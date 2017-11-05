Getty

Report: Avs trade Matt Duchene

By Cam TuckerNov 5, 2017, 6:47 PM EST
We have a blockbuster.

It involves Matt Duchene, and from the early reports, it involves a trio of teams — the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, and Nashville Predators.

Duchene began Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. He played a total of 1:59 and left the ice during the first period, per multiple reports.

Now, according to multiple reports, Duchene has been traded. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Duchene is going to the Senators, while Kyle Turris is on his way to Nashville. Of course, more information on what Colorado received will quickly be filtering through.

After months and months of speculation, rumors he may not report to training camp, and eventually playing in the first 13 games of the season for Colorado despite all the trade talk, the Duchene saga in Colorado is at its apparent end.

John Tavares is unstoppable right now

By Adam GretzNov 5, 2017, 3:53 PM EST
The first month of the NHL season has been highlighted by some big goal numbers and huge individual performances, from Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos in Tampa Bay, to Auston Matthews in Toronto.

One of the quieter — but equally dominant — performances has been turned in by New York Islanders superstar John Tavares over the past couple of weeks as he has taken his play to a completely different level.

When you look at the numbers it’s kind of baffling that we’re not hearing about him more than we already have.

After a slow start to the season that saw him record just three points in his first seven games, Tavares has been an absolute terror for opposing defenses the past two weeks with 14 points in his past six games. That stretch includes five games with at least two points as well as a pair of hat tricks.

That production has him sitting second in the league in goals scored for the season with 12 (just two behind Kucherov) in only 13 games.

But it’s not just the goal-scoring numbers that are standing out for Tavares. Everything he is doing right now across the board is at a new high for his career. He is averaging more shots on goal per game (3.8) than he ever has before, he has a 54 percent Corsi mark that is higher than any other season in his career, and he is significantly boosting the production of every player around him, specifically forwards Anders Lee and Josh Bailey who have seen some significant ice time alongside Tavares in recent games.

Over the past three games alone that trio has been on the ice for nine of the Islanders’ 15 goals during that stretch, while Tavares and Lee were on the ice for a 10th goal (Jordan Eberle was the third player on that goal).

Over the past 16 games one of those three players has scored 16 of the Islanders’ 29 goals.

This just illustrates even further how important it is for the Islanders to get him signed to a new contract extension before he is able to hit the open market on July 1. Tavares is one of the game’s elite offensive players and is capable of putting a team on his back in a way that few other players in the league can.

He looks to continue this scoring surge on Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

How concerned should Maple Leafs be with recent slide?

By Adam GretzNov 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Two weeks into the season the Toronto Maple Leafs were the hottest team in the NHL. They were lighting up the scoreboard, winning games, and looking like they were on the verge of a breakout season that would see their young roster go from a promising team on the rise to a potential Stanley Cup contender.

Things have cooled off considerably in recent weeks.

After their 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a game that probably wasn’t as close as that final score would indicate, the Maple Leafs have now lost six of their past eight games and haven’t always looked great in the process.

Small blip on the radar during a long marathon season, or something that should have Maple Leafs fans a little bit concerned?

When you look at the underlying cause of the recent losses it’s probably more of the former than the latter.

A couple of things to consider about this recent stretch.

Goaltending has crushed them

Starter Frederik Andersen has not had a great start to the season and after Saturday’s loss is carrying an .895 save percentage that is among the worst marks in the NHL. During this recent eight-game stretch he has been even worse with an .891 mark. It would be unfair to put all of the blame on Andersen for the team’s inability to keep the puck out of the net because the team in front of him hasn’t always been great defensively, but the Maple Leafs are paying Andersen more than $5 million per season. They should be able to expect more out of him than what they are getting at the moment.

Their backup, Curtis McElhinney, has only played in two games and already given up eight goals.

If there is something to be optimistic about for the Maple Leafs it’s that Andersen should be better and most likely will be better because his start this season is very similar to what he went through in the first part of the 2016-17 season.

In his first year with the Maple Leafs Andersen had a brutal start to the season and in his first 13 starts was struggling with a .900 save percentage.

He finished the season with a .922 mark in his final 53 appearances. He has struggled for now, but he will not be this bad forever. He may not be a top-tier goalie in the league, but he has a proven track record of being an average to slightly above average goalie. Even that level of play would make a significant difference in the Maple Leafs’ recent fortunes.

Some of their young guys are struggling

The Maple Leafs have an embarrassment of riches at forward with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown leading the way.

So far Matthews is looking like a potential MVP contender and continues to be better than he was originally advertised to be.

During this recent slump the duo of Nylander and Marner has hit a bit of a slump offensively combining for just one goal (Nylander) on 39 shots. Combine that with the fact that veterans Nazem Kadri and James van Riemsdyk have only combined for three of their own on 32 shots and a significant part of the offense is mired in a slump.

This isn’t an uncommon thing during a long season as all players of all skill levels will go through peaks and valleys when it comes to their production.

