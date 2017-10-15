Screen grab

Video: Tuch, Shipachyov score first career NHL goals

By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
Alex Tuch scored his first career NHL goal — and what a beauty it was.

A few minutes later, Vadim Shipachyov then scored his first career NHL goal.

And just like that, the Vegas Golden Knights had a 2-0 lead over the Boston Bruins, who played the previous night in Arizona.

Tuch, selected 18th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, had enjoyed a hot start for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL (four goals in three games) and was called up this weekend.

After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and with a burst of speed down the right wing, he broke in and roofed his shot, going bar down on Tuukka Rask for his first career goal.

Shipachyov, 30, enjoyed an impressive career in the KHL before deciding to sign with Vegas this past offseason.

Officially recalled from AHL Chicago over the weekend, the talented Russian forward made his NHL debut versus the Bruins, and then buried a loose puck just three minutes after the Tuch goal.

Malcolm Subban expected to make Golden Knights debut — against the Bruins

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
Just two weeks after being placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins, Malcolm Subban is expected to face his old team when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Golden Knights’ roster has seen significant changes since Friday’s loss to Detroit, with starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury going on injured reserve.

Training camp started with a competition for the back-up goalie position in Boston, with Subban and Anton Khudobin going for the job behind starter Tuukka Rask.

In the end, Khudobin was successful in keeping the job and the Bruins, who knew there was a risk of losing Subban, placed their 2012 first-round pick on waivers.

Subban, who has appeared in only two NHL games during his time with the Bruins, was then picked up by the Golden Knights.

“I think Malcolm has taken a step, and I’m not surprised in the situation. Vegas is doing what they’re trying to build… It’s disappointing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, per WEEI. “We’ve had a lot of time invested in Malcolm, and we are seeing him grow as a person on and off the ice. It’s a loss for our hockey club. The system is in place for a reason.”

Subban is still searching for his first career NHL win. It would make quite a story if he achieved it against the team that drafted him.

For the Bruins, it’s been an up-and-down week. They dropped a pair of games to the Colorado Avalanche and were outscored badly (10-3) in the process, before going into Arizona and embarrassing the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Golden Knights started with three straight wins, but a bad third period against Detroit resulted in their first loss of their expansion season. Their lineup is expected to feature a few different pieces on Sunday.

Vadim Shipachyov, who boasted terrific numbers in the KHL throughout his career there and was officially recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday after a few days of controversy amid reports he wanted to go back to Russia, is also expected to make his highly anticipated Golden Knights debut versus the Bruins.

The Sabres, who could use a spark offensively, recall Justin Bailey

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 15, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
It’s been a brutal start to the season for the Buffalo Sabres.

They’re off to an 0-4-1 start. Jack Eichel, their star forward who recently signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension, has voiced his displeasure with the team’s consistent losing.

While there was promising news earlier in the week regarding defenseman Zach Bogosian, who hasn’t played a game this season because of a lower-body injury, the Sabres moved him to injured reserve on Sunday and recalled right winger Justin Bailey from the American Hockey League.

“Zach is doing quite well. He skated again today,” Sabres coach Phil Housley recently told the Buffalo News. “He’s making really good progress. He’ll continue to go on the ice and work on his game and hopefully that will mean he’s playing soon.”

The Sabres, who were also without Kyle Okposo last night due to illness, desperately need a spark on offense and Bailey may be able to help provide that.

Through five games, Buffalo has just 11 goals, which puts them in the bottom third of the league in that category. The aforementioned Eichel has been one of the few bright spots with seven points through five games, including two points in each of the first two games on this road trip through California and Las Vegas.

Bailey, Buffalo’s second-round pick in 2013, has been productive in each of his first two seasons in the minors, reaching the 20-goal plateau both times. He started this season with two goals in his first three games in Rochester. While the goal production has been there for him in the minors, it hasn’t yet translated into the NHL, with two goals in 40 games with the Sabres.

The Sabres continue their road trip tonight, when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Plea to NHL: You can nix the All-Star Game, just keep skills competition

By James O'BrienOct 15, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
During Saturday’s edition of Sportsnet’s Headlines (see video above), Chris Johnston reported that the NHL and NHLPA discussed the notion of “scrapping” the All-Star Game.

Johnston’s report gets a little fuzzier from there, as he goes into how the NHL wants to make more of a concerted effort to grow the game in Europe.* For all we know, the league might just want to bring some sort of modified All-Star weekend overseas. It seems like this is all in an early gestation period; Johnston said that more talks are expected to happen.

Beyond that, there wasn’t really a timeline specified, even if something significant does happen.

So, in case that wasn’t clear: it’s too early to say that All-Star Games will be no more.

Let’s assume that such a measure will be taken, though.

If that happens, allow PHT to beg for fellow hockey fans: whatever you do, don’t get rid of the glorious spectacle that is the skills competition.

(Heck, you can have one night for more normal stuff like the hardest shot and another for odder events.)

Seriously, aside from John Scott’s storybook experience, which moments do you remember most vividly? From Al Iafrate’s skullet to players aiming at hilariously small nets to Alex Ovechkin‘s goofy costumes and moments of friendship with Evgeni Malkin, chances are those great times came during a skills competition.

Also, any chance to get Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid (or vs. Auston Matthews … or vs. Alex Ovechkin) at anything is probably in the best interest of the NHL/sports/humanity:

Honestly, NHL execs, you already broke a lot of hearts by getting rid of the fantasy draft process where players basically roasted each other. That experience was about 10 times more entertaining than your typical All-Star exhibition where the main goals are (understandably) to not get hurt or embarrassed.

Actually, this brings up the best idea of all: Phil Kessel hosting an All-Star hot dog eating contest.

Anyway, the NHL and NHLPA still have a long way to go before we see the end of the All-Star Game. Let’s just hope they don’t lose sight of the big picture, which just so happens to revolve around miniature nets.

* – During that same segment, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Edmonton Oilers would love to participate in games in China. One can picture Connor McDavid creating new fans there, right?

Jakub Voracek’s assist was straight out of a video game (Video)

By James O'BrienOct 15, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
When you torch a team 8-2 like the Philadelphia Flyers did to the Washington Capitals in Philly’s home-opener, you’re going to stack up some impressive highlights.

Even so, it seems appropriate to take a step back and just gape in awe at the borderline-obscene work from Jakub Voracek, who undressed helpless Caps defenders before setting up Wayne Simmonds‘ goal.

You can see that absurd display of skill in the video above, although it might be even more fun to watch via the Flyers’ funky GIF, which practically begs for cheesy DJ scratching sound effects:

Goodness. That’s how you begin a five-game homestand.

While we’re sharing some Saturday highlights, a bit that will provide mixed feelings for the Flyers fans still in the room.

The good: James Reimer deprived the Pittsburgh Penguins of a goal with some beautiful work in net.

The bad, for Flyers and Panthers fans: Pittsburgh still beat Reimer and the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

Finally, here is Jonathan Quick adding to the Buffalo Sabres’ frustrations with this save, contributing to the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 win:

Quick deserves a spare moment of recognition for his quietly strong start to the season, matching the Kings’ 3-0-1 opening record. He has a shutout, has only allowed seven goals in four games, and sports an impressive .943 save percentage.

(Most of those stops were probably by a wider margin than the save above.)

For a recap of Saturday’s events, be sure to check out The Buzzer.

