Penguins can blame back-to-backs, but need to learn how to cope

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Sunday night’s brutal 7-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets attached a flashing, over-sized arrow to a trend for the Pittsburgh Penguins so far this season: they’ve been awful closing out back-to-back sets.

It’s easy to explain some of that away.

As defending champions, the Penguins have accrued more mileage than any other NHL team over the last two seasons. Those haven’t been easy runs, either, and the bumps and bruises likely stack up even more when you consider how often Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are called upon for international play.

(That wasn’t meant to twist the knife in deeper, Phil Kessel.)

The Penguins are still hanging in there with a 7-5-1 record, yet there are troubling signs from shoddy backup goaltending, a goal differential that’s now fallen to -14, and these often-lousy efforts in the second game of back-to-back sets.

Just look at how they’ve looked so far in these situations:

Not ideal.

The Penguins can’t just brush this off as a minor issue, really. Pittsburgh ties the Ottawa Senators with a league-leading 19 back-to-back sets this season. The Pens still have 15 of such sets remaining in 2017-18, with three sets coming in November, including an Oilers – Flames run to start the month.

In a league rife with parity, every team has to reconcile with how difficult it can be to make the most in a back-to-back.

The sheer volume of the sets Pittsburgh must deal with makes it as worrisome an obstacle as the overall fatigue that comes with trying to climb that mountain again this season. This isn’t necessarily to say that back-to-backs will cost the Penguins a playoff berth, but it may hurt them from a seeding standpoint. And having to fight hard merely to qualify for the postseason could really be a grind for a Penguins group that would be much better off finding pockets of the season to rest up.

Some of this comes down to an intriguing challenge to Mike Sullivan, a head coach who’s distinguished himself in embracing the Penguins’ strengths by playing a fast, attacking style.

Can Sullivan adjust to the many back-to-back sets, maybe even resting a star or two on the first night, or limiting what Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin deal with in each contest? Also, will GM Jim Rutherford unearth a backup option that Sullivan & Co. can trust rather than placing too much of a burden on Matt Murray?

This isn’t a dire situation … yet. Still, the repeat champs at least need to consider how they want to approach these challenges. Losing 7-1 more than once is an extreme result, but going without points too often can really hurt.

Rough debut for Penguins’ DeSmith as Wheeler completes hat trick

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT
You know how Mario Lemieux scored his first NHL goal during his first NHL shift in his first game? Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith essentially experienced a reverse-Lemieux on Sunday night.

Matt Murray ended up getting the start against the Winnipeg Jets, but he was chased out of the net after allowing four goals in less than 20 minutes of play. That opened the door for DeSmith’s debut, where he gave up Blake Wheeler‘s hat-trick goal.

The first shot DeSmith faced ended up being an absolute beauty by Wheeler, and he soon saw hats littering the Jets’ ice. Talk about a harsh introduction, although Wheeler’s biggest victim on that play was probably a helpless Kris Letang.

Speaking of harsh, one can imagine that Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will “share his thoughts” with his team during the first intermission.

Wheeler scored the fastest hat trick in Jets’ history, collecting his three goals in a blistering 4:20 of play, part of a miserable showing from Matt Murray (four goals allowed on just nine shots on goal).

Pittsburgh fell 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild last night, so there’s a question about how much the Penguins have left in the tank to push for an unlikely comeback. So far, the Jets look like they’re game. If nothing else, DeSmith should get some chances to pile up some saves.

Speaking of getting saves, for some a night like this is just another reminder that Pittsburgh needs a more dependable backup:

Update: The Jets ended up winning 7-1. For more on the Penguins’ struggles closing out back-to-back sets, check this post.

Injury-addled Ducks monitor Getzlaf after puck to face

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks already had plenty of injuries to deal with heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now they must be concerned about captain Ryan Getzlaf after he was clearly shaken up by a puck to the face.

The Ducks used the phrasing that Getzlaf “continues to be evaluated” regarding an upper-body injury. To little surprise, they also noted that he would not return to Sunday’s match against the Hurricanes.

Sportsnet tweeted a GIF of the unfortunate bounce for Getzlaf and the Ducks:

Getzlaf, 32, came into Sunday on a high note. He generated three assists in the Ducks’ somewhat-surprising win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and had seven points in his last four contests.

On the bright side, the Ducks have an opportunity to rest, as their next game doesn’t come until Wednesday. They play nine of 11 games in Anaheim to begin November, so having Getzlaf on hand certainly would help them make the most of that stretch.

Again, this is far from the only issue for Anaheim. Sami Vatanen was believed to be ready to play, but that fell through tonight. Cam Fowler and Ryan Kesler aren’t expected to play again anytime soon, Kevin Bieksa is day-to-day with an issue, and Patrick Eaves is dealing with some frightening health problems. Ryan Miller just made his debut tonight.

