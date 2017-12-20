The Buzzer: Shea like butter, freakouts, losing efforts

Players of the Night
- Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have been quite the story, and the remarkable thing is that it isn’t all just smoke and mirrors.
Still, this stuff is more fun when there’s some magic happening, so file this moment under it. Theodore already had three assists on Tuesday, but his lone goal ended this game in regulation with about three seconds remaining. Consider this the highlight of the night, at least with Dmitry Orlov‘s deke masterpiece already covered in this post.
(Note: That’s basically how I score half of my goals in “NHL 18.”)
- Thomas Vanek, Vancouver Canucks.
There’s been a rash of high-scoring players in defeat lately; add Vanek’s name to that growing list. The aging winger collected a hat trick and an assist, yet those four points weren’t enough for a win or even a charity point. At least Vanek got the 10th hat trick of his career.
- Mitch Marner collected a goal and three assists himself for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Read more about that win here.
- There are some honorable mentions for player of the night: Andre Burakovsky scored two goals (including the OT-clincher) and an assist to help Washington win. Both Dylan Larkin and Henrik Zetterberg generated three-assist nights for Detroit in a victory. Eric Staal‘s two goals and one assist helped the Wild rally against the Senators.
Odd stuff
Is … Marc Crawford OK?
Wes McCauley: a little weird.
Factoids
Speaking of strong play in defeat, consider Erik Karlsson, who hopefully escaped Crawford’s spit and wrath:
Earlier today, PHT discussed John Tavares possibly sticking with the Islanders, in part because of a reported deal for a new arena. The other part: improved help around him, headlined by the likes of Josh Bailey?
Scores
Maple Leafs 8, Hurricanes 1
Red Wings 6, Islanders 3
Rangers 4, Ducks 1
Wild 6, Senators 4
Bruins 3, Sabres 0
Jets 6, Predators 4
Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)
Panthers 3, Coyotes 2
Canadiens 7, Canucks 5
Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3
