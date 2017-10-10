Video: Tomas Nosek scores first Golden Knights home goal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the Vegas Golden Knights to score their first regular season goal on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

After a tremendously well done pre-game ceremony, in which the Golden Knights honored first responders and victims and their families in the wake of the deadly mass shooting earlier this month, Vegas jumped out to a quick lead on the Arizona Coyotes.

Tomas Nosek scored the historic franchise goal, beating Antti Raanta with a wrist shot to the glove side just 2:31 into the game.

The first period wasn’t even seven minutes old by the time the Golden Knights had a 3-0 advantage, leading to a frenzied celebration.

Deryk Engelland and James Neal also scored to give Vegas that three-goal lead.

Related: More than anything, Vegas Golden Knights’ home debut is chance to heal