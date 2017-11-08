Red-hot Rangers within range of Metro lead after beating Bruins

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 11:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

As of Oct. 19, the New York Rangers were spinning out of control at 1-5-2. As of tonight, they’re two points behind the Penguins for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Riding a hot first period from youngsters Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Vesey, the Rangers maintained a 3-1 lead to an eventual 4-2 win against the Boston Bruins. The B’s made things interesting for some time in the third, but New York won, giving the Rangers an impressive five-game winning streak.

They’ve also won six of eight, moving to 8-7-2 on the season.

The good news is that they’re now in the thick of things in the Metro. The bad news is that, even with this hot streak, they still have a lot of work to do:

Metro standings as of Wednesday night

Penguins: 9-6-2, 20 points, 17 games played
Devils: 9-4-1, 19 pts., 14 GP
Blue Jackets: 9-6-1-, 19 pts., 16 GP
Islanders: 8-5-2, 18 pts., 15 GP
Rangers: 8-7-2, 18 pts., 17 GP
Capitals: 8-7-1, 17 pts., 16 GP
Flyers: 7-6-2, 16 pts., 15 GP
Hurricanes: 5-5-3, 13 pts., 13 GP

So, yes, the Rangers are in the mix, and with some other Metro teams stumbling, things are looking up. At the same time, you can see that things are very tight. One can’t count Carolina out, as while the Canes are five points behind the Rangers, they have played four fewer games.

(The Rangers have also played 12 of 17 games at home so far.)

Regardless, the Rangers end the night in the East’s final wild card spot, which stands as a pretty startling turnaround when you consider how dire things looked mere weeks ago.

Looking at this five-game winning streak, the Rangers have simply found different ways to win. Their power play has been hot some nights, as they’ve scored six times on the man advantage during this run, with three of those PPGs coming against Columbus. This time around, the Rangers didn’t need their power play, going 0-for-1 in that regard.

On other nights, the Rangers needed to grind out overtime wins and rally from a tough deficit against Vegas. In this case, the defense-challenged group showed that they could protect a lead, even one that they built early on.

That has to be a promising sign for Alain Vigneault, Henrik Lundqvist & Co., even if the Bruins are dealing with some serious injury issues. Credit Boston for a strong push late in this game, but this team obviously needs some supplementary scoring beyond Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, the source of their two goals. (Maybe they need to work the trade market?)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 10:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

The San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning don’t meet often enough to really build a hateful rivalry, but each teams boast collections of talent that should make Wednesday’s meeting a lot of fun.

The Lightning come in with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos riding high as possibly the hottest one-two punch in the NHL. Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, and the Sharks bring plenty of starpower to the table in their own right.

Tampa Bay won’t sneak up on anyone with its 11-2-2 record, including a 6-1-1 mark in the past eight games. The Sharks are heating up in their own right, bringing a four-game winning streak (as well as victories in five of six) into this one.

You can watch the game on NBCSN, online, and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

For a detailed preview, read this.

McKenzie: What Rangers, Bruins want to trade for

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
1 Comment

With the Matt Duchene trade taken care of, could the Boston Bruins or New York Rangers make some moves of their own?

Hockey insider Bob McKenzie discussed what the Rangers and Bruins would look for on the trade market in the video above, and if nothing else, it seems like both teams want to make additions.

McKenzie notes that the Rangers were in on discussions regarding Duchene, but the asking price – which might have required brilliant young defenseman Brady Skjei going the other way – was far too rich for their liking.

Now that the Rangers are on a bit of a roll, McKenzie believes that any “rebuild” talk is put on hold. Instead, New York is hoping to add in immediate ways rather than planning for the longer-term future.

[The argument for a rebuild in New York]

The Bruins are open to a wide variety of possibilities to try to improve their team, according to McKenzie. Boston would like to improve at both forward and/or defense, and they’d be willing to do a player-for-player move or trade away prospects/picks. So just about anything.

At the same time, McKenzie notes that management would also like to get a better idea of what the Bruins might actually be capable of with all hands on deck. Patrice Bergeron ranks among players who’ve missed time while Brad Marchand (day-to-day), David Krejci (week-to-week), and David Backes (indefinite, possibly quite some time after colon surgery) are currently injured.

Some hurdles

So, it’s great that the Rangers and Bruins want to improve. Still, a few things must be considered.

For one thing, the Bruins might need to accept that injuries could be a consistent headache with core members. Bergeron, Rask, Krejci, and Backes are already past 30 and Marchand isn’t far behind at 29. Considering their careers, these guys have accrued a lot of mileage, and wear-and-tear is to be expected.

Beyond that, the Bruins don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, as you can see from Cap Friendly. A move would likely require some creativity and maybe a patient, open-minded GM on the other end.

The Rangers have more options, but it’s up to management to weigh options properly.

Rick Nash‘s massive contract is set to expire, but New York needs to decide if they’re better off taking another swing or two at a window that might be closing or if they’d benefit more from “reloading.”

***

Both the Rangers and Bruins want to do something, and from the looks of McKenzie’s update, that means pushing for immediate returns rather than future considerations.

Easier said than done.

As a bonus, enjoy this clip of Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones sharing memories of being traded:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Video: Buchnevich beats Chara for sick Rangers goal

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 9:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Zdeno Chara is no longer at the (arguably) generational level he enjoyed at the peak of his career, but he’s still a bedrock defenseman for the Boston Bruins.

With that in mind, making him look hapless remains quite a feat, and New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich did just that tonight. The youngster put some serious moves on Tuukka Rask as well to score a legitimate highlight reel goal.

The Rangers are shooting for a fifth consecutive win tonight, and their young scorers are leading the way so far. Jimmy Vesey scored two “greasy” goals himself in the opening frame, with Buchnevich collecting an assist on one of those tallies.

Considering Alain Vigneault’s ups and downs with young players, it would be awfully amusing if players like Buchnevich find a way to save his job, wouldn’t it?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Captain Gionta? The latest on U.S. Olympic team’s roster (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 8:50 PM EST
1 Comment

Hockey insider Bob McKenzie provided the latest update regarding the composition of the roster for the U.S. men’s national team heading into the 2018 Winter Olympics, as you can see in the video above.

McKenzie notes that approximately half of USA Hockey’s eventual roster could be on display during this weekend’s Deutschland Cup, as the U.S. is slated to bring 15 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goalies.

Seasoned NHL veteran Brian Gionta might end up being the captain for the United States, but he’s not the only name you may recall. Mark Arcobello and Matt Gilroy are two familiar names that also might ring a bell. McKenzie also singles out Ryan Zapolski as a goalie who could draw some real interest.

This is the latest update regarding the American roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

About a week ago, Darren Dreger also mentioned possibilities such as Gilory and Arcobello:

Those aren’t the only names to consider. Dreger points out two NHL prospects who could be of interest: Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), and Ryan Donato (Boston Bruins).

 

One must also account for a certain level of intrigue, as the Russian doping scandal may affect multiple countries if the KHL prohibits its players from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (More on that here.)

McKenzie notes that the U.S. roster will be announced on Jan. 1 during the 2018 Winter Classic, which will air on NBC. Expect more updates from PHT as the makeup of the U.S. roster becomes clearer over time.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.