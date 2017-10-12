Video: Martin Hanzal gets major for hit to head of Yannick Weber

By James O'BrienOct 12, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators were able to storm back and claim a win in their home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, but generally speaking, it feels like the 2017 Stanley Cup finalists are sleepwalking early in 2017-18.

Naturally, it doesn’t help that Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi are missing time. Those two defensemen would surely help the Predators in the transition game.

They might have lost another guy with some offensive skill on Thursday, as Yannick Weber was shaken up by a hit to the head by mountainous Dallas Stars center Martin Hanzal. Hanzal was not ejected from the game, however.

You can watch that hit, which drew an interference major, in the video above. Here it is in GIF form, too:

There are number of factors here.

Weber was clearly hit in the head, but was also reaching and there’s a significant size disparity in play. Perhaps those factors helped Hanzal avoid a game misconduct?

Opinions on the hit are divided, with some wanting an ejection:

And others wondering if it was a clean hit:

Plenty fall somewhere in the middle:

Either way, the absence of valuable defensemen was felt on that five-minute power play, as the Predators had trouble getting set on the man advantage. One of the better chances came for Dallas shorthanded.

To turn the knife in a bit, Jamie Benn scored the first period’s only goal on the power play.

Seeing Weber shaken up didn’t provide a wakeup call for the Predators. Maybe Peter Laviolette yelling at them regarding a poor power play might get them back on track?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

This could be it for Mark Streit in NHL; Should someone claim him?

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 12, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT
Mark Streit will turn 40 in December. He’s played in 786 regular-season games and 34 playoff contests, collecting a Stanley Cup while being used sparingly with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Not bad for a Swiss-born defenseman who went in the ninth round (262nd overall) in 2004. Streit’s career might be winding down in a way that isn’t quite glamorous, but he’s made money, an All-Star team, and represented his country at high levels.

Those last two points come together in the latest update. After reportedly unsuccessfully shopping Streit on the trade market, the Montreal Canadiens placed Streit on waivers today.

End of the line?

Multiple reports indicate that, if Streit doesn’t get claimed, he won’t report to the Canadiens’ AHL team. Instead, he’ll set his sights on representing Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Honestly, if I were in Streit’s shoes, I might prefer such a route rather than the likely role he’d find himself if he was scooped up by another NHL team: as a sixth or seventh defenseman.

Not what he once was, but still some skill

That said, blueliners with some skill are at a premium in the modern NHL, even ones who’ve lost several steps such as Streit. Is he worth a look? Let’s glance at what he’s been able to do lately, keeping in mind that teams shouldn’t expect the kind of player who once produced 62 and 56-point seasons.

Speaking of offense, that’s arguably his sole calling card, whether it means using Streit as a power play specialist or merely a bottom pairing blueliner who will be asked to transition the puck.

There could be moderate value there, based on the handy fancy stats HERO chart from 2016-17, via Dom Galamini.

via Dom Galamini

The Penguins traded for him with depth in mind, but even with a beat-up crew (it wasn’t just Kris Letang who was hurting), they only played him three times during their 2017 Stanley Cup run.

Now, judging a player by how he struggles to make a mark with the defending champs isn’t always fair.

It’s also clear that Streit didn’t really earn Claude Julien’s trust in Montreal. It’s not just that he was limited to about 14 minutes per night in two games; Streit began a comical 76.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone. Streit’s already been protected as his career winds down (he tends to start about 60 percent of his shifts in the attacking zone lately), but that’s extreme.

***

So … there are some warts here.

On the other hand, he’s cheap ($700K), would only cost a roster spot, and brings experience teams like. And probably at least a slight boost in skill compared to some especially limited third-pairing guys.

Granted, when coaches love “experience,” that often translates to “plodding and physical” rather than what Streit brings to the table. And, considering that a higher-potential guy like Cody Franson needed to slog through a PTO, it could be tough sledding for Streit.

Overall, it really might be best for Streit to call it quits in the NHL. NHL teams should at least give some thought to snaring him up, though.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Devils first-round pick McLeod out 4-6 weeks following knee surgery

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 12, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
Michael McLeod had hoped to stick around with the New Jersey Devils for this season. But after an injury in the preseason against the New York Islanders, his 2017-18 campaign will be further delayed.

