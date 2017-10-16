Getty

The Buzzer: Milestone night in Vegas, Johnson backstops Sabres to first win

By Cam TuckerOct 16, 2017, 1:13 AM EDT
Player of the night: Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights

There were a few candidates tonight, particularly from the Vegas Golden Knights victory over the Boston Bruins. Alex Tuch and Vadim Shipachyov both made their debuts for the expansion team and both scored their first career NHL goals.

Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban also recorded his first career NHL win, stopping 21 of 22 shots faced as the Golden Knights held on in the end for a 3-1 victory. Subban was solid. He made a difficult stop in close off Brad Marchand and helped defeat the team that put him on waivers only two weeks ago.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Subban, per NHL.com. “I made a lot of friends [in Boston], played with a lot of great teammates and (had) a great coaching staff. I’m just happy to get the win.”

Boston selected Subban in the first round of the 2012 draft, but he spent the vast majority of his time in the American Hockey League. Putting Subban on waivers prior to the start of this season was a risk the Bruins were well aware of, and he was claimed by the Golden Knights. He started Sunday, while Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on injured reserve.

Highlight of the night:

The Buffalo Sabres finally have their first win of the season. They received a goal from recently recalled forward Justin Bailey and a 25-save performance from Chad Johnson. He had the glove working in this one, but arguably his best save of the night was this pad stop on Nick Ritchie to keep his team in the lead, at least at the time, during the second period. The angle from behind the net shows just how close this puck came to going in, but Johnson managed to trap it right against the post before the mayhem ensued.

Factoid of the night:

Cam Fowler, selected 12th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2010 and still only 25 years of age, achieved a career milestone and made franchise history on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Scores:

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 1

L.A. 3 – NY Islanders 2

Vegas 3, Boston 1

————

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT
There was another development in Mark Streit‘s future in the NHL on Sunday, as he was reportedly placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a mutual contract termination.

The 39-year-old defenseman was placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week. He wasn’t claimed and wasn’t going to report to the American Hockey League.

From a “special” return to Montreal this summer to unconditional waivers in only a few months.

There are still options available to him, and, according to recent reports, that would include possibly playing for Switzerland in the 2018 Olympics, in a year when the NHL will not send players to compete for their countries.

Streit has enjoyed an impressive NHL career when you think about how it started.

Already with previous experience playing professional in Switzerland, he was selected by the Habs … in the ninth round of the 2004 draft. He’s actually one of five players taken in that round to play more than 200 games in the big league, though with 434 points, he’s certainly the most productive, recording 62 points during the 2007-08 season.

The NHL Draft no longer goes nine rounds. It hasn’t since 2005, when it was reduced to seven rounds.

If this is the end to his NHL career — and that would appear likely — he’ll move on having been a part of the Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins last June.

This move comes only a few months after the Habs decided to ink Streit to a one-year, $1 million deal — with a cap hit of $700,000 — in a bid to replace Andrei Markov on the blue line.

Per CapFriendly, they’ll save more than $650,000 against the salary cap for this season. They now have about $8.3 million in cap space.

————

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

Talk about (another) milestone night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal.

Vadim Shipachyov, making his highly anticipated debut for Vegas, also scored his first career NHL goal, which eventually turned into the winner against the Boston Bruins. (You can read about it here.)

— And finally, Malcolm Subban, the former Bruins goalie prospect, recorded his first career NHL victory, which was nearly a shutout until Boston spoiled that with a late goal from David Pastrnak.

It wasn’t the busiest night for Subban, as Vegas captured a 3-1 victory.

The Bruins played the previous night, didn’t have Patrice Bergeron in their lineup, and only tested the 23-year-old goalie with 22 shots on net. It was, for Subban, a tidy outing but did include a sharp pad save on a chance in close from noted goal scorer Brad Marchand. That kept the game scoreless, allowing for Vegas to take the lead later on.

On a more personal level for Subban, this win comes against the team that brought him into professional hockey. The Bruins selected him with the 24th overall pick in 2012. Since then, Subban had spent the majority of his pro career in the American Hockey League developing his game, while making two appearances for Boston.

He entered Bruins training camp in a battle for the back-up job behind Tuukka Rask, but that role ultimately went back to Anton Khudobin. That led Boston to put Subban on waivers and he was picked up by the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are now 4-1 on the season, but their roster has undergone notable changes this weekend. Tuch and Shipachyov were recalled from the AHL and starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on injured reserve, giving Subban the opportunity to start against his former team.

Now, what will this mean for the Golden Knights going forward?

Maxime Lagace was on the bench tonight as the back-up, and Fleury is out for at least the next seven days. Vegas has two games this upcoming week, with three days in between those games, which are both at home. It would seem there is an opportunity for Subban to get into a rhythm with a stretch of games. For him, that would be another first at the NHL level.

————

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
3 Comments

Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal — and what a beauty it was.

A few minutes later, Vadim Shipachyov then scored his first career NHL goal.

And just like that, the Vegas Golden Knights had a 2-0 lead over the Boston Bruins, who played the previous night in Arizona.

Tuch, selected 18th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, had enjoyed a hot start for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL (four goals in three games) and was called up this weekend.

After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and with a burst of speed down the right wing, he broke in and roofed his shot, going bar down on Tuukka Rask for his first career goal.

Shipachyov, 30, enjoyed an impressive career in the KHL before deciding to sign with Vegas this past offseason.

Officially recalled from AHL Chicago over the weekend, the talented Russian forward made his NHL debut versus the Bruins, and then buried a loose puck just three minutes after the Tuch goal.

————

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Just two weeks after being placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins, Malcolm Subban is expected to face his old team when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Golden Knights’ roster has seen significant changes since Friday’s loss to Detroit, with starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury going on injured reserve.

Training camp started with a competition for the back-up goalie position in Boston, with Subban and Anton Khudobin going for the job behind starter Tuukka Rask.

In the end, Khudobin was successful in keeping the job and the Bruins, who knew there was a risk of losing Subban, placed their 2012 first-round pick on waivers.

Subban, who has appeared in only two NHL games during his time with the Bruins, was then picked up by the Golden Knights.

“I think Malcolm has taken a step, and I’m not surprised in the situation. Vegas is doing what they’re trying to build… It’s disappointing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, per WEEI. “We’ve had a lot of time invested in Malcolm, and we are seeing him grow as a person on and off the ice. It’s a loss for our hockey club. The system is in place for a reason.”

Subban is still searching for his first career NHL win. It would make quite a story if he achieved it against the team that drafted him.

For the Bruins, it’s been an up-and-down week. They dropped a pair of games to the Colorado Avalanche and were outscored badly (10-3) in the process, before going into Arizona and embarrassing the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Golden Knights started with three straight wins, but a bad third period against Detroit resulted in their first loss of their expansion season. Their lineup is expected to feature a few different pieces on Sunday.

Vadim Shipachyov, who boasted terrific numbers in the KHL throughout his career there and was officially recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday after a few days of controversy amid reports he wanted to go back to Russia, is also expected to make his highly anticipated Golden Knights debut versus the Bruins.

————

