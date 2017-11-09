Sharks can’t stop Lightning top line, either (The Buzzer)

Line of the night/season: Vladislav Namestnikov – Steven Stamkos – Nikita Kucherov
Holy smokes, that Tampa Bay Lightning top line is on fire. Actually, is there something hotter than fire? What’s the temperature of lightning?
Anyway, the San Jose Sharks had no answer for the Lightning’s top line on Wednesday, as that trio powered a 5-1 laugher. Namestnikov grabbed some of the spotlight with two goals and an assist, but Kucherov and Stamkos remain the show-stealers.
With a goal and two assists, Kucherov padded his Maurice Richard edge, as he now has 15 goals in 16 games. In this age, if people can make “50 goals in 50 games” references without snickering, you’re accomplishing something special. The budding superstar now has 26 points in 2017-18.
Stamkos grabbed three assists, continuing his metamorphosis to a taller Martin St. Louis. Stamkos now has 21 assists and 28 points, putting him in the Art Ross lead.
(Do you think those two agreed to split the NHL’s biggest individual awards coming into the season? Hockey doesn’t get quite that Lebron James allegedly plotting the decision years in advance-ish, does it? Anyway, Namestnikov has 17 points on the season in his own right, which is impressive for most humans.)
Highlights of the Night:
Let’s plunk the highlights of the Lightning drubbing the Sharks as sort of a montage pick.
Again, this Pavel Buchnevich goal from the Rangers’ 4-2 win against the Bruins was something else, too:
Factoids of the Night:
Patrick Marleau helped the Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild, and in doing so passed NBC’s own Jeremy Roenick in career goals:
… The Leafs needed all the help they could get, considering how much they depend on an absent Auston Matthews, whose injury status remains murky.
One more Stamkos bit, and this came after he notched his 20th assist of the season, so he added another before the night was over:
Scores and more
—
