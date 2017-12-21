Matt Duchene is getting tired of being compared to Kyle Turris

Matt Duchene‘s transition to an Ottawa Senators jersey has not gone to plan.
And now, the forward wants people to take a second to think before making comparisons to how he is doing and how Kyle Turris, the other key piece in the three-team deal back on Nov. 5, is getting on in Nashville.
“I didn’t get traded for Turris,” Duchene told the Ottawa Sun on Wednesday.
That’s simply not true. Turris was a key cog in the trade that was dead in the water without his involvement.
“I do not look at it that way, at all,” Duchene told the Sun’s Don Brennan. “He’s a great player, but I think we’re different players, and different situations for sure. Different goals within our respective teams. It’s apples and oranges, I think.”
That might be true, but Duchene and Turris are both expected to produce. One is, one isn’t.
Duchene’s struggles are the only thing that’s distancing himself from Turris.
Since the trade, Turris has four goals and 17 points in 18 games with the Nashville Predators.
Duchene? Two goals and five points in the same number of games.
One of these things is not like the other.
Their respective teams’ records could not be further apart, either.
Nashville has won 14 of their last 18 games since the blockbuster deal and is currently tops in the Central Divsion. Ottawa has lost 13 and is 10 points adrift of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.
It’s just another distraction in a deflating season in Canada’s capital.