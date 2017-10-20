Roberto Luongo leaves game with apparent injury, as Panthers fall to Penguins

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Florida Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Making matters worse was the fact their goalie Roberto Luongo left the game in the third period with an apparent hand injury.

The injury occurred after a collision in the crease with Penguins forward Conor Sheary.

Luongo immediately went down to the ice in pain. A replay from above the net showed Luongo’s right hand getting caught in an awkward position against the post after coming into contact with Sheary as he cut through in front of the crease in pursuit of the puck.

Bob Boughner did not have an update on Roberto Luongo. #FlaPanthers — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 21, 2017

The injury forced James Reimer off the bench and into the game with the Panthers trailing by a goal. MacKenzie Weegar tied the game for Florida before Sheary scored the eventual winner about eight minutes later, on a night when the Penguins fired 48 shots on the two Panthers goalies.

Luongo gave up three goals on 36 shots before leaving the game. The Panthers now head out on the road. They’ll visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

