of their best and important ones. He has been one of the NHL’s most productive players for a year now and is just entering what should be his statistical peak for offense.

9. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals — A devastating mix of Selke caliber defense (even if he does not get anywhere near enough attention for it) and elite offensive makes Backstrom one of the game’s best two-way centers and all-around players. Only McDavid has more assists than Backstrom’s 63 since Jan. 1.

10. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets — Arguably the most underrated and underappreciated player currently in the NHL. Like his teammate, Scheifele, Wheeler has been one of the top point producers in the NHL over the past year. He has been a 70-point player for pretty much the past five years and you would never know it given how little attention he gets across the league. Maybe now that the Jets are looking like an improved team he — and Scheifele — will start to get noticed a little more.

11. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks — The Sharks seem to funnel pretty much all of their offense through Burns when he is on the ice, resulting in him being one of the top players in the league when it comes to generating shots on goal. He ended up taking home the Norris Trophy a year ago thanks to his huge season offensively. Like Karlsson, he produces points like a top-line forward from the blue line. A rare talent.

12. John Tavares, New York Islanders — He is one of the most intriguing players in hockey right now given his contract situation and the possibility of him becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer. It is a perfect time for him because he is playing some of the best hockey of his career right now.

13. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets — His playoff struggles are a concern and they have to be rectified if the Blue Jackets are going to be a true Stanley Cup contender, but you also can not ignore what he has done in the regular season where he has been, arguably, the top goaltender in the league.

14. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs — The focal point of the Maple Leafs’ rebuild, Matthews burst onto the NHL scene as a rookie with 40 goals as a 19-year-old and led the NHL in even-strength goals. So far this season he has followed it up by averaging more than a point per game while also posting strong possession numbers. He is going to be a superstar for a long time.

15. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — He had a down year in 2016-17 and that made it easy for people to give up on him as an elite player once again. Fast forward to the first three months of this season and he is scoring goals at a pace like few other players in their early 30s ever have. Still one of the NHL’s must-see players and the owner of one of the most unstoppable shots in the league.

16. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — If he had not missed the first part of 2017 due to injury he almost certainly would have been higher on this list. But what he has done so far this season is remarkable as it is probably some of the best all-around hockey he has ever played in the league.

17. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues — The Blues have proven to be an incredibly deep team so far this season, overcoming a rash of injuries to have one of the best records in the league. Tarasenko is still the straw that stirs the drink in St. Louis. One of the best goal-scorers in the league, Tarasenko is a threat to score 40 every season and is capable of putting the team on his back and single-handedly carrying it when he gets on a roll.

18. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — The argument for ignoring size and just looking at talent and production. Gaudreau was the 2017 Lady Byng winner, his first hardware in the NHL, and has come back this season to be one of the top point producers in the league. On the list of the NHL’s most exciting players Gaudreau is high on the list.

19. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins — He has been the one constant bright spot on the 2017-18 Penguins roster and arguably their best player. That comes after another fantastic playoff run in 2017 that helped the Penguins win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Whatever negative things were said about him in Toronto he has proven to be a classic big-game player.

20. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators — Forsberg had a slow start to the 2016-17 season, only scoring seven goals through his first 36 games into the new year. Once the calendar rolled over everything started to click for him with 25 goals over the next 46 games to end the regular season, another nine in 22 playoff games to help lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final, and already 13 this season in his first 35 games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.