Video: Tomas Nosek scores first Golden Knights home goal

It didn’t take long for the Vegas Golden Knights to score their first regular season goal on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.
After a tremendously well done pre-game ceremony, in which the Golden Knights honored first responders and victims and their families in the wake of the deadly mass shooting earlier this month, Vegas jumped out to a quick lead on the Arizona Coyotes.
Tomas Nosek scored the historic franchise goal, beating Antti Raanta with a wrist shot to the glove side just 2:31 into the game.
The first period wasn’t even seven minutes old by the time the Golden Knights had a 3-0 advantage, leading to a frenzied celebration.
Deryk Engelland and James Neal also scored to give Vegas that three-goal lead.
Related: More than anything, Vegas Golden Knights’ home debut is chance to heal
On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks gave up more than 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The following night, they once again conceded more than 40 shots on goal, this time against the Montreal Canadiens, but were able to hold on for a 3-1 victory.
Corey Crawford, who didn’t play the previous night in Toronto when Chicago let the lead slip to the dangerous Maple Leafs, was impressive in this one, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.
But it really was the Alex DeBrincat Show for Chicago.
The 2016 second-round pick and 19-year-old forward scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, ripping a quick shot stick side on Carey Price to get the Blackhawks on the board. He then set up Artem Anisimov on a pretty passing play to give Chicago a two-goal lead midway through the second period.
They were able to hold on from there, with Crawford facing 16 shots in the final 20 minutes as Montreal tried to force a comeback.
Nolan Patrick has his first career NHL goal, and it came at a pivotal time for the Philadelphia Flyers.
On Tuesday, the Flyers spotted the Nashville Predators a three-goal lead, before roaring back with three goals of their own in just under five minutes late in the second period to tie the game.
Patrick had Philadelphia’s second goal of the night, which was the result of a determined forecheck from Flyers’ forward Dale Weise, who caused the turnover and then passed the puck in front for Patrick to blast home.
The Vegas Golden Knights will make history Tuesday, with their inaugural home opener at T-Mobile Arena. They’ll face the Arizona Coyotes, who are still searching for their first win of the new season.
More importantly, it can provide an opportunity for the Golden Knights to boost the spirits of the community in the wake of the deadly mass shooting earlier this month.
You can catch tonight’s game on NBCSN (10 p.m. ET) or online via the live stream.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:
More than anything, Vegas Golden Knights home debut is chance to heal
‘We’re part of Las Vegas’ — Golden Knights trying to boost community after shooting
Golden Knights, NHL team up to donate $300K for ‘Vegas United’
Coyotes send top prospect Strome back to junior
Alex DeBrincat has his first career NHL goal.
After cracking the Blackhawks lineup out of training camp and suiting up in the first three regular season games, the 19-year-old forward blasted a one-timer past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price late in the first period of Tuesday’s contest.
That goal tied the game. Chicago took the lead 19 seconds later on Brandon Saad‘s fifth goal of the season.
DeBrincat has recorded lofty scoring totals in junior, helping to make him a second-round pick in 2016. He may be undersized in some sense, standing only 5-foot-7 tall, but with his skill, he impressed Chicago’s coaching staff during training camp and earned a spot on the opening night roster.