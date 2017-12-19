Video: Dmitry Orlov’s dastardly dangle should not be possible

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:31 PM EST
Moments like these make you wonder why Dmitry Orlov doesn’t score more often.

The moves he puts on the Dallas Stars in the above goal border on obscene. First, he befuddles his opponents with a deke straight out of “NHL 18” – one that you’d probably complain would never happen in real life, possibly with more colorful language – and then he beats a helpless Ben Bishop by roofing the puck.

It’s legitimately one of those goals you’ll probably want to start, restart, and rewatch over and over again. That’s especially true if you’re a fan of the Washington Capitals, who are currently tied 2-2 with the Stars.

Somehow, Orlov only came into tonight with three goals and 11 points. His fourth tally of 2017-18 will be tough to top.

Give Alex Chiasson credit for trying.

James O'Brien

Abdelkader fined, not suspended, for spearing Mayfield below the belt

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:43 PM EST
The NHL decided what to do about Justin Abdelkader‘s Tuesday infraction, and whether you agree with the decision or not, they didn’t take long to make that choice.

The Department of Player Safety handed Abdelkader a $5K fine for spearing Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders. That infraction took place during Tuesday’s 6-3 win for the Red Wings, so that’s about as quick a turnaround as you can ask for (Abdelkader will not be suspended).

Video or a GIF of the infraction is not yet available, but will be added to this post if it surfaces soon.

As you may notice from this post’s main image from Getty, there is some photographic evidence of the moment, and it’s one of many accounts that indicate that the spear connected below the belt.

Here’s a personal favorite description:

Anyway, it stood as a minor penalty during the game and also cost Abdelkader a fine. Was that the right call by the league or should Abdelkader be suspended? Or, should it have stopped as a penalty, with a fine being excessive?

James O'Brien

Bruins blank Buffalo, keep heat on Leafs

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:17 PM EST
Look, it’s still December, so the Bruins would be getting ahead of themselves if they’re already thinking about playoff seeding.

Let’s look ahead a little bit for them, then: with the way things are looking in the Atlantic Division, it seems like the Tampa Bay Lightning might be untouchable on the top, but then the second seed may very well come down to Boston or their buddies, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(That’s not to discount everyone else, particularly not their best buddies in the Montreal Canadiens.)

With that in mind, a round of home-ice advantage isn’t an outrageous goal for the Bruins to shoot for. At minimum, they’re putting themselves in a good position to gain a playoff spot without sweating things into the end of the regular season, so nights like these could help.

Also helpful: a backup goalie who’s playing more like a 1A/1B, as Anton Khudobin continued his solid play with a 36-save shutout of the Buffalo Sabres, as the Bruins won 3-0.

That margin of victory was far smaller than the scoreboard would indicate, as Boston tacked on two empty-net goals at the end. Instead, Jake DeBrusk‘s Gatorade-launching, fantastic snipe was the only goal of the game where a netminder was actually in place.

Impressive. Also impressive: the Bruins lately, as they’re 5-1-1 in their last seven games. They’ve also been strong in a broader sense, as they’re now 17-10-5; consider how much dimmer things looked for the B’s on Nov. 15, when they fell to 6-7-4.

Again, the Bruins have a shot at surpassing the Maple Leafs, at least eventually. Here’s where the Atlantic’s second and third seeds stand after each squad won on Tuesday:

Maple Leafs: 21-13-1, 43 points in 35 games

Bruins: 17-10-5, 39 points in 32 games

Yes, Toronto has a four-point lead against Boston, but the Bruins hold three games in hand. As this post notes, the Maple Leafs face a harsh end to December, so it’s possible that the gap could really narrow as 2018 rapidly approaches.

From the Sabres’ perspective, this was a solid all-around effort, as the Bruins rarely got anything easily (aside from a near-own-goal, as Zach Bogosian has to feel pleased to avoid the wrath of Robin Lehner, narrowly). Still, they fell short once again, adding frustration to a consistently frustrating 2017-18 campaign.

James O'Brien

Could Islanders’ new arena entice Tavares to re-sign?

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 8:54 PM EST
Everything’s been coming up Milhouse for the New York Islanders lately.

They improved to 18-12-3 on the season by beating the Kings 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, and hope to continue their five-game homestand with a win against the Red Wings tonight. Their offense looks especially deadly lately, with Mathew BarzalJordan Eberle providing potent support to the dangerous line of John Tavares, Josh Bailey, and Anders Lee.

