Capitals’ back-to-back woes drive Grubauer to drop f-bomb

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
In an age of parity, it makes sense that many teams struggle in the second game of back-to-back sets. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ struggles have been severe, and as Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Sabres reminded us, their rivals the Washington Capitals haven’t had it much better.

The Capitals are now 0-3-1 closing out such sets, and Barry Trotz needs to think critically about these issues, as Washington still has 10 back-to-back sets remaining in 2017-18.

One person has suffered the most under these circumstances: goalie Philipp Grubauer. The 25-year-old received the call in all four of those losses, marking the majority of his work so far this season, as he sits 0-4-1.

While his work has been hit-or-miss, consider that the Capitals have given him basically no margin for error. During those back-to-back closers, they’ve scored just five goals and never managed a lead.

It’s the kind of thing that *cough* can drive a man to drop an f-bomb or two.

Yow. (Footage of his comments can be seen in video form above this post’s headline. Bleeped expletives are fun, after all, right?)

While there’s only so much a team or coach can do when they’re fatigued and the other team is well-rested, top-heavy groups like the Capitals and Penguins likely face an even steeper climb.

In Trotz’s case, he might be wise to at least consider a few different approaches.

Maybe, at least once or twice, he might want to start Braden Holtby instead on the close-out night. It makes a reasonable bit of sense, after all: a more tired group might benefit from having your franchise goalie in net to (ideally) steal a game or at least a standings point where a backup may fall short.

After the loss, Trotz stated that he felt bad for Grubauer, but didn’t totally let him off the hook:

Some of this is on the experienced coach, though.

Perhaps in future sets, the Capitals may want to consider giving Alex Ovechkin or, maybe most importantly, one of their many taxed defensemen a night off or at least a smaller workload?

After running away with the Presidents’ Trophy for two straight seasons, the Capitals seem destined to be like most other teams, scratching and clawing for every edge in fighting to make the playoffs. Solving the riddle of those back-to-backs could end up being crucial for Washington.

In the meantime, maybe get a swear jar for Grubauer?

For more on Washington’s 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last night, check out this recap.

PHT Morning Skate: Youth hockey coach fired for giving profanity-filled pre-game speech

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 8, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
–The Ottawa Senators will be visiting Erik Karlsson‘s home country of Sweden this week, as they prepare to play the Avalanche on Friday and Saturday. Karlsson is pretty pumped about being able to show his teammates the country he grew up in. (Ottawa Sun)

–After he lost his good friend Rick Rypien to suicide, Kevin Bieksa started a website called mindcheck.ca, which is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health. On Nov. 5, Bieksa got a message from a fan on Twitter that told him she was able to see the signs that suggested her daughter was planning to kill herself, because of the information made available on the website. (Vancouver Sun)

–The Carolina Hurricanes are remarkably bad in overtime. Over the last two season, they rank third in the NHL in games played in overtime, but rank 27th in OT winning percentage. Why are they so bad in the extra frame? Head coach Bill Peters has to shoulder a lot of the blame. (canescountry.com)

–The Los Angeles Kings made an interesting hire when they added Pierre Turgeon as an offensive coordinator. He’s been a valuable addition to the team. “Your ability to connect with him as a human first and foremost is his strongest asset,” Kings forward Brooks Laich said. “He’s very personable, very light, always keeps it very enjoyable around the rink and making sure guys are having fun and then his knowledge obviously pours out from that connection.” (NHL.com/Kings)

–Since his holdout ended, Josh Anderson has been an important piece of the puzzle for the Blue Jackets. Anderson has been able to do a number of important things for his team, which means that other veterans on the roster could become expendable. (thehockeywriters.com)

–The San Jose Sharks were giving up a ton of chances to their opposition on the penalty kill last season, but they’ve been able to improve that aspect of their game dramatically in 2017-18. Not only are they better on the penalty kill, they’ve leaned on it so far. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

–Is this the year Alex Pietrangelo finally wins the Norris Trophy? People in the Blues organization hope so. “He’s one of the best defenders,” former Blues defenseman Al McInnis said. “I don’t know if there is a better defender from the top of the circles down. He plays with a long stick. He’s got great reach defending and getting pucks out of battles with that stick, getting it to the forwards.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

–Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is about to set a new franchise record, as he’s about to reach 100 points faster than any defenseman in franchise history. (Philly.com)

–In previous season, players that have made the jump from the KHL have had success. Guys like Artemi Panarin and Alexander Radulov turned their stellar play into big contract extensions. This season, the Russians that have made the leap to the NHL (Andrei Mironov, Vadim Shipachyov, and Victor Antipin) haven’t been able to stick with their respective teams. (fanragsports.com)

–Vice Sports’ Dave Lozo makes a case to move each one of Canada’s NHL teams to the United States. For example, here’s what he had to say about moving the Maple Leafs: “The longer the Leafs stay in Toronto, the more likely it is the media creates a scandal about Auston Matthews staying out too late or William Nylander eating too much falafel or Morgan Rielly spelling his last name incorrectly all these years out of protest against Justin Trudeau.” (Vice Sports)

David Pastrnak is a very useful player for the Boston Bruins, but he made some questionable decisions with the puck in the third period of Monday’s game against Minnesota. It’s something they have to figure out in the near future to take his game to the next level. (NBC Sports Boston)

–International women’s hockey has been dominated by Canada and the United States, and heading into next year’s Olympics, the two teams will see a lot of each other. Both sides do everything they can to get every little advantage over each other. (New York Times)

–A youth hockey coach was fired after giving his team a profanity-filled pre-game pep talk. The whole thing was caught on video. (Denver Post)

–Lightning defender Victor Hedman came up clutch for his team in a game against Columbus, but not in the way that you might think. Hedman actaully managed to win a face-off against Nick Foligno in a crucial moment of the contest. (Rawcharge.com)

No one was safe in Kings’ wild comeback against Ducks

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 2:17 AM EST
Every now and then, a game just sort of leaves you bleary eyed and confused, like you just watched an intense movie with an insane twist ending.