The Ducks seemed aware that this might be a tough start to the season thanks in part to injuries, so potentially losing Getzlaf for some time could be a problem. We’ll see if there are any updates tonight, as the game is currently in the third period.

Update: Anaheim managed to fight back for a win in this one, edging Carolina 4-3 via a shootout.

Report: No fine or suspension for hit that injured Flyers’ Gostisbehere

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
It looks like nothing but an injury will come from the hit that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov delivered on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during Saturday’s 4-2 Philly win.

There was no penalty on the play during the contest itself, and David Isaac of the Courier Post reports that the hit will not result in a fine or a suspension.

(Watch the check in question in the video above this post’s headline.)

The Flyers haven’t provided an additional update on Sunday after announcing that he wouldn’t return to last night’s game because of an upper-body injury. Gostisbehere joins Nolan Patrick as Flyers with upper-body issues, while fellow defenseman Andrew MacDonald is sidelined as well.

Such injury issues could open the door for Samuel Morin.

This is that much more unfortunate because things looked to be up in a big way for “Ghost Bear” (or is it “Ghostbear?”). His possession stats have been positive, and he’s already scored a whopping 13 points in just 11 regular-season games.

Gostisbehere has been an integral part of the Flyers’ well-oiled machine of a power play, collecting eight of his 13 points on the man advantage. Flyers coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t happy with the hit, as Isaac reported last night:

“It’s a tough hit. It’s one that’s got to be looked at,” Hakstol said. “It’s a hit in the numbers and it’s a tough hit for our player.”

Plenty of others believed that it should have at least drawn a penalty.

While Komarov explained to TSN’s Mark Masters that it was a “normal situation” as far as the question of “seeing the numbers” on Ghost goes, he did concede that a penalty might have been appropriate.

Back in Feb. 2016, Komarov received a three-game suspension for elbowing Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers. He’s been on the other side of a questionable hit, too, missing multiple games in 2014 with a concussion.

This situation will not factor into his suspension history, whether Flyers fans believe that it should or not.

Vigneault firmly on hot seat with Rangers

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT
The good news is that the New York Rangers are in a position to steal at least a few headlines in New York.

The bad news is that they’re not really making the positive headlines that you’d hope for, as Alain Vigneault probably nods sadly at the phrase “no news is good news.” With each loss – and Saturday’s defeat against the Montreal Canadiens was another tough one – the speculation about Vigneault’s job security continues to boil over.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks penned a column with an ominous headline “Alain Vigneault may have one game left.” Brooks provides some interesting perspective therein, speculating that Lindy Ruff would take over in the short-term, while noting the Rangers’ slow starts with amusing specificity:

The Rangers have been outscored 3-0 in the first 2:00 of games; 5-1 in the first 3:00; 6-2 in the first 4:00; 8-3 in the first six minutes; 10-4 within the first 10:00; and 13-4 in the first 12:00 of the first 12 games.

That is inexcusable. The Blueshirts have been chronically unengaged both mentally and physically coming out of the room for the drop of the first puck. If the athletes believe they are working hard enough, they are delusional. They are doing the minimum, and poorly, at that.

It’s actually an earlier piece from Brooks that might be the most fascinating/tough on the heart. Vigneault put himself in the shoes of now-former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, and it felt a bit like he was going through therapy. Via Brooks:

“I can put myself in his shoes and really feel the pain he’s going through,” Vigneault said of Girardi on Friday. “But one thing I understand is the business part of it. As much as I’d like to say I don’t, I do.”

Yikes, that sure seems dismal. It’s also understandable that he’d feel some kinship to Girardi. Both have been able to enjoy success in the standings, even if their decisions are always under a microscope. Part of that is the nature of the beast while coaching in New York; some of the criticisms are, of course, also valid.

This isn’t a matter of one beat writer railing against Vigneault. If it wasn’t enough to hear about fans booing the team – never a great vote of confidence, often a strong message to ownership – the prevailing criticisms seem to be about a perceived lack of effort.

Then again, when you charge a team with a lack of “compete,” sometimes you’re maybe ignoring other problems.

Is AV just not the right fit for a team with quite a few young players of increasing importance, from Brady Skjei to Pavel Buchnevich to J.T. Miller?

There’s also the possibility that the Rangers are merely falling off the tightrope after walking it perilously last season. Much was made about this team’s style overcoming shot metrics that didn’t always lean their way, but with Henrik Lundqvist possibly showing his age and a few key scorers coming up dry so far, maybe this team is merely facing the reality of a so-so roster?

Whether you want to place a lot or a little of the blame on Vigneault, it’s often the coach that goes when a team is in a miserable situation. Sometimes problems fester to the point where that coach might welcome the reprieve, and it wouldn’t be shocking if AV may feel some if that day comes.

Sadly for Vigneault, it feels like that threat might not be far away.