Chances are, when things are going well for the Islanders, Tavares is in the middle of it … but it still must feel great for the star to feel like he doesn’t have to do it all.

Speaking of Tavares, one could barely get out word about the Islanders reportedly winning a bid for a new arena at Belmont Park before people wondered if this means that number 91 will re-sign with the franchise.

So, will he?

As you can see in the video above, the arena development and improved support make Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones feel a lot better about Tavares re-signing with the Islanders after recent developments. Just like with everyone basically outside of Tavares’ inner circle, the best we can still do is merely guess.

But perhaps this is a good excuse to ponder the rise in Isles around Tavares.

In the interest of brevity, we’ll limit this to Tavares’ linemates, but do note that Barzal (29 points in 33 games) and Eberle (24 points in 33 GP) have been effective, too.

Tavares himself: 40 points in 33 GP coming into tonight, +4 rating. He has a chance to best his current career-highs of 38 goals and 86 points from 2014-15, as Tavares has already connected for 19 tallies.

Josh Bailey: As the ninth pick of the 2008 NHL Draft, it’s been an up-and-down development for Bailey. Some Islanders execs and fans might greet his breakthrough with an uttering of “finally.”

Either way, it’s remarkable that Bailey came into Tuesday with 40 points in 33 games, just like Tavares (though Bailey has been more of a distributor with nine goals and 31 assists).

Bailey actually already has a goal and an assist so far tonight, so with 42 points and counting, he’s already enjoyed the second-most-productive season of his career, with only 2016-17’s 56 topping that.

To some extent, it’s surprising that Bailey is finally truly putting it all together after it seemed like he might drift off to journeyman status if a few more middling seasons came. Now about the worst thing you could say about Bailey is that he’s benefiting from Tavares’ presence. (Duh.)

Anders Lee: Much like Bailey, Lee really blew up last season, scoring 34 goals and 52 points in 2016-17.

Lee is keeping his sniping ways going, as he came into Tuesday with 20 goals and added at least one tonight.

While Tavares and Bailey were blue-chip prospects who went early in their respective first rounds, Lee stands as a nice steal by the Isles, as we was selected in the sixth round (152nd overall) in 2009. He’s already in the middle of his third 20+ goal season, serving as a big body who can finish scoring chances for this line.

***

Things have really been picking up for the Islanders, in a large part because this top line doesn’t need to score virtually every goal. Still, make no mistake about it, this trio seems primed to be a headache for opponents on a daily basis.

If everything works out, that combination will be available for the Isles in 2018-19 and beyond.

James O'Brien

Maple Leafs needed just this: 8-1 beatdown of Hurricanes

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 7:51 PM EST
If you take a quick look at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ treacherous December schedule, Tuesday was the perfect opportunity to get a much-needed win.

Sometimes the obvious thing is still important, so the Maple Leafs have to be pleased to end a three-game losing streak in an emphatic way, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1. They had just closed off a three-game road trip, and today’s game in Toronto marks their last home date until 2018 begins.

There were some notable goals, both from the perspective of franchise history:

And also closing off personal slumps, as Mitch Marner scored his first goal since Nov. 11:

Not a bad way for the Maple Leafs to celebrate their 100th anniversary, eh?

Again, the road ahead looks like it will be pretty bumpy, at least to end the calendar year:

Wed, Dec 20 @ Columbus
Sat, Dec 23 @ NY Rangers
Thu, Dec 28 @ Arizona
Fri, Dec 29 @ Colorado
Sun, Dec 31 @ Vegas

On the bright side, 2018 could start with a burst of positive energy, as the Maple Leafs will begin January with a six-game homestand.

So, getting a win like they managed today could be quite helpful. That’s especially true if this is a confidence-booster that they’ll carry into this upcoming road trip, rather than a palate cleanser at home between two stretches heavy on defeat.

As it stands, the Buds are in a solid spot, as they’re in a strong position to grab either the second or third seed in the flawed Atlantic Division. To some extent, this is all about building up a buffer in case the team hits a more serious lull, or gaining some experience in tough situations and, ideally, taking the next step as a rising team.

One win or loss is only so important during an 82-game season, but today’s victory against the Hurricanes was a notable one nonetheless.

Now, as a bonus: here’s a weird photo from the game, via Getty.

via Getty

James O'Brien