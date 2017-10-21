The Buzzer: Ovechkin’s blast lifts Capitals in OT, Sheary speeds by Panthers

Player of the night: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin has already reached double digits in goals scored in this new campaign. The Capitals’ star recorded his 10th goal of the season on Friday and it counted as the overtime winner against the Detroit Red Wings.
The Capitals trailed late in the third period, but T.J. Oshie scored the tying goal and Ovechkin won it on a power play less than two minutes into the extra period, as he deployed that famous one-timer slap shot from his off-wing. This time, Petr Mrazek was victimized by the wicked slapper.
Ovechkin is now only two goals behind the entire Montreal Canadiens team — in the same amount of games.
What a weapon speed is in today’s National Hockey League. Conor Sheary illustrated that once again, as he saw a little bit of room down the left side and flew around Alex Petrovic before making a move to the backhand on James Reimer. That goal counted as the eventual winner, as the Penguins defeated the Panthers 4-3. Earlier in the third period, Sheary and Roberto Luongo came together near the Florida net, causing Luongo’s right hand to get caught against the post, injuring the Panthers’ netminder.
It was a milestone night in Winnipeg for Blake Wheeler and coach Paul Maurice.