The Devils announced on Thursday that the 2016 first-round pick has undergone arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

He’s expected to miss four to six weeks.

McLeod posted 21 goals and 61 points in 57 games for the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League in 2015-16 and was selected 12th overall by the Devils in the NHL Draft that summer.

McLeod is still only 19 years old and eligible to return to junior for this season.

Meanwhile, the Devils are off to a 3-0-0 start to the season.

It’s not so much the record that is the surprise, but the early goal totals. New Jersey has tried to beef up its offensive attack with offseason moves each of the past two summers, acquiring Taylor Hall from Edmonton and Marcus Johansson from Washington, and getting the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to take Nico Hischier, in June. So far, they’ve scored 16 goals, an average of 5.33 per game.

Those numbers will surely start to come down as we progress through October and into November, but still, for now that average is second only to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Crawford helps backstop Blackhawks to strong start

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 12, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT
With the Chicago Blackhawks off to a 3-0-1 start, players like Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat have been able to grab headlines for their individual feats so far.

Back with Chicago after two seasons in Columbus and this offseason’s blockbuster trade, the 24-year-old Saad already has a hat trick — on the night the Blackhawks put up 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins — and five goals and seven points in four games.

After making the roster out of training camp, DeBrincat scored his first career NHL goal the other night versus Montreal, and then had a beautiful set up on another goal as Chicago recorded the win — fresh off an overtime loss the previous night in Toronto.

What shouldn’t be overlooked is the play of goalie Corey Crawford through his first three starts. He has allowed only one goal in each of his three games and was particularly good in Montreal with a 41-save performance — on another night when the Blackhawks were badly outshot. So far, the Blackhawks have the fourth worst Corsi For rating at five-on-five, per Corsica. Yet, they are second in goals scored with 21 and have allowed only seven goals against.

While the offense has enjoyed a rapid start to the season, Crawford has certainly done his part in goal. The Blackhawks were badly outshot in the first period versus Montreal, and still came out with the lead. He was busy again in the third period, but shut the door and Chicago held on for the win.

“We all know the importance of goaltending,” coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune earlier this season. “It puts you in a good spot. We know the value of getting off to a strong start is huge and I think goaltending is extremely important to start the season.”

The Blackhawks return home tonight to face their division rivals, the Minnesota Wild. Crawford is expected to get the start in net, while Nick Schmaltz is expected to be out of the lineup tonight, but could return Saturday against Nashville.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McLellan sends a message to Oilers after back-to-back losses

AP
By Cam TuckerOct 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
About a year ago, after a particularly brutal loss to Buffalo, Todd McLellan ripped into his team.

It was early in the season, but the Edmonton Oilers coach saw something he didn’t like in his team’s effort that night and he moved quickly to address it.

Fast forward to the end of the first week of the 2017-18 season.

Led by Connor McDavid, the Oilers completely outplayed the Calgary Flames in the season opener. The result was a 3-0 win, which could’ve been bigger if not for the performance of Flames goalie Mike Smith. Since then, however, Edmonton has lost to the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

McLellan once again had a message for his team, with reports out of Edmonton showing a highly intense skate on Wednesday.

“We started at training camp on Day 1 trying to remind the players how hard it is to win, and part of solving that puzzle is work ethic,” said McLellan, per the Edmonton Journal on Wednesday.

“I thought we were really outworked the other night. We tried to do a lot of things the easy way. Today was a reminder that we have to get back to work.”

Last season, the Oilers snapped a lengthy — and frankly embarrassing — playoff drought and then came within one victory of qualifying for the Western Conference Final. They also went on a five-game winning streak immediately following McLellan’s sharp public criticism.

Loaded with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front and after a sensational year in net from Cam Talbot, expectations surrounding this Oilers team have risen significantly.

They don’t play again until Saturday, when they host the Ottawa Senators. It might be early in the season, but McLellan has once again wasted little time in trying to grab the attention of his team after subpar performances.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