So here’s where we are with this Maple Leafs team: They are an exciting (sometimes recklessly so) young team that still has some flaws in the defensive end. Right now those flaws are being magnified by some sub-par goaltending and a pretty significant cold streak from some of their top players. Put those two things together and you get a pretty ugly slump that takes away some of the excitement of the team’s fast start. Eventually the goaltending and scoring slump from the likes of Nylander and Marner are going to correct themselves, and when they do the Maple Leafs should be closer to the team we saw in the first two weeks instead of the past two.

The Buzzer: Crawford closes the door, Schenn on a roll

By James O'BrienNov 5, 2017, 1:17 AM EST
Player of the Night: Brayden Schenn

OK, the real player of the night is probably Brock Boeser, who collected a hat trick and an assist in the Canucks’ startling win against the Penguins, but we already covered that here. We might as well spread the wealth, then, right?

The St. Louis Blues continue to get strong work from Jaden Schwartz (three assists) and Alex Pietrangelo (two goals), but Schenn has really been a smash-hit for St. Louis so far. That included Saturday’s 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, when Schenn collected four helpers. This gives Schenn 15 points in as many games with St. Louis.

Maybe we’ll look back at that bold trade as a big win for the Blues?

Honorable mention: Corey Crawford

The degree of difficulty could have been higher, as he old needed to make 24 saves, but Saturday marked consecutive shutouts for Corey Crawford, who’s been dynamite for the Chicago Blackhawks so far this season. They blanked the Minnesota Wild 2-0 on Saturday.

Highlight of the night

Antti Raanta goes from flattened:

To elated as Arizona won in a shootout, which he participated in. Here’s hoping he’s OK, then?

Also, Saturday wasn’t pretty for the Penguins, but this power-play goal sure was:

Factoid of the Night:

Some history for scorers on Canadian teams. Brock Boeser with the Canucks:

Also, Max Pacioretty‘s OT goal and Canadiens history:

Should it have counted, though?

Scores and more:

Golden Knights 5, Senators 4
Blues 6, Maple Leafs 4
Canadiens 5, Jets 4 [OT]
Capitals 3, Bruins 2
Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 [SO]
Rangers 5, Panthers 4 [OT]
Avalanche 5, Flyers 4 [SO]
Stars 5, Sabres 1
Blackhawks 2, Wild 0
Coyotes 2, Hurricanes 1 [SO]
Canucks 4, Penguins 2
Predators 4, Kings 3 [OT]
Sharks 2, Ducks 1 [SO]

Canucks’ kids smoke Crosby, Letang, Penguins

By James O'BrienNov 5, 2017, 1:06 AM EST
With nine points in nine games so far this season, 20-year-old Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser couldn’t keep this up.

It turns out he decided to pick up that pace at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ expense. Boeser generated a hat trick and an assist in the Canucks’ 4-2 win, and he actually probably robbed himself of a fourth goal when he selflessly tried to set someone else up for an empty-netter.

Boeser isn’t the only member of the Canucks’ kids line (does it have an agreed-upon nickname yet?) who stood out on Saturday. Bo Horvat, the more established member, scored a goal and three assists. While Horvat is 22, Sven Baertschi is the grumpy old man of the trio at 25. Baertschi collected a trio of helpers himself.

So, Boeser is now at 13 points, Horvat has 11, and Baertschi also has 11 over 10 games. They were involved in all four of Vancouver’s goals tonight. They’re a huge part of the Canucks improving to 7-4-2, while Jacob Markstrom helped to curb the Penguins’ push to get back into the game.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this dominant performance was that it came against stars like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang:

This continues a passing of the torch in Vancouver, as consider this: Daniel and Henrik Sedin received less than 10 minutes of ice time apiece on Saturday. This was all-youth, and a brave decision by head coach Travis Green, who seems to be accelerating the Canucks’ ascent toward credibility.

Now at 8-6-2, you could see Crosby’s frustration, and not just due to a missed call late in the game. The Penguins mercifully end a five-game road trip with a 1-3-1 record.

Speaking of being on the road a lot, the Canucks will face a serious test this month. Vancouver will deal with 10 of its next 14 games away from home:

Mon, Nov 6 vs Detroit
Tue, Nov 7 @ Calgary
Thu, Nov 9 @ Anaheim
Sat, Nov 11 @ San Jose
Tue, Nov 14 @ Los Angeles
Thu, Nov 16 vs Vegas
Sat, Nov 18 vs St. Louis
Tue, Nov 21 @ Philadelphia
Wed, Nov 22 @ Pittsburgh
Fri, Nov 24 @ New Jersey
Sun, Nov 26 @ NY Rangers
Tue, Nov 28 @ NY Islanders
Thu, Nov 30 @ Nashville

The Canucks are off to a shockingly solid start, but we’ll get an even better idea of this team through that run.

Nights like these might be frustrating for the Penguins and a beautiful one for the Canucks, particularly their rising top trio of forwards. Time will tell if Vancouver can keep it going and if Pittsburgh can shrug off these early peaks and valleys.

Besides, it’s a long season, so Penguins fans should enjoy some comic relief:

