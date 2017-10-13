Getty

The Buzzer: Luongo ties Cujo, Killorn kills it

By James O'BrienOct 13, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

The beauty of picking Killorn is that it’s the smart choice even if you disagree. (You know, because he went to Harvard?)

Anyway, the studious winger generated a career-high four assists on Thursday, with two of them being primary helpers. He was a big part of the Lightning’s 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and this seems like justice being that he wasn’t even named first star of that game.

That honor went to Slater Koekkoek thanks to his first two career NHL goals, a feat chronicled here. With the red-hot combo of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov also drawing attention tonight, it only feels fair to give Killorn his due.

Killorn, 28, also had a goal and an assist in his previous game, so that’s six points in two contests. He has seven points in four regular-season games so far in 2017-18.

(It was also a great night for defensemen scoring their first NHL goal[s].)

Highlight of the night: Minnesota Wild tough guy Chris Stewart‘s goal survives an offside challenge, leaving Joel Quenneville … displeased.

Stewart scored two goals on the night.

Factoid of the night: Roberto Luongo won his 454th game, tying Curtis Joseph for fourth all-time on the NHL’s wins list. Luongo got there in 968 contests while “Cujo” needed 943. Incredibly bold prediction: Luongo will someday join Joseph in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Scores and more

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4 (more)

Florida 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Dallas 1 (more)

Minnesota 5, Chicago 2 (more)

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Coach Q after Blackhawks loss: ‘One play cost us the whole game’

By James O'BrienOct 13, 2017, 1:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thursday night was rough on Brent Seabrook and frustrating for the Chicago Blackhawks as a whole, as they dropped a 5-2 loss to a Minnesota Wild team that was hobbling and still may be hobbling through the weekend.

The worst moment came when Chris Stewart beat Seabrook on an odd-looking semi-breakaway that survived an offside challenge from an, um, none-too-pleased Joel Quenneville.

You can check out that Stewart goal above, which survived the challenge to Coach Q’s chagrin. Here’s an explanation from the NHL:

Watch Coach Q in the press conference below, as he becomes increasingly uncomfortable answering questions about the “one play that changed the game.” (NBC Sports Chicago’s Tracey Myers goes into more detail on the call here.)

This is the latest example of a failed challenge biting a team, as doing so garners a delay of game penalty as part of the NHL’s drive to cut down on more minute offside challenges.

If that wasn’t enough for Seabrook, he also suffered something of a blooper reel moment, as he was sent flipping into the bench thanks to Marcus Foligno:

Ouch. It wouldn’t be surprising if, even with that, Seabrook ended the night in a better mood than Quenneville.

Perhaps some of the frustration stems from the Blackhawks failing to take advantage of a Wild team that is really going to have to grind through some injury headaches. As The Athletic’s Michael Russo notes, things might not get better for a while.

Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle may join an increasingly troubling injury list for Minnesota.

You can understand why Bruce Boudreau heaped such praise on his team.

One coach’s gutsy effort is another coach’s, well, (insert angry gibberish.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Kucherov’s star continues to rise, Stamkos sharp as Lightning best Penguins

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 13, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Look, it’s early in the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins were closing off a tough back-to-back set after beating the Washington Capitals last night.

It’s dangerous, then, to draw too many broad conclusions from the Tampa Bay Lightning beating the Penguins 5-4 on Thursday.

Certain thoughts feel safe enough to at least express, though, so let’s throw one out: if Nikita KucherovSteven StamkosVladislav Namestnikov isn’t the best line in the NHL during this early season, it’s awfully close.*

For the Lightning, seeing a keyed-in Stamkos is enough after their captain’s 2016-17 season was derailed by another baffling run of bad injury luck. Stamkos scored his first goal in some time after testing Antti Niemi frequently:

The scary thing for the Lightning’s opponents is that Kucherov, 24, sure seems like the most brilliant star on that line. At least on many nights.

