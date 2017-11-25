Sportsnet

Alex Ovechkin delivers memorable night for young cancer survivor (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 25, 2017, 11:43 PM EST
Alex Ovechkin made a promise before Saturday night’s game. He told 13-year-old Alex Luey that if he scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he would try and find him in the Air Canada Centre crowd.

Luey beat osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and had a wish to meet Ovechkin, his favorite hockey player. He got that chance thanks to Sportsnet’s “Hometown Hockey,” which surprised him last month with a video message from the Capitals captain. In it, Ovechkin told him he couldn’t wait to see him when Washington was in town to face the Maple Leafs.

Fast forward to Saturday with the occasion being the Maple Leafs’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Luey was on the Capitals bench for warmups and read out the starting lineup inside the team’s dressing room. Ovechkin then delivered two gifts in the first period with a pair of goals. He capped off the night with an empty-netter to seal the win and complete his 20th career hat trick and bring Luey and his family to tears.

“I said if I’m going to score a goal, it’s going to be for him,” Ovechkin said afterward. “After my first goal, I tried to look in the stands. He tell me where he’s going to sit, but I couldn’t see him.”

The memories didn’t stop there for Luey, who was also given Ovechkin signed gloves, helmet and a stick. Inside the Capitals room again after the game, goaltender Philipp Grubauer presented him with their player of the game award to a standing ovation.

That’s a memory that will last a lifetime for both Luey and his family, and Ovechkin.

Price is right in return from injury

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 10:45 PM EST
Do you think the Montreal Canadiens missed Carey Price?

Price, who returned to the crease on Saturday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, shut out the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-0 win.

Price looked like his usual, stopping all 36 shots that came his way, but the Canadiens were playing the struggling Sabres, who have lost eight of their past 10 and sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference with a 6-14-4 record.

Price’s solid effort helped the Canadiens stop a five-game losing skid. The Canadiens, despite their early-season blunders, are five points back of a wild-card spot in the East.

Truth be told, Price hadn’t been very good before he got injured. He came into the night sporting a forgettable 3-7-0 record with an equally poor .877 save percentage (that save percentage took a healthy bump to .890 on Saturday.)

With one of the worst team save percentages in the NHL, having Price return to form would likely do wonders in Montreal. He’s facing a large amount of pressure, as PHT’s James O’Brien points out, and needs to lead the charge if the Canadiens want to have any hope of turning their season around.

Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 9:35 PM EST
Alex Ovechkin likes record books, presumably because he likes re-writing them with his name all over the place.

The Washington Capitals captain had two goals through two periods against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his 574rd and 575th, which moved Ovechkin from beside Mike Bossy in a tie for 21st place, into sole possession of the spot on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Update: Ovechkin added an empty-net for his 20th career hat trick, tying him with Pavel Bure for most ever by a Russian-born player.

The goal to take sole possession was vintage Ovi, complete with booing fans as a soundtrack:

And here is his second goal of the game, also vintage Ovi:

With the hat trick, Ovechkin moved himself to within a goal of a tie for 20th with Mark Recchi, who sits in the 20th spot with 577 career goals.

The goal scoring is pretty incredible in its own right, Ovechkin has four markers in his past three games, and then this little nugget popped up on Twitter:

That’s insane.

But wait, there’s more:

Isn’t hockey fun?

Jets fans set up GoFundMe after Chiarot fine

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 8:51 PM EST
Winnipeg Jets fans are having a bit of fun (again) at the expense of Corey Perry, who was on the receiving end of a butt-end to the face on Friday.

Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot was the culprit in the second period of a 4-1 Winnipeg win against the Ducks. Chiarot got his hands up in Perry’s grill and, along with it, the butt-end of his stick.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety deemed it to be a no-no and fined Chiarot as much as they could under the current collective bargaining agreement, just under $3,500. 

Ducks fans, of course, weren’t too pleased that Perry’s face needed many stitches to repair the wound, which can be seen here:

For Winnipeg fans, Chiarot was doing God’s work. And now those same fans are trying to use the incident to spread some love.

A GoFundMe to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined has been set up, with donations going to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local charity in Winnipeg that provides food hampers and toys for children to those less fortunate during the holiday season.

A great man by the name of Ben Chiarot butt ended Corey Perry the other night. He was fined $3763.44 and I am looking to collect that amount and donate it to the Christmas Cheer Board in Ben’s name. This way almost everyone wins in this “tragedy.”

Hilariously, the GoFundMe has raised nearly half its goal amount of $3763.44 from 75 people in five hours (at the time of this blog post.)

Perry’s history with the Jets and its fans goes back some years.

During the playoffs during the 2014-15 season, Jets fans, forever unhappy with Perry and his perceived antics, chanted ‘Katy Perry, Katy Perry’ periodically. Perry, of course, would have the last laugh in that series as the Jets were swept out of the playoffs in four games by the Ducks.

Last season, Perry drew the ire of Jets fans once again after this slash to the hand of Mathieu Perreault:

Perreault missed four games because of a broken finger.

Saad leads Blackhawks’ first-period barrage

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 8:25 PM EST
Brandon Saad isn’t feeling so sad anymore.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward had just one goal in 15 games entering Saturday night’s action, part of an unfortunate group of Blackhawks who have scored very little lately.

Some quick math boils down to roughly $26 million being made across those seven contracts this season. That’s a combined 116 games, including tonight’s contest, and a grand total of six goals, also including tonight, from one-third of the Blackhawks gameday roster.

Saad appeared to be a man on a mission in the first period. He had four shots on goal in his first two shifts and scored late in the period on his sixth shot. Just for some lucky good measure, Saad finished the period with seven shots. The Blackhawks finished with 17 shots on goal and 30 shot attempts.

Someone wanted the monkey off their back in a bad, bad way. And those seven shots in one period are the most since 2008, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

If Saad continues this pace, he’d smash the team record for most shots on goal in a game.

Meanwhile, Sharp, looking to end a 15-game goal-less drought, was having no such luck around the Panthers net in the first period.

Not the sharpest pole vault attempt ever conceived.