In the case of the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 OT win against the Anaheim Ducks, even M. Night Shyamalan would agree that these teams threw out an almost incomprehensible wave of swerves.

Mere hours after learning that captain Ryan Getzlaf will miss two months thanks to the unlucky bounce of a puck, the Ducks showed serious heart in taking on the red-hot Kings. They built leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but the Kings were just relentless in coming back.

This game seemed to have a bit of everything.

There was controversy in goal reviews, from a negated tally thanks to John Gibson‘s masked being knocked off to a clearer instance where a would-be Kings goal was ruled offside. Los Angeles just would not be denied, with shockingly rejuvenated forward Dustin Brown shaking off those near-goals in OT, ultimately setting up Nick Shore for the game-winner.

The game featured heaping portions of violence, with this medley being an appetizer that’s the size of a buffet:

(Click here for more of the violence … but somehow not all, because this game was bursting at the seams with bad blood.)

Ryan Miller was forced into duty as Gibson left the ice either because he was hurt, due to concussion protocols, or both. Here’s a GIF of Gibson getting his lid lifted:

Gibson isn’t the only injury situation to watch, as a low hit left Anze Kopitar shaken. The red-hot Kings star did manage to return to the game despite that event taking place in the third period, yet it’s still a situation to watch. We’ve seen players return from painful moments with the adrenaline firing, only to miss serious time once that passion levels out.

As the announce team mentioned, both teams will deploy ice packs thanks to this game (or extra ones, maybe one should say). The Ducks will also need to monitor Ondrej Kase because of this hit that got Kurtis MacDermid ejected, as another example:

Phew. Here’s a good rule of thumb for a wild game: if Jonathan Quick going after Corey Perry is a spicy subplot rather than the driving narrative, you’ve witnessed something zany.

All things considered, both teams deserved a standings point in this one. Tonight’s game is one of those rare moments in which the “loser point” feels more like an acknowledgment that no one should go home totally empty-handed.

Granted, the Ducks probably aren’t happy about squandering a lead to the hated Kings on the same day that they got bad injury news about Getzlaf, but they probably would admit that they worked hard in this one.

Now both teams’ medical staffs will need to work overtime, too.

The Buzzer: Malkin, McDavid, Jagr, dynamic duos

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 2:16 AM EST
Partners of the night: It felt like partners-in-crime ruled the roost on Tuesday, so let’s focus on some dynamic duos.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin – one goal, two assists apiece

These two are so effective, you wonder what they might accomplish if they didn’t hate each other, right columnists? Anyway, the two forwards were involved in all three Penguins goals in a 3-1 win against the Coyotes on Tuesday, including a moment where Kessel patiently avoided batted a puck in with high stick.

The man is an artist.

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko – one goal, two assists apiece

After collecting four assists in his last game, Schenn remains red-hot for the Blues, generating three points on Tuesday. So far, he has 18 points in his first 16 games with St. Louis. If healthy, Schenn could smash his career-high of 59 points.

This helper on a Jaden Schwartz goal was just slick.

Connor McDavid (one goal) and Leon Draisaitl (goal, assist)

These two didn’t put up the same numbers as the others, but they made some beautiful plays in combining for both of the Oilers’ goals in a 2-1 OT win against the Islanders. These are the moments you dream of when you pay two hockey players $21M combined (though McDavid doesn’t get his raise until next season):

Highlight of the Night: Pierre Luc-Dubois befuddles P.K. Subban and Pekka Rinne.

Few players make Subban look bad, so be proud, P-L-D:

Actually, P.E. Bellemare might be the real winner:

Kings – Ducks probably ranks as the true highlights of the night, though, honestly. Insane game. The highlights might as well have the same run-time as “Return of the King.”

Factoids of the Night:

Wow, Geno.

Maybe Montreal can give Carey Price a little mental health vacation?

Can Jaromir Jagr finish his career on top of this list?

Scores and more

Sabres 3, Capitals 1
Blues 3, Devils 1
Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)
Penguins 3, Coyotes 1
Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1
Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1
Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2
Canucks 5, Flames 3
Kings 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

Quick goes after Perry as hate is in the air between Kings, Ducks

By James O'BrienNov 7, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Goalies really don’t like Corey Perry, and it’s not just because he scores so many goals.

Perry frequently walks the line between legal and dirty when he crashes the crease, and chances are, he’s done so against Los Angeles Kings netminder Jonathan Quick as much as anyone else, being that they’re local rivals with the Anaheim Ducks.

This is one of those nights when both the Ducks and Kings are ratcheting up the violence – as of this writing, Andy Andreoff just got into a fight, so the nastiness may only climb – and the guy in big, bulky pads got involved.

As you can see from the video above, Quick went after Perry during the second period of tonight’s game.

Things really might have gotten heated because of this hit by Kurtis MacDermid, though:

Here’s footage of Andreoff going after Jared Boll:

Just a lot going on, and very little of it can be described as sportsmanlike. Yes, it’s kinda great.

Stream the action live here.