One can only wonder what kind of money Kucherov will receive after his sub-$4.8 million cap hit expires at the end of the 2018-19 season. He scored a goal and an assist in this win, and while he hasn’t been as flashy as the Ovechkins of the world, his relentless production is something to behold. Kucherov has a goal and an assist in three straight games after totally slacking to start the season with a mere goal.

The slick Russian winger also is firing away with a healthy 15 shots on goal in his first four contests.

To an extent, other Lightning players stole some of the thunder on Thursday. Slater Koekkoek scored the first two goals of his NHL career. Alex Killorn generated a career-high four assists.

Supporting cast members will need to come through for the Lightning to win big; they merely need to note that the repeat champs they beat tonight enjoyed big contributions from Jake Guentzel, not just hte likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Still, those stars do often drive the bus, and Stamkos – Kucherov looks like it could be one of the league’s dynamic duos if this first week is any indication.

Such observations aren’t anything to complain about, right?

* – Tough to argue with Alex OvechkinEvgeny KuznetsovJakub Vrana, agreed.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Lightning’s Koekkoek, Predators’ Girard shine on night of firsts

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 12, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe Thursday will see other patterns form, but one theme is young NHL defensemen scoring their first goals, and in many ways helping their teams secure wins.

Samuel Girard, 19, is already distinguishing himself with a Nashville Predators team suffering from some problematic injuries on defense. (That situation might get worse if Yannick Weber misses extended time thanks to this hit by Dallas Stars center Martin Hanzal.)

Girard already had an assist in his debut, but Thursday was a real treat as his family was on hand; Girard scored the game-tying goal and picked up a primary helper on the game-winner as the Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-1.

P.K. Subban looked almost as excited as Girard on that goal:

Girard isn’t a slam-dunk for “best night for a defenseman who scored his first goal,” though.

Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Slater Koekkoek didn’t just score the first goal of his NHL career, he actually scored two. This was the second, which ended up being the game-winner as the Bolts edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4:

Koekkoek, 33, had gone 42 regular-season games (and 10 playoff contests) without scoring that first tally, so this burst stands as a positive sign for Tampa Bay.

Finally, Ian McCoshen factored into the Florida Panthers’ 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues with his first-ever NHL goal. McCoshen, 22, got to this spot in his sixth contest at the NHL level:

Yep, this has been a pretty good night of firsts for NHL blueliners. If there are any more of note, this post will be updated.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Video: Martin Hanzal gets major for hit to head of Yannick Weber

By James O'BrienOct 12, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
10 Comments

The Nashville Predators were able to storm back and claim a win in their home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, but generally speaking, it feels like the 2017 Stanley Cup finalists are sleepwalking early in 2017-18.

Naturally, it doesn’t help that Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi are missing time. Those two defensemen would surely help the Predators in the transition game.

They might have lost another guy with some offensive skill on Thursday, as Yannick Weber was shaken up by a hit to the head by mountainous Dallas Stars center Martin Hanzal. Hanzal was not ejected from the game, however.

You can watch that hit, which drew an interference major, in the video above. Here it is in GIF form, too:

There are number of factors here.

Weber was clearly hit in the head, but was also reaching and there’s a significant size disparity in play. Perhaps those factors helped Hanzal avoid a game misconduct?

Opinions on the hit are divided, with some wanting an ejection:

And others wondering if it was a clean hit:

Plenty fall somewhere in the middle:

Either way, the absence of valuable defensemen was felt on that five-minute power play, as the Predators had trouble getting set on the man advantage. One of the better chances came for Dallas shorthanded.

To turn the knife in a bit, Jamie Benn scored the first period’s only goal on the power play.

Seeing Weber shaken up didn’t provide a wakeup call for the Predators. Maybe Peter Laviolette yelling at them regarding a poor power play might get them back on track?

Update: Maybe another Predators defenseman will emerge in this time of need? Samuel Girard, 19, scored the first NHL goal of his career and added an assist as Nashville turned things around for a 4-1 win.

More on that here.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS: