Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 9:35 PM EST
Alex Ovechkin likes record books, presumably because he likes re-writing them with his name all over the place.

The Washington Capitals captain had two goals through two periods against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his 574rd and 575th, which moved Ovechkin from beside Mike Bossy in a tie for 21st place, into sole possession of the spot on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Update: Ovechkin added an empty-net for his 20th career hat trick, tying him with Pavel Bure for most ever by a Russian-born player.

The goal to take sole possession was vintage Ovi, complete with booing fans as a soundtrack:

And here is his second goal of the game, also vintage Ovi:

With the hat trick, Ovechkin moved himself to within a goal of a tie for 20th with Mark Recchi, who sits in the 20th spot with 577 career goals.

The goal scoring is pretty incredible in its own right, Ovechkin has four markers in his past three games, and then this little nugget popped up on Twitter:

That’s insane.

But wait, there’s more:

Isn’t hockey fun?

Jets fans set up GoFundMe after Chiarot fine

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 8:51 PM EST
Winnipeg Jets fans are having a bit of fun (again) at the expense of Corey Perry, who was on the receiving end of a butt-end to the face on Friday.

Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot was the culprit in the second period of a 4-1 Winnipeg win against the Ducks. Chiarot got his hands up in Perry’s grill and, along with it, the butt-end of his stick.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety deemed it to be a no-no and fined Chiarot as much as they could under the current collective bargaining agreement, just under $3,500. 

Ducks fans, of course, weren’t too pleased that Perry’s face needed many stitches to repair the wound, which can be seen here:

For Winnipeg fans, Chiarot was doing God’s work. And now those same fans are trying to use the incident to spread some love.

A GoFundMe to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined has been set up, with donations going to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local charity in Winnipeg that provides food hampers and toys for children to those less fortunate during the holiday season.

A great man by the name of Ben Chiarot butt ended Corey Perry the other night. He was fined $3763.44 and I am looking to collect that amount and donate it to the Christmas Cheer Board in Ben’s name. This way almost everyone wins in this “tragedy.”

Hilariously, the GoFundMe has raised nearly half its goal amount of $3763.44 from 75 people in five hours (at the time of this blog post.)

Perry’s history with the Jets and its fans goes back some years.

During the playoffs during the 2014-15 season, Jets fans, forever unhappy with Perry and his perceived antics, chanted ‘Katy Perry, Katy Perry’ periodically. Perry, of course, would have the last laugh in that series as the Jets were swept out of the playoffs in four games by the Ducks.

Last season, Perry drew the ire of Jets fans once again after this slash to the hand of Mathieu Perreault:

Perreault missed four games because of a broken finger.

Saad leads Blackhawks’ first-period barrage

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 8:25 PM EST
Brandon Saad isn’t feeling so sad anymore.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward had just one goal in 15 games entering Saturday night’s action, part of an unfortunate group of Blackhawks who have scored very little lately.

Some quick math boils down to roughly $26 million being made across those seven contracts this season. That’s a combined 116 games, including tonight’s contest, and a grand total of six goals, also including tonight, from one-third of the Blackhawks gameday roster.

Saad appeared to be a man on a mission in the first period. He had four shots on goal in his first two shifts and scored late in the period on his sixth shot. Just for some lucky good measure, Saad finished the period with seven shots. The Blackhawks finished with 17 shots on goal and 30 shot attempts.

Someone wanted the monkey off their back in a bad, bad way. And those seven shots in one period are the most since 2008, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

If Saad continues this pace, he’d smash the team record for most shots on goal in a game.

Meanwhile, Sharp, looking to end a 15-game goal-less drought, was having no such luck around the Panthers net in the first period.

Not the sharpest pole vault attempt ever conceived.

Jets’ Byfuglien still looking for No. 1

By Scott BilleckNov 25, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
1 Comment

Dustin Byfuglien looks to be pissed off in more ways than one these days.

After a slow start to the season in the physical department (and in his game overall), the Winnipeg Jets heavyweight defenseman regained his train-wreck-causing self over the past week, putting his signature beating on some unfortunate souls that drifted into his path of destruction.

Exhibit A: Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl:

Exhibit B: Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal:

Even his own teammates aren’t safe from the carnage.

In his obliteration of Weal in the above clip, you can see Jets forward Kyle Connor becoming an innocent victim of the collateral damage.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler made mention of Big Buff’s angered demeanour during their homestand last week, and as they say in Winnipeg: angry Buff is the best Buff.

Indeed, but since Byfuglien arrived in Winnipeg with the rest of the former Atlanta Thrashers in 2011, fans have also seen the other side of his game – a productive one.

At the moment, however, all fans want for Christmas is Byfuglien to find the back of the net.

This season, goal-scoring has been non-existent from the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Minnesota native, who has chipped in for 10 assists in 20 games.

It took Brent Burns 21 games to score his first goal of the season for the San Jose Sharks, a marker that came — mercifully for the man who has scored 56 goals over the past two seasons — on Friday night.

Byfuglien plays in his 21st game of the season on Saturday night, ironically against Burns’ Sharks in San Jose. Perhaps Santa will come a month early.

Byfuglien has had no shortage of chances recent with 16 shots in this past four games and nearly scored twice in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Fair warning to Santa: you don’t want to piss off Dustin Byfuglien.

Price returns for Habs with huge pressure, little room for error

By James O'BrienNov 25, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
5 Comments

For those who sit in the “this is what you signed up for” camp, you probably won’t feel a ton of sympathy for Carey Price tonight.

Whatever way you slice it, this is a high-pressure situation, though. Price has been sidelined with injury issues since Nov. 2, and the Montreal Canadiens’ playoff hopes continue to wobble, as they’re currently mired in a five-game losing streak.

Across the ice from Price will be a Buffalo Sabres team that’s become experts in frustration. They’re fighting through plenty of their own, and they’ve seen it in their opponents as well, with Friday’s 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers standing as a strong example.

Any team with high expectations and an 8-12-3 record is going to feel some heat, but the mercury really rises in a place like Montreal. That’s especially true when people are growing increasingly antsy about a “minor” injury that eventually cost Price weeks of play.

You could say things have gotten a little weird.

Even so, Price had to sit this time out. Something clearly wasn’t right, and one can speculate that health issues limited the big, talented goalie early in 2017-18.

Price, 30, began the year with an ugly 3-7-1 record and deeply troubling individual stats (3.77 GAA, .877 save percentage). The Canadiens themselves would probably admit off the record that they expect Price’s huge contract extension to look bad in the future, but it’s not great when things are so tense before his $10.5 million cap hit even kicks in.

The Habs are already in a deep hole, and Price won’t have a ton of time to shake off the rust. Plenty of eyes will be on him tonight and going forward.

Headlines like these might shake you a bit:

