Subban records first career NHL win — against his old team, the Bruins

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT
Talk about (another) milestone night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal.

Vadim Shipachyov, making his highly anticipated debut for Vegas, also scored his first career NHL goal, which eventually turned into the winner against the Boston Bruins. (You can read about it here.)

— And finally, Malcolm Subban, the former Bruins goalie prospect, recorded his first career NHL victory, which was nearly a shutout until Boston spoiled that with a late goal from David Pastrnak.

It wasn’t the busiest night for Subban, as Vegas captured a 3-1 victory.

The Bruins played the previous night, didn’t have Patrice Bergeron in their lineup, and only tested the 23-year-old goalie with 22 shots on net. It was, for Subban, a tidy outing but did include a sharp pad save on a chance in close from noted goal scorer Brad Marchand. That kept the game scoreless, allowing for Vegas to take the lead later on.

On a more personal level for Subban, this win comes against the team that brought him into professional hockey. The Bruins selected him with the 24th overall pick in 2012. Since then, Subban had spent the majority of his pro career in the American Hockey League developing his game, while making two appearances for Boston.

He entered Bruins training camp in a battle for the back-up job behind Tuukka Rask, but that role ultimately went back to Anton Khudobin. That led Boston to put Subban on waivers and he was picked up by the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are now 4-1 on the season, but their roster has undergone notable changes this weekend. Tuch and Shipachyov were recalled from the AHL and starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on injured reserve, giving Subban the opportunity to start against his former team.

Now, what will this mean for the Golden Knights going forward?

Maxime Lagace was on the bench tonight as the back-up, and Fleury is out for at least the next seven days. Vegas has two games this upcoming week, with three days in between those games, which are both at home. It would seem there is an opportunity for Subban to get into a rhythm with a stretch of games. For him, that would be another first at the NHL level.

Streit goes from ‘special’ return to Montreal to unconditional waivers

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT
There was another development in Mark Streit‘s future in the NHL on Sunday, as he was reportedly placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a mutual contract termination.

The 39-year-old defenseman was placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week. He wasn’t claimed and wasn’t going to report to the American Hockey League.

From a “special” return to Montreal this summer to unconditional waivers in only a few months.

There are still options available to him, and, according to recent reports, that would include possibly playing for Switzerland in the 2018 Olympics, in a year when the NHL will not send players to compete for their countries.

Streit has enjoyed an impressive NHL career when you think about how it started.

Already with previous experience playing professional in Switzerland, he was selected by the Habs … in the ninth round of the 2004 draft. He’s actually one of five players taken in that round to play more than 200 games in the big league, though with 434 points, he’s certainly the most productive, recording 62 points during the 2007-08 season.

The NHL Draft no longer goes nine rounds. It hasn’t since 2005, when it was reduced to seven rounds.

If this is the end to his NHL career — and that would appear likely — he’ll move on having been a part of the Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins last June.

This move comes only a few months after the Habs decided to ink Streit to a one-year, $1 million deal — with a cap hit of $700,000 — in a bid to replace Andrei Markov on the blue line.

Per CapFriendly, they’ll save more than $650,000 against the salary cap for this season. They now have about $8.3 million in cap space.

Video: Tuch, Shipachyov score first career NHL goals

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal — and what a beauty it was.

A few minutes later, Vadim Shipachyov then scored his first career NHL goal.

And just like that, the Vegas Golden Knights had a 2-0 lead over the Boston Bruins, who played the previous night in Arizona.

Tuch, selected 18th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, had enjoyed a hot start for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL (four goals in three games) and was called up this weekend.

After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and with a burst of speed down the right wing, he broke in and roofed his shot, going bar down on Tuukka Rask for his first career goal.

Shipachyov, 30, enjoyed an impressive career in the KHL before deciding to sign with Vegas this past offseason.

Officially recalled from AHL Chicago over the weekend, the talented Russian forward made his NHL debut versus the Bruins, and then buried a loose puck just three minutes after the Tuch goal.

Malcolm Subban expected to make Golden Knights debut — against the Bruins

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
Just two weeks after being placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins, Malcolm Subban is expected to face his old team when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Golden Knights’ roster has seen significant changes since Friday’s loss to Detroit, with starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury going on injured reserve.

Training camp started with a competition for the back-up goalie position in Boston, with Subban and Anton Khudobin going for the job behind starter Tuukka Rask.

In the end, Khudobin was successful in keeping the job and the Bruins, who knew there was a risk of losing Subban, placed their 2012 first-round pick on waivers.

Subban, who has appeared in only two NHL games during his time with the Bruins, was then picked up by the Golden Knights.

“I think Malcolm has taken a step, and I’m not surprised in the situation. Vegas is doing what they’re trying to build… It’s disappointing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, per WEEI. “We’ve had a lot of time invested in Malcolm, and we are seeing him grow as a person on and off the ice. It’s a loss for our hockey club. The system is in place for a reason.”

Subban is still searching for his first career NHL win. It would make quite a story if he achieved it against the team that drafted him.

For the Bruins, it’s been an up-and-down week. They dropped a pair of games to the Colorado Avalanche and were outscored badly (10-3) in the process, before going into Arizona and embarrassing the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Golden Knights started with three straight wins, but a bad third period against Detroit resulted in their first loss of their expansion season. Their lineup is expected to feature a few different pieces on Sunday.

Vadim Shipachyov, who boasted terrific numbers in the KHL throughout his career there and was officially recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday after a few days of controversy amid reports he wanted to go back to Russia, is also expected to make his highly anticipated Golden Knights debut versus the Bruins.

The Sabres, who could use a spark offensively, recall Justin Bailey

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
It’s been a brutal start to the season for the Buffalo Sabres.

They’re off to an 0-4-1 start. Jack Eichel, their star forward who recently signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension, has voiced his displeasure with the team’s consistent losing.

While there was promising news earlier in the week regarding defenseman Zach Bogosian, who hasn’t played a game this season because of a lower-body injury, the Sabres moved him to injured reserve on Sunday and recalled right winger Justin Bailey from the American Hockey League.

“Zach is doing quite well. He skated again today,” Sabres coach Phil Housley recently told the Buffalo News. “He’s making really good progress. He’ll continue to go on the ice and work on his game and hopefully that will mean he’s playing soon.”

The Sabres, who were also without Kyle Okposo last night due to illness, desperately need a spark on offense and Bailey may be able to help provide that.

Through five games, Buffalo has just 11 goals, which puts them in the bottom third of the league in that category. The aforementioned Eichel has been one of the few bright spots with seven points through five games, including two points in each of the first two games on this road trip through California and Las Vegas.

Bailey, Buffalo’s second-round pick in 2013, has been productive in each of his first two seasons in the minors, reaching the 20-goal plateau both times. He started this season with two goals in his first three games in Rochester. While the goal production has been there for him in the minors, it hasn’t yet translated into the NHL, with two goals in 40 games with the Sabres.

The Sabres continue their road trip tonight, when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

